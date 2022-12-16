HEAT’s Kaii Winkler named state’s Mr. Swimming. Plus basketball, soccer and wrestling results

Kaii Winkler of South Florida HEAT was named the 2022 Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Swimming, following voting by a statewide panel of prep swim coaches.

Winkler, a junior who was earlier named the Class 1A Boys’ Swimmer of the Year, won the 100-yard freestyle in a state record time of 42.52 seconds. That is a national 15-16 age group record, too. He also recorded a state record in the 200 free (1:34.18), breaking the mark of 1:34.69 set by Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel in 2013.

Erika Pelaez of South Florida HEAT was named the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 1A Girls’ Swimmer of the Year. She is a junior, too.

The Florida Dairy Farmers High School Sports Awards program exemplifies Florida Dairy Farmers’ commitment to the state’s youth. This is the 31st year of these awards honoring the state’s top athletes and coaches in all 30 FHSAA sanctioned and recognized sports.

Wrestling

North Miami Sr. hosted the 10th annual JOE/MAC varsity wrestling duals at North Miami Gym. The tournament is a tribute to the late Joe Gicobbe and Sam McWoodson, who are former coaches.

Fourteen teams competed with each team wrestling five matches.

Top team results: 1. Miami Beach Sr. 5-0 (Coach Fred Robby); 2. North Miami Sr. 4-1 (Coach John Severe); 3. Miami Southridge 4-1 (Coach Budd).

Top North Miami Sr. wrestlers: 113: I-Cart Galumette 3-0. 152: Mya Bethel 4-0. 160: Adonis Severe 5-0. 170: Gerson Alette 4-0. 195: Ndidi Obi 4-1. 285: Sandro Laguerre 5-0.

Weightlifting

The Pine Crest weightlifting team did well against Coral Shores and Gulliver Prep.

Gabriela Gomez won the 129 weight class in the Traditional & Olympic categories, while securing a personal best at 105 pounds in the Clean&Jerk. She earned Top Overall Lifter honors in Traditional and Olympic categories.

Samantha Burke won the 119 weight class in the Traditional and Olympic categories. She earned 10th Top Overall Lifter in both categories.

Layla Hujber won the 169 weight class in Traditional and Olympic categories. She earned fourth Top Overall Lifter in both categories.

Notable placings : Sophia Kessler 2nd Traditional, 2nd Olympic (101 pounds); Sofia Silveira 2nd Traditional, 3rd Olympic (110); Caterina Farrell 3rd Traditional, 2nd Olympic (110); Lily Soldani 2nd Traditional, 2nd Olympic (129); Natasha Bodmer 2nd Traditional, 2nd Olympic (139); Ava Lalsingh 3rd Traditional, 3rd Olympic (139).

Basketball

Gulliver Prep boys’ basketball beat North Miami 67-53 in the fourth annual Sun Bash Classic at Westminster Christian School.

Raiders’ sophomore Jacob Marquez was named Player of the Game.

BOYS: Gulliver Prep 67, North Miami 53: Jacob Marquez 15 pts, 6-8 FG, 7 asts, 5 stls; Jeremy Arnum 15 pts, 5-11 FG, 6 rebs, 1 blk; Ray Allen Jr. 8 pts, 3-7 FG, 6 rebs. GP (6-2).

Other scores from the event: Coral Gables 45, Pace 42; Belen Jesuit 49, Doral 46; Mater Lakes 83, Southridge 75; Westminster Christian 60, St. Brendan 57.

More basketball

Ransom Everglades senior Kathryn Serra set a school mark for the girls’ basketball team with 31 rebounds in a 51-44 victory over St. Brendan.

Kathryn Serra of Ransom Everglades girls’ basketball. Photo Courtesy Ransom Everglades Basketball.

GIRLS: Carol City 51, Central 28; Carol City 53, Jackson 25; Carol City 60, North Miami Beach 23; Ransom Everglades 61, Carol City 35.

GIRLS: Gulliver Prep 41, Marathon 33: Ella Barras 15 pts, 15 rebs; Podvin 12 pts; Quevedo 6 pts; Brown 4 pts; Lopez 2 pts, 5 asts; Karam 2 pts. GP (5-4).

GIRLS: Lourdes 59, Dr. Krop 15: Michelle Falero 14 pts, 8 rebs, 4 stls, 3 blks; Sophia Sandoval 13 pts; Ana Sofia Sanchez 12 pts; Sophie Llevat 4 asts, 3 rebs; Paulina Serrano 4 pts, 4 asts.

GIRLS: Lourdes 66, North Miami 41: Ana Sofia Sanchez 17 pts, 4-9 3-ptrs, 5 asts, 4 stls, 3 rebs; Sophie Llevat 4 pts, 8 asts, 6 stls, 2 rebs; Isa Perez 13 pts, 5 rebs, 3 asts; Andrea Luna 12 pts, 5 rebs; Sophia Sandoval 13 pts, 4-11 3-ptrs, 4 rebs, 4 stsls. Lour (3-5).

GIRLS: Mater Lakes Academy 50, Lourdes 43: Lour: Sophia Sandoval 16 pts, 4 rebs; Isa Perez 10 pts; Ana Sofia Sanchez 9 pts; Luciana Picasso 7 pts, 5 rebs, 4 stls; Sophie Llevat 4 asts. Lour (2-5).

