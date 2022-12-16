Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOKI FOX 23
Braylin Presley talks about transferring to TU from OSU
TULSA, Okla. — Former Bixby High School football star Braylin Presley is transferring from Oklahoma State University (OSU) to University of Tulsa (TU) after one season in Stillwater. Monday in Bixby, Presley held a signing day ceremony before talking about why he transferred to Tulsa. Presley played seven games...
KOKI FOX 23
Two warming stations to open in Bartlesville through Christmas
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Ascension St. John Jane Phillips will open two warming stations ahead of the arctic weather moving into Oklahoma. In addition to shelter, food, clothing, and hygiene kits will be provided. Locations and contact information for these warming stations are listed below. Ascension St. John Jane Phillips...
KOKI FOX 23
Roosevelt’s extends hours for remainder of week leading up to Christmas
TULSA, Okla. — A popular midtown restaurant with extra holiday cheer announced their extended, holiday hours Tuesday. “This week and this week only, we want you to soak up all the Christmas cheer,” Roosevelt’s wrote on Facebook. “Our bar will be open an extra hour for your to enjoy!”
KOKI FOX 23
VA hosts holiday dinner for veterans
TULSA, Okla. — The VA hosted their 5th Annual Holiday Dinner for Veterans Without Families at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center on Sunday. Veterans were provided with food purchased by CDCE, as well as bags of donated items, plenty of warm blankets, and clothing, the VA said.
KOKI FOX 23
Broken Arrow pediatric center offers advice amidst Amoxicillin shortage
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — With a lot of people sick right now, families are having difficulty finding some antibiotic medications. One medication that is hard to find right now is Amoxicillin, which is often used to treat various bacterial infections. FOX23 spoke with the owner of Bright Future Pediatrics in Broken Arrow.
KOKI FOX 23
TFD urges Oklahomans to be aware of possible carbon monoxide risks
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is warning Oklahoma residents about possible carbon monoxide poisoning due to home heating systems and supplemental devices. More than 400 people die from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning yearly and more than 20,000 people are treated at the emergency room. If someone breathes too much carbon monoxide, the person’s heart and lungs don’t get enough oxygen.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Emergency physician warns of the dangers of frostbite
TULSA, Okla. — The artic blast headed our way is not only uncomfortable, but it can actually be dangerous. On Tuesday, FOX23 spoke with an emergency physician to find out what to be on the lookout for, and how to protect yourself in cold weather when there’s a wind-chill factor.
KOKI FOX 23
Heat lamp causes large house fire in Sapulpa
SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Fire Department (SFD) responded to a large house fire near Linda Lane. According to SFD, they responded to a house fire call at 2:53 p.m. SFD said the fire started on the porch when a heat lamp residents used to keep their dog warm was knocked over. Residents were home when the fire began but everyone made it out safely.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa city crews doing last-minute preps ahead of possibility of slick roads
TULSA, Okla. — City crews are hitting the streets as early as Tuesday afternoon to start treating roadways ahead of Thursday’s expected winter storm. FOX23 visited the city’s east maintenance yard Wednesday morning as crews were already preparing the gear and trucks. “Right now, we’re just doing...
KOKI FOX 23
Driver leads deputy on chase early Wednesday
TULSA, Okla. — A driver led a Wagoner County deputy through Tulsa after failing to stop early Wednesday, authorities said. The attempted traffic stop started on Kenosha in Broken Arrow and then continued until the driver ended up at Bristol Park Apartments near 41st and Garnett. Two people inside...
KOKI FOX 23
24-year-old Texas woman in critical condition following McIntosh County crash
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A 24-year-old Texas woman is in critical condition following McIntosh County crash, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday on US-69, about 1 mile north of Onapa Road and 3.5 miles south of Checotah. According...
KOKI FOX 23
Sapulpa Fire Department responding to large structure fire
SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Fire Department is responding to a large structure fire near Linda Lane. FOX23 has a crew heading to scene. This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News app for the latest updates. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
KOKI FOX 23
TCSO is warning Tulsa residents against phone scams
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is warning residents about possible phone scammers claiming to work for TCSO. TCSO discovered a recent phone scam where the caller tells the receiver they have a warrant out for their arrest for failing to appear before a grand jury summons. The caller then tells the receiver they must pay hundreds of dollars in fines to avoid arrest by TCSO. The caller has impersonated Sgt. Kirk Thompson, Capt. Knox and Lt. Martin of TCSO.
KOKI FOX 23
40-year-old Sapulpa man dead after Tulsa County crash
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A 40-year-old Sapulpa man is dead after a crash that occurred Monday night in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of S. 97th West Ave. and W. 62nd St. S., about five miles northeast of Sapulpa.
KOKI FOX 23
Housing Solutions in need of volunteers to operate emergency shelters for people to stay warm
TULSA, Okla. — Those helping people on the streets stay warm need your help. Tulsa Housing Solutions said they need dozens of volunteers by Wednesday evening so they can open up multiple emergency shelters. Housing Solutions told FOX23 Tuesday night that the infrastructure is in place to open emergency...
KOKI FOX 23
A breakdown of Winter Storm Watches, Advisories and Warnings
TULSA, Okla. — When a winter storm is coming to Green Country, the National Weather Service will issue alerts for our region. The first alert will be a Watch if the impending weather is expected to have significant impacts. Usually issued around 48 hours ahead of the beginning of the event, a Watch means to be prepared and anticipate the weather at hand.
KOKI FOX 23
Better Business Bureau warns about streaming service scams
TULSA, Okla. — Many of our favorite shows are on streaming services, such as Tulsa King, which was recently renewed for a second season on Paramount+. Unfortunately, scammers are taking advantage of the popularity of these shows and streaming services. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) said online scams are...
KOKI FOX 23
TPD issues Silver Alert for missing 69-year-old man
Tulsa Police have issued a Silver Alert for a Tulsa man who disappeared over the weekend. Sylvester Eugene Gay, 69, was last seen leaving an apartment complex on S Wheeling Avenue. He was wearing a red and white shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers. Police described Gay as a bald,...
KOKI FOX 23
Woman charged with negligent homicide after deadly Broken Arrow crash
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County prosecutors have charged a woman with negligent homicide for a deadly crash in Broken Arrow last month. Deborah Evans was arrested Monday, Dec. 19, according to court records. Broken Arrow Police said on Nov. 10, 2022, 57-year-old Patrick Ray was driving his Corvette west...
KOKI FOX 23
Rogers County Sheriff’s Office hands out $50 gift cards at traffic stops
Rogers County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is spreading holiday cheer by giving away $50 gift cards to unsuspecting citizens. On Tuesday, the officers of RCSO partnered with JT Septic to give away $1,000 worth of gift cards by performing fake traffic stops and surprising drivers. It’s the second year RCSO...
Comments / 0