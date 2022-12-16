Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two inmates helped a South Carolina corrections officer who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said. South Carolina Department of Corrections officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.
WIS-TV
Fairfield Co. Council approves bonuses for county workers, which includes the outgoing council chair
WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - In one of its final votes, the outgoing Fairfield County Council approved one-time retention bonuses for the county’s employees and volunteer firefighters. That group of employees/volunteer firefighters includes outgoing County Council Chairman Moses Bell and at least two wives of council members. The vote was...
Shooting death of 9-year-old Richland County boy was accidental, deputies say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say the shooting death of a 9-year-old boy was an accident that happened after he and another child were playing with a gun. Officers issued an update late Tuesday afternoon on the shooting that had taken place the night before in Hopkins. The shooting killed Christopher Scott III.
Supposed development off Farming Creek road concerns Irmo residents
IRMO, S.C. — In Irmo, residents are growing frustrated over a sign saying a new development is going to bring hundreds of homes, apartments, and retail space off of Dreher Shoals Road and Farming Creek Road. This yellow sign, that's been up for about a week, according to the...
Seniors in Camden might see relief for their utility bills
CAMDEN, S.C. — Expensive electricity bills have become a well-known issue for residents in Camden. The city is working to help alleviate some of that as they passed the first reading of a Senior Rate Credit, which is now moving forward to the final reading. "It's approximately $250,000 dollars...
abcnews4.com
Deputies search for body of missing Aiken Co. mother of 4, following recent arrests
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Aiken County deputies are looking for a missing piece of a critical puzzle. Right now, a man is in jail charged with murder in the death of a mother of four. But, authorities haven’t found the woman’s body since she vanished in August....
Trafficking fentanyl could become a crime in SC in 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. — State lawmakers are filing bills to increase penalties for trafficking and selling fentanyl, which is responsible for hundreds of deaths in South Carolina. According to DHEC, fentanyl-related deaths in the state doubled between 2019 and 2020, going from 537 to 1,100. Rep. Dough Gilliam has prefiled...
wach.com
9-year-old shot and killed in Richland County identified by coroner
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner has identified the 9-year-old who was shot and killed in Richland County Monday evening. According to Coroner Naida Rutherford, Christopher Scott III, 9, of Hopkins, SC was fatally shot around 6:30 p.m. Monday on Weston Road in Hopkins. Scott was a...
Thousands show solidarity with Orangeburg County teen being hospitalized for illness
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Orangeburg County teen has been hospitalized for weeks with a critical illness. Thousands on Facebook have joined a prayer movement called Miracle for Rock Riser, sending well wishes for his recovery. “Rock of course was and is a normal seventeen-year-old boy about a month...
WIS-TV
Richland Co. Council moving forward on absentee landlord ordinance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Council took a step this week to crack down on absentee landlords in unincorporated Richland County. On Tuesday, the council approved a second reading for an ordinance that would create new methods of contacting the landlords if their properties fall into disrepair and code violations.
FOX Carolina
17-year-old arrested after deputies found multiple marijuana edibles in bedroom
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said a teen was arrested after deputies found multiple drugs and a gun in the teen’s room. According to the Sheriff’s Office, they were contacted by a deputy from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office requesting deputies assistance regarding an issue on Renwick Road on Monday, Dec. 12.
WRDW-TV
Here's where authorities say a woman was shot in Aiken
The Olive Road bridge has been struck several times before, and it happened again on Dec. 20, 2022. Truck again hits Olive Road bridge, and this time does some real damage. Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley issued a memo about the 2023 Masters Tournament. Here's what it's about.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: 9 year-old’s shooting death ruled an accident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the shooting death of 9 year-old Christopher Scott III was an accident due to two children playing with a gun. Authorities were first called to a home on Dec. 19 in the 1000 block of Weston Road in Hopkins after...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police looking for man with fatal shooting information
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police need your help identifying a man who may have information regarding a fatal shooting. The incident occurred on Dec. 16 at 100 Lorick Circle. The man is not considered a suspect. If you have any information contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIMESC.
Guns, drugs, murder: Suspects in multiple cases arrested in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has announced multiple arrests in cases ranging from murder to gun and drug possession over the last several days. According to a statement from Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, deputies and members of his special operations units have recovered eight firearms ranging...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies person killed in Richland County homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who was killed in a Homicide incident in Columbia. Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified 34-year-old Terrell L. Bethel of Columbia, as the victim. Officials said Bethel was the victim of a homicide incident in the 5000 block of...
33-year-old woman killed in Florence County crash, coroner says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others hurt Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Effingham in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Olanta Highway near Stagecoach Road. According to SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller, a front-seat passenger in a […]
Shooting outside Richland County grocery store leaves one dead
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a local grocery store on Saturday night. According to a spokesperson for the department, deputies were called to 4760 Hardscrabble Road, the address of a Food Lion grocery store, just before 11:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
South Carolina USPS facility hires over 100 employees to keep up with holiday demands
COLUMBIA, S.C. — With less than a week until Christmas, handlers at the USPS processing and distribution center are in a dash to make sure packages turn up on doorsteps before the holiday. Boxes sit on top of boxes inside the USPS facility in Columbia. According to plant manager...
Elementary school without water still hold classes
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Two disruptions to Eastover's water facilities created a headache for students and residents of the town. According to Eastover Mayor Phillip Gunter, the town wide loss of water pressure and discoloration began at 7am on Monday morning. He says a pipe burst but was resolved...
