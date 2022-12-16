Scuba Shack loves diving. If you’re like us and enjoy being underwater more than you like being above water- welcome aboard! Our experienced crew is here to guide you through our amazing underwater world in the waters around Maui. With our unique valet diving we offer you excellent service, a custom designed dive boat, brand new state-of-the-art dive gear, great fun, good pricing and we even have a hot shower onboard. Give us a call and find out why we’ve been rated the #1 dive shop on Maui, Hawaii, and the entire Pacific and Indian Oceans!

HAWAII STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO