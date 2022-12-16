Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Friends remember ‘extraordinary’ flight nurse who died in air ambulance crash off Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends and loved ones are remembering one of the victims of the medical transport plane crash off Maui. Colleagues have identified the victim as medical flight nurse Courtney Parry. Parry and two others were on the plane that went missing last Thursday while enroute to a patient...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Roads blocked by downed trees, debris leave some Hawaii Island residents trapped
Oahu’s storm shelters, which are mostly Hawaii schools, are not built to withstand a powerful hurricane. Fire at an abandoned Kalihi house triggers 2-alarm response from HFD. This is the second time a fire has broken out at the home. Cleanup underway after strong winter storm leaves behind a...
mauinow.com
Widespread power outages on Maui
*Tuesday storm aftermath updates are posted HERE. Pocket outages remain: As of 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, crews were still working to safely restore power to the remaining affected areas: pockets of Hāna, Hāmoa-Koali, Olinda, Piʻiholo, Kula, Haʻikū, Mākena and Kīhei. A crew is also responding to a small pocket outage on Molokaʻi.
divenewswire.com
Incredible Opportunity: Scuba Shack Maui Now Available
Severe weather pounds Maui, Hawaii counties
From delayed flights to downed trees and flooding, major impacts are being felt in the eastern part of the state Monday night.
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: Local nursery hopes to switch out the classic Christmas tree for a native plant
HNN News Brief (Dec. 21, 2022) -- Air travel has been a headache all this week, but brace yourselves it could actually get even worse in the coming days. -- Hawaiian Airlines is offering a travel waiver for all inter-island and mainland flights affected by severe weather. Sunrise News Roundup...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception for some viewers on Maui, Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Severe weather has caused transmitters to go down, impacting Hawaii News Now reception for some viewers on Maui and Hawaii Island. HNN’s Engineering team said transmitter K28NN is down due to bad weather on Haleakala, thus impacting the K20NX transmitter. Power has been reported to be...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Morning Beat: State funds guards for morgue trailers
Giving cardboard new life: Nanakuli students awarded for efforts in sustainability. A west side high school was recently recognized for their efforts to reduce cardboard packaging and plastic waste. What's Trending: So adorable! This 3-year-old is learning to say 'aloha'. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Samantha turned 3 years old...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Artist Wyland seeks help from community to find his car, put 2 thieves behind bars
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high-profile victim is calling on the community to help put two thieves behind bars. Filled with the holiday spirit Wyland, the artist, has been on a giving spree. He donated an original painting for the Eddie Aikau big wave event at Waimea to the Aikau family.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fire at an abandoned Kalihi house triggers 2-alarm response from HFD
BEAT OF HAWAII
Another Hawaiian Airlines Incident: Emergency Landing/FAA Investigation
It has been a crazy week thus far for Hawaiian Airlines, and the Hawaii bellwether carrier hasn’t gotten a break yet. This reported incident follows Sunday’s completely unrelated Hawaiian Airlines mass injury turbulence event and yesterday’s announcement of an NTSB investigation into that problem. Flight 230 was...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Crews scramble to clear roads, restore power to hundreds after strong storm barrels over state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Neighborhoods statewide were cleaning up Tuesday, a day after a strong winter storm pummeled the island chain, downing trees, flooding roads and cutting power to thousands. Maui and Hawaii Island appeared to be hardest hit by the storm ― and recovery efforts are slow-going. The Maui...
bigislandnow.com
Hilo man arrested after illegal planting of coconut palms in East Hawai‘i recreation area
A Hilo man was arrested on Sunday after attempting to plant 165 keiki coconut palms in the middle of the Wailoa River State Recreation Area. This is the fourth time over the past nine years Gene Tamashiro has been cited or arrested for leading the planting of the so-called “Kanaka Garden.”
mauinow.com
Maui after the storm: Path of debris, uprooted trees, power outages and flooding
Neighborhoods across Maui are cleaning up a path of debris left by a vigorous cold front that passed through the state on Monday. The storm left portions of South Kīhei Road covered in mud, uprooted trees in Maui Lani and South Maui, and knocked out power to an estimated 12,000 customers on the Valley Isle. It also resulted in hazardous traveling conditions along the Hāna Highway, and caused some flights to be diverted because of poor visibility.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Good news for your budget: Economists predict a rapid drop in inflation for Hawaii next year
KITV.com
'Be alert' | Meteorologists urge caution amid stormy weather in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- From Kaneohe to Waimanalo, Oahu's windward side saw strong winds Monday, leading to downed power lines along Kalanianaole Highway and slanted utility poles along Kamehameha Highway. Honolulu city officials released a preliminary accounting of storm damage that city crews have been called out to on Oahu. Downed...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii Airport Parking Lots Are Full
News from the Hawaii Department of Transportation today is worth noting for visitors and residents who want to park at our island airports. And, a common arrival trick we’ve used ourselves may no longer work. This comes as visitors and residents all gear up for the return to holiday Hawaii vacations. Unprecedented demand at the holidays has returned for the first time in several years.
Hail, flooding, downed trees: Hawaii residents feel impacts of kona low
The severe weather sweeping across Hawaii is bringing heavy rain, strong wind gusts and even hail to portions of the state. Meanwhile, officials are warning residents to say vigilant as the kona low system moves across the islands.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hail seen in several areas as threat of severe thunderstorms continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Forecasters are warning that hail and damaging winds are possible as thundershowers move onshore through the afternoon. Hail has been reported in several areas, including on Oahu, Lanai and Hawaii Island. There were no immediate reports of damage. A severe thunderstorm watch remains up for Maui and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Cleanup underway after strong winter storm leaves behind a big mess
