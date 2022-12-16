ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

live5news.com

Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two inmates helped a South Carolina corrections officer who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said. South Carolina Department of Corrections officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.
News19 WLTX

Seniors in Camden might see relief for their utility bills

CAMDEN, S.C. — Expensive electricity bills have become a well-known issue for residents in Camden. The city is working to help alleviate some of that as they passed the first reading of a Senior Rate Credit, which is now moving forward to the final reading. "It's approximately $250,000 dollars...
News19 WLTX

Trafficking fentanyl could become a crime in SC in 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — State lawmakers are filing bills to increase penalties for trafficking and selling fentanyl, which is responsible for hundreds of deaths in South Carolina. According to DHEC, fentanyl-related deaths in the state doubled between 2019 and 2020, going from 537 to 1,100. Rep. Dough Gilliam has prefiled...
WIS-TV

Richland Co. Council moving forward on absentee landlord ordinance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Council took a step this week to crack down on absentee landlords in unincorporated Richland County. On Tuesday, the council approved a second reading for an ordinance that would create new methods of contacting the landlords if their properties fall into disrepair and code violations.
FOX Carolina

17-year-old arrested after deputies found multiple marijuana edibles in bedroom

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said a teen was arrested after deputies found multiple drugs and a gun in the teen’s room. According to the Sheriff’s Office, they were contacted by a deputy from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office requesting deputies assistance regarding an issue on Renwick Road on Monday, Dec. 12.
WRDW-TV

Here's where authorities say a woman was shot in Aiken

The Olive Road bridge has been struck several times before, and it happened again on Dec. 20, 2022. Truck again hits Olive Road bridge, and this time does some real damage. Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley issued a memo about the 2023 Masters Tournament. Here's what it's about.
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: 9 year-old’s shooting death ruled an accident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the shooting death of 9 year-old Christopher Scott III was an accident due to two children playing with a gun. Authorities were first called to a home on Dec. 19 in the 1000 block of Weston Road in Hopkins after...
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police looking for man with fatal shooting information

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police need your help identifying a man who may have information regarding a fatal shooting. The incident occurred on Dec. 16 at 100 Lorick Circle. The man is not considered a suspect. If you have any information contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIMESC.
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies person killed in Richland County homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who was killed in a Homicide incident in Columbia. Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified 34-year-old Terrell L. Bethel of Columbia, as the victim. Officials said Bethel was the victim of a homicide incident in the 5000 block of...
WBTW News13

33-year-old woman killed in Florence County crash, coroner says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others hurt Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Effingham in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Olanta Highway near Stagecoach Road. According to SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller, a front-seat passenger in a […]
News19 WLTX

Shooting outside Richland County grocery store leaves one dead

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a local grocery store on Saturday night. According to a spokesperson for the department, deputies were called to 4760 Hardscrabble Road, the address of a Food Lion grocery store, just before 11:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
News19 WLTX

Elementary school without water still hold classes

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Two disruptions to Eastover's water facilities created a headache for students and residents of the town. According to Eastover Mayor Phillip Gunter, the town wide loss of water pressure and discoloration began at 7am on Monday morning. He says a pipe burst but was resolved...
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