BOYS: Braddock 66, Coral Reef 65: Brd: Sanchez 13 pts, Hernandez 12, Zenck 12, A.Lopez 10, Suarez 10, V.Lopez 5, Perez 4. CR: Bostick 24 pts, Barrokos 9, Wesley 9, Statia 7, Castro 6, Mbentz 6, Alfonso 4. 3-ptrs: Zenck 2. Rebs: Perez 8. Asts: Sanchez 4. Stls: Sanchez 3, Suarez 2. Half: Brd 33-29. Brd (6-0).

BOYS: Braddock 56 , Hialeah Gardens 52: Brd: Suarez 19 pts, Sanchez 18, Zenck 7, Hernandez 5, V. Lopez 3, Aguilar 2, Perez 2. HG: Cox 14 pts, Milla 13, Pupo 13, Guiardinu 6, Carmona 4, Mansoori 2. 3-ptrs: Sanchez 1, Suarez 1, Zenck 1. Rebs: Zenck 9, Perez 8, Sanchez 7. Stls: A.Lopez 2, Sanchez 2, Zenck 2. Half: Brd 26-18. Brd (5-0).

BOYS: Southridge 91, Coral Reef 55: Srd: Koree Cotton 41 pts, 3-5 3 ptrs; Anthoney Dozier 24 pts. CR: Nikolaos Psarrakos 17 pts, 3 asts, 2 blks; Gabriel Castro 14 pts, 7 asts. Srd (7-1), CR (3-3).

BOYS: St. Brendan 84, Miami Sunset 45: StB: Alvarez 24 pts, Gutierrez 16, Alicea 15, Diaz 10, Varela 9, Duque 5, Gutierrez 3, Tovar 2. Sun: Gomez 14 pts, Mckenzie 13, Casals 7, Tavares 4, Hernandez 3, Salas 2, Banks 2. 3-ptrs: Alvarez 6, Alicea 3, Gutierrez 3, Varela 3, Duque 1, Gutierrez 1. StB (6-1).

Soccer

Doral Academy girls’ soccer competed in the WIST Soccer Invitational, hosted by Montverde Academy.

The Lightning (7-2-1) faced last season’s 7A state champs Creekside and last season’s 6A state champs Fletcher.

GIRLS: Doral Academy 1, Creekside-St John’s 0: Katelyn Billoch winning goal; Gkp Ayla Ramos shutout.

GIRLS: Fletcher-Neptune Beach 1, Doral Academy 0 .

More soccer

St. Thomas Aquinas improved to 7-1-1 by edging Doral Academy 2-1.

GIRLS: American Heritage-Plantation 4, Lourdes 1: Nyema Freeman 2 goals; Lily Sargent Burns 1 goal; Courtney Caruso 1 goal. AH (8-2-1).

GIRLS: American Heritage-Plantation 7, Western 0: Sami Villaverde 3 goals; Courtney Caruso 1 goal; Zee Freeman 1 goal; Victoria Burns 1 goal; Camila Domine 1 goal. AH (7-2-1).

GIRLS: Palmer Trinity 5, True North 3: Lila Algarin 1 goal, 1 assist; Scarlett Baur 2 goals, 1 assist; Angelica Deribeaux 1 goal; Gabriella Feetham 1 goal, 1 assist; Brooklyn Schiffrin 1 assist. PT (7-1-1).

GIRLS: St. Brendan 2, Lasalle 1: Elizabeth Del Campo 1 goal; Alyssa Perez 1 goal; Kyara Ormazábal 1 assist. StB (5-5-1).

GIRLS: St. Thomas Aquinas 2, Doral Academy 1: STA: Romiana Witek 1 goal; Maddie McKeon 1 goal; Gkp Camryn McEweon shutout. Player of the Game Isabella Kleva. Dor: Katelyn Billoch 1 goal; Rachel Brown 1 assist. Dor (7-3-1), STA (7-1–1).

BOYS: American Heritage-Plantation 3, Naples 2: Juan Otero 2 goals; Andres Morral 1 goal; AH (8-1).

BOYS: Cardinal Gibbons 0, St. Thomas Aquinas 0: Gkp Simon Toro 9 saves, shutout. CG (7-1-2).

BOYS: St. Brendan 5, Coral Shores 1: Daniel Reyes Cortez 3 goals; Adrian Fresen 1 goal; Nicholas Kanarek 1 goal. StB (7-0-1).

BOYS: St. Brendan 3, Archbishop McCarthy 0: Alex Rodriguez 2 goals; Samuel Quiroga 1 goal; Daniel Reyes 1 assist; Gkp Adrian Fressen 1st shutout. StB (6-0-1).

BOYS: NSU University School 8, Chaminade-Madonna 0: Rafael Guerra 2 goals, 2 assists; Raul Leyva 1 goal; Gabriel Ciffoni 1 goal; Daniel Ciffoni 1 goal; Philippe Kompatzki 1 goal; Nico Marques 1 goal; Jose Levy 1 goal; Gkp Nikolas Ricardo 7th shutout. Univ (7-0-1).

