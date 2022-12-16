MIAMI - The parents of D'Sean Perry, who was killed earlier this year in a shooting at the University of Virginia, have called for change and asked the community to join them. At a news conference Thursday morning at the Hyatt Regency Coral Gables, D'Sean's parents, Sean and Happy Perry, thanked the public for the outpouring of support that they have received following their son's death. His mother also called for change. "I would like to advocate on his behalf for mental health and gun violence laws. I am asking that the football world takes a stand and joins us in this fight," said D'Sean's mother Happy Perry. Perry, who graduated from Gulliver Preparatory Academy in Pinecrest in 2019, was one of three football players from the school who were killed as a bus returned to the school's main campus in Charlottesville from a field trip. The other two student athletes killed were Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr. Perry was a fourth-year student, Chandler was a second-year student, and Davis was a third-year student. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the man accused of killing three UVA football players and injuring two others, remains in jail without bond.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO