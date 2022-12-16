ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

wina.com

Brian Pinkston

Charlottesville City Councilor Brian Pinkston joined the show to discuss the new police chief, his first year in office, density, traffic and more. Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares joined the show to discuss opioid addiction, and other prominent investigations in the commonwealth including in Loudon County Schools and the University of Virginia and more.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

Two arrested for 14 St NW shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – With the help of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Staunton Police Department, Anthony Marcus Paige and Miriah Shavone Smith have been taken into custody in connection with the shooting that occurred on the 100 block of 14th St. NW on December 18, 2022. Paige, a 28-year-old resident of Charlottesville, Virginia, was served warrants for felony malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within 1000 feet of a school.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

Monday evening shooting on North Berkshire Road

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – On December 19th at approximately 5:34 p.m., Charlottesville police officers responded to the 2300 block of North Berkshire Rd. for a reported shooting. One female was transported to the University of Virginia medical center for the treatment of a gunshot wound. As detectives and forensics report...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
CBS Miami

Parents of D'Sean Perry, killed in UVA shooting, call for change

MIAMI - The parents of D'Sean Perry, who was killed earlier this year in a shooting at the University of Virginia, have called for change and asked the community to join them. At a news conference Thursday morning at the Hyatt Regency Coral Gables, D'Sean's parents, Sean and Happy Perry, thanked the public for the outpouring of support that they have received following their son's death. His mother also called for change. "I would like to advocate on his behalf for mental health and gun violence laws. I am asking that the football world takes a stand and joins us in this fight," said D'Sean's mother Happy Perry. Perry, who graduated from Gulliver Preparatory Academy in Pinecrest in 2019, was one of three football players from the school who were killed as a bus returned to the school's main campus in Charlottesville from a field trip. The other two student athletes killed were Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr. Perry was a fourth-year student, Chandler was a second-year student, and Davis was a third-year student. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the man accused of killing three UVA football players and injuring two others, remains in jail without bond.  
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
schillingshow.com

VIDEO: Albemarle High School fight plight, “Round 2”

Just a day after a large brawl at Albemarle High School was publicized by The Schilling Show, another fight has been captured on video. This time, the altercation was one-on-one and took place at around 1:45 PM. Several faculty members were engaged in disengaging the combatants. The culture of violence...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton family is officially back together again after some of its members have spent most of the year in Memphis, Tennessee. Natalie Dodge and her mother, Nicole, returned home Sunday with a huge welcoming party. Natalie is a two-year-old girl from Augusta County. In...
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville Police Respond to Shooting

Police responded to a shooting at roughly 2:20 a.m. on 14th St. NW. Police say they found a male victim with a gunshot wound, and that person was taken to the hospital. Police say they will have more officers in the area as they investigate. There is no information about any arrests, or the condition of the victim. Stay with CBS19 News for updates as the story develops.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

Charlottesville Police investigating Sunday morning shooting near the Corner

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police are investigating a shooting on 14th Street NW, just a couple of blocks from the Corner. Police were called to a shots fired report around 2:30 Sunday morning in the 100 block of 14th NW. Officers got there and found a male victim with a gunshot wound and he was transported to UVa. Police do not say how serious the wound was.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Suspect in deadly Rockbridge County explosion accepts plea deal

BUENA VISTA, Va. – The suspect in a deadly explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station has accepted a plea deal. Philip Westmoreland pleaded guilty to an indictment of involuntary manslaughter on Thursday, and the judge took the case under advisement to be reduced to a misdemeanor with no jail. He’s been sentenced to two years of felony supervised probation.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA

