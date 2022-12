EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Focusing on getting better each day is the mindset of coaches and players in the Reitz Memorial basketball program. Senior leadership has led the way for the Memorial Tigers to start the season (4-1). Head Coach Heath Howington says in order to accomplish the goals they have, the seniors will need to continue to lead by example.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO