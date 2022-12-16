ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mauinow.com

Widespread power outages on Maui

*Tuesday storm aftermath updates are posted HERE. Pocket outages remain: As of 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, crews were still working to safely restore power to the remaining affected areas: pockets of Hāna, Hāmoa-Koali, Olinda, Piʻiholo, Kula, Haʻikū, Mākena and Kīhei. A crew is also responding to a small pocket outage on Molokaʻi.
divenewswire.com

Incredible Opportunity: Scuba Shack Maui Now Available

HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Morning Beat: State funds guards for morgue trailers

Giving cardboard new life: Nanakuli students awarded for efforts in sustainability. A west side high school was recently recognized for their efforts to reduce cardboard packaging and plastic waste. What's Trending: So adorable! This 3-year-old is learning to say 'aloha'. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Samantha turned 3 years old...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fire at an abandoned Kalihi house triggers 2-alarm response from HFD

Oahu’s storm shelters, which are mostly Hawaii schools, are not built to withstand a powerful hurricane. Roads blocked by downed trees, debris leave some Hawaii Island residents trapped. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Several Hawaii Island communities were digging out Tuesday, a day after a powerful winter storm barreled...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Another Hawaiian Airlines Incident: Emergency Landing/FAA Investigation

It has been a crazy week thus far for Hawaiian Airlines, and the Hawaii bellwether carrier hasn’t gotten a break yet. This reported incident follows Sunday’s completely unrelated Hawaiian Airlines mass injury turbulence event and yesterday’s announcement of an NTSB investigation into that problem. Flight 230 was...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui after the storm: Path of debris, uprooted trees, power outages and flooding

Neighborhoods across Maui are cleaning up a path of debris left by a vigorous cold front that passed through the state on Monday. The storm left portions of South Kīhei Road covered in mud, uprooted trees in Maui Lani and South Maui, and knocked out power to an estimated 12,000 customers on the Valley Isle. It also resulted in hazardous traveling conditions along the Hāna Highway, and caused some flights to be diverted because of poor visibility.
KITV.com

'Be alert' | Meteorologists urge caution amid stormy weather in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- From Kaneohe to Waimanalo, Oahu's windward side saw strong winds Monday, leading to downed power lines along Kalanianaole Highway and slanted utility poles along Kamehameha Highway. Honolulu city officials released a preliminary accounting of storm damage that city crews have been called out to on Oahu. Downed...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii Airport Parking Lots Are Full

News from the Hawaii Department of Transportation today is worth noting for visitors and residents who want to park at our island airports. And, a common arrival trick we’ve used ourselves may no longer work. This comes as visitors and residents all gear up for the return to holiday Hawaii vacations. Unprecedented demand at the holidays has returned for the first time in several years.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hail seen in several areas as threat of severe thunderstorms continues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Forecasters are warning that hail and damaging winds are possible as thundershowers move onshore through the afternoon. Hail has been reported in several areas, including on Oahu, Lanai and Hawaii Island. There were no immediate reports of damage. A severe thunderstorm watch remains up for Maui and...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Cleanup underway after strong winter storm leaves behind a big mess

Oahu’s storm shelters, which are mostly Hawaii schools, are not built to withstand a powerful hurricane. Roads blocked by downed trees, debris leave some Hawaii Island residents trapped. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Several Hawaii Island communities were digging out Tuesday, a day after a powerful winter storm barreled...
HAWAII STATE

