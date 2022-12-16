Read full article on original website
Brian Pinkston
Charlottesville City Councilor Brian Pinkston joined the show to discuss the new police chief, his first year in office, density, traffic and more. Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares joined the show to discuss opioid addiction, and other prominent investigations in the commonwealth including in Loudon County Schools and the University of Virginia and more.
Former UVA employees sue, claim they were fired for not having COVID-19 vaccine
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the University of Virginia Health System for discriminatory COVID-19 policies and practices regarding religious groups and beliefs. On Dec. 13, the Founding Freedoms Law Center joined with the law firm of CrossCastle, PLLC filed the lawsuit in federal court,...
Man shot near University of Virginia in Charlottesville
According to the Charlottesville Police Department, at around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of 14th Street NW.
Two arrested for 14 St NW shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – With the help of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Staunton Police Department, Anthony Marcus Paige and Miriah Shavone Smith have been taken into custody in connection with the shooting that occurred on the 100 block of 14th St. NW on December 18, 2022. Paige, a 28-year-old resident of Charlottesville, Virginia, was served warrants for felony malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within 1000 feet of a school.
Schools in Virginia ask judge to nix bullying lawsuit over racist remark
Albemarle County School Board ask judge to nix bullying lawsuit filed by a former assistant principal over racist remark
University Of Virginia Shooting Survivor Mike Hollins Speaks Out
University of Virginia student Mike Hollins is speaking out following the deadly shooting that took the lives of three of his classmates on Nov. 13. Hollins was also shot multiple times in the back and underwent several surgeries to repair the damage. Hollins’ three teammates and friends, Devin Chandler, Lavel...
Monday evening shooting on North Berkshire Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – On December 19th at approximately 5:34 p.m., Charlottesville police officers responded to the 2300 block of North Berkshire Rd. for a reported shooting. One female was transported to the University of Virginia medical center for the treatment of a gunshot wound. As detectives and forensics report...
UVA-area shooting suspect in custody
The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help locating the suspect of a shooting that took place about a block away from the University of Virginia's campus.
Parents of D'Sean Perry, killed in UVA shooting, call for change
MIAMI - The parents of D'Sean Perry, who was killed earlier this year in a shooting at the University of Virginia, have called for change and asked the community to join them. At a news conference Thursday morning at the Hyatt Regency Coral Gables, D'Sean's parents, Sean and Happy Perry, thanked the public for the outpouring of support that they have received following their son's death. His mother also called for change. "I would like to advocate on his behalf for mental health and gun violence laws. I am asking that the football world takes a stand and joins us in this fight," said D'Sean's mother Happy Perry. Perry, who graduated from Gulliver Preparatory Academy in Pinecrest in 2019, was one of three football players from the school who were killed as a bus returned to the school's main campus in Charlottesville from a field trip. The other two student athletes killed were Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr. Perry was a fourth-year student, Chandler was a second-year student, and Davis was a third-year student. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the man accused of killing three UVA football players and injuring two others, remains in jail without bond.
Rockingham County Schools investigating field trip that left some parents upset
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools’ (RCPS) Central Office is investigating a field trip that was taken last week to JMU’s Forbes Center for the Performing Arts after some parents have raised concerns. On Dec. 8, 3rd grade students from several county schools were taken to...
VIDEO: Albemarle High School fight plight, “Round 2”
Just a day after a large brawl at Albemarle High School was publicized by The Schilling Show, another fight has been captured on video. This time, the altercation was one-on-one and took place at around 1:45 PM. Several faculty members were engaged in disengaging the combatants. The culture of violence...
Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton family is officially back together again after some of its members have spent most of the year in Memphis, Tennessee. Natalie Dodge and her mother, Nicole, returned home Sunday with a huge welcoming party. Natalie is a two-year-old girl from Augusta County. In...
Charlottesville Police Respond to Shooting
Police responded to a shooting at roughly 2:20 a.m. on 14th St. NW. Police say they found a male victim with a gunshot wound, and that person was taken to the hospital. Police say they will have more officers in the area as they investigate. There is no information about any arrests, or the condition of the victim. Stay with CBS19 News for updates as the story develops.
Charlottesville Police investigating Sunday morning shooting near the Corner
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police are investigating a shooting on 14th Street NW, just a couple of blocks from the Corner. Police were called to a shots fired report around 2:30 Sunday morning in the 100 block of 14th NW. Officers got there and found a male victim with a gunshot wound and he was transported to UVa. Police do not say how serious the wound was.
Charlottesville: One wounded in early Sunday morning shooting on 14th Street NW
Charlottesville Police are offering only bare details about another shooting in the city, this one reported early Sunday morning on the 100 block of 14th Street NW. According to police, officers responded at 2:20 a.m. for a shots fired report. One male victim was transported to the University of Virginia...
Sheriff: Man killed in Louisa shooting after approaching deputies with knife
A man died after being shot by law enforcement on Monday afternoon in Louisa County, according to the Louisa County sheriff.
Louisa man charged with filming another man in a Sheetz bathroom
A Louisa man has been arrested on charges related to two incidents that occurred earlier this year, including one involving him allegedly filming another man in a gas station bathroom.
Three Charlottesville men sentenced to federal prison in connection to armed robberies
Three men were sentenced to federal prison earlier this week after they reportedly threatened two people at gunpoint while committing armed robberies in August 2021.
Odd circumstances surround missing person report in Rockbridge County
The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 37-year-old Dustin Cody Butler. Butler was last heard from by his sister via text on Dec. 2 last seen at a residence on Glasgow Mountain on Dec. 5. It is said that Butler got into...
Suspect in deadly Rockbridge County explosion accepts plea deal
BUENA VISTA, Va. – The suspect in a deadly explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station has accepted a plea deal. Philip Westmoreland pleaded guilty to an indictment of involuntary manslaughter on Thursday, and the judge took the case under advisement to be reduced to a misdemeanor with no jail. He’s been sentenced to two years of felony supervised probation.
