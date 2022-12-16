Read full article on original website
HBO Max Adds Fan-Favorite Animated Series Back To Service
An animated favorite is back on HBO Max after being removed earlier this year. Fans of the Cartoon Network show Clarence are celebrating on social media right now, as the sweet kid's adventures have returned out of the blue. Users are reporting that the series appeared overnight. Of course, there's been no explanation of why its back yet. But, people are just happy to see the series back on the streaming platform. When the news of the first shows being removed from the platform hit, a lot of fans wondered what was going on. But, the company offered some slight clarification. Now, we know that a lot of these removed shows will be sold to FAST model platforms. (i.e. stuff like Pluto TV and FreeVee over at Amazon.) So, rejoice, maybe there's a way to get some of this stuff back on the platform without waiting for a bidding war to resolve.
Wednesday Has Second-Biggest Streaming Debut of All Time on Nielsen
Tim Burton's Wednesday had a pretty great week when it debuted, with more than six billion minutes watched in its first five days, according to Nielsen. That gives the series the second-biggest streaming debut of all time, trailing behind the fourth season of Stranger Things. Given Netflix's domination in the streaming space, it's likely not surprising that when you dig into the top debuts of all time, it's things like Ozark, Dahmer, and Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. Variety's analysis suggests that in the next week of reporting, it's likely Wednesday will actually top itself, since demand for the show doesn't seem to have decreased, and in the first week of reporting, Wednesday had only been available for five days. That means an extra two days of available streaming time on the second reporting week.
House of the Dragon's Fan-Favorite Star Came Close to Missing Their Role
In the second half of House of the Dragons, Emma D'Arcy took over the role of Rhaenyra Targaryen from Milly Alcock following a time jump into adulthood for the Targaryen princess. Most agree that D'Arcy has done well in the role, garnering critical acclaim by the Game of Thrones sequel's first season finale. It turns out though that they almost didn't clinch the role. D'arcy and their House of the Dragon co-star Olivia Cooke both spoke with The Hollywood Reporter. During the interview, D'Arcy explained that they were led to believe that the role wouldn't be going to them after all.
New Netflix Series Close to Beating Stranger Things 4 on All-Time List
Another week and another batch of viewership data from Netflix has been released and the streamer could very well have a new #1 series very soon, or will it? With its fourth week of viewership now revealed, Netflix's latest hit original series Wednesday has now been watched 1.196 billion hours on Netflix, making it the #2 most-watched English-language TV show of all-time on the service behind only Stranger Things season 4. The only thing separating the two shows on the list is 156 million hours, so can the Jenna Ortega-led series take the top spot? Let's examine below.
Shock Docs: Two New Specials Coming to Travel Channel and Discovery+ in 2023
The Travel Channel's documentary series Shock Docs has been proving how truth is far more disturbing than fiction for years, telling tales focusing on otherworldly visitors or possessions from beyond the grave, with the series set to return in 2023 with two all-new installments. Two new entries, Michigan Hell House and The Devil's Academy, will be unveiled on both the Travel Channel and on discovery+ on back-to-back Sundays, delivering audiences a double dose of terror in the new year. Michigan Hell House will premiere on January 29, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET and The Devil's Academy will premiere on February 5, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET.
Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Breaks Silence on Recast Rumors
The future of the onscreen DC Universe has been speculated about at length, with new DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran set to usher in a new era of storytelling inspired by the publisher's characters. There have been a flurry of questions surrounding which characters from existing canon may or may not be included in Gunn and Safran's plans, including Shazam! star Zachary Levi, who will next be seen in the sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods in a couple of months. On Tuesday, Levi responded to a tweet from a fan suggesting that Levi might be recast or fired from the role of Shazam! — and indicated that that's probably not the case.
Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Provides Updates on Margot Robbie, Johnny Depp, and Franchise Future
Despite the worldwide success of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise over the past two decades, the live-action movie series has stagnated in recent years, though producer Jerry Bruckheimer offered some updates on the franchise and what the future holds for it. During a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker addressed what the future could hold for a reported Margot Robbie-led spinoff, the script that is currently being developed for the next installment, and what longtime star Johnny Depp's future could be with the series. Currently, there is no announced release date for any film in the series.
One Piece Cosplay Shows Off Why Boa Hancock is an Empress
One Piece is filled to the brim with some of the most memorable characters in all anime and manga as a whole, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans of why Boa Hancock is known as the Pirate Empress. Although Luffy has come across all sorts of wild friends and foes through the course of his long journey through the seas thus far, there are fewer characters that have made the kind of impact on fans that Hancock has. Introduced as one of the (now former) Seven Warlords, the Pirate Empress soon became one of Luffy's biggest and best allies to date.
Netflix Cancels Anticipated Animated Movie
Ember, the upcoming animated project from Klaus filmmaker Sergio Pablos, has been cancelled by Netflix. The film is the latest animated title to be cut by Netflix, following Ava DuVernay's Wings of Fire as well as Antiracist Baby and With Kind Regards From Kindergarten which were all scrapped earlier this year. According to Variety, the decision to scrap Ember — as well as the previously scrapped animated projects — isn't cost-related and is instead creatively driven.
Reacher: Prime Video Boss Has Good News for Season 2 Release Date
Good news, Reacher fans. The wait for the second season of the popular Prime Video series may not be all that long. In an interview with Collider, Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders teased that the second season of the Alan Ritchson-starring series could debut sometime in 2023. Production on Season 2 has only been underway for a couple of months.
Mob Psycho 100 Creator Celebrates Series Finale in New Sketch
The time has come to bid a fond farewell to Mob, Reigen, and their psychic friends as Mob Psycho 100's series finale has arrived for its popular anime adaptation. With season three offering some big moments for the all-powerful psychic, the creator of the series, ONE, has shared new art to say goodbye to these classic anime characters. Needless to say, Mob and his time in both the manga and the anime has reverberated with fans and it will be a tearful farewell for many.
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 Lands Release Window
Netflix hasn't been shy when it comes to continuing to expand its anime roster, and one of the first major hits for the streaming service was The Seven Deadly Sins. Despite the television series coming to an end, the story has continued via new anime films, with Grudge of Edinburgh being the latest example as "Part Two" is looking to arrive next year. Now, the streaming service has confirmed the release window for the next film in the franchise which will continue to follow Meliodas, Elizabeth, and their offspring.
Saturday Night Live's Cecily Strong Breaks Silence on Midseason Departure
Though many thought Cecily Strong would be one of the many actors not returning to Saturday Night Live after the end of Season 47, the comedian shocked the world when she returned for the sketch comedy's 48th season. Upon her Season 48 return, Strong set the record for the longest-tenured female actor to ever grace Studio 8H. Fast-forward to December 17th and the last episode before the show's holiday break, and Strong revealed she was departing the show for good. Now, she's released a statement on her decision to leave 30 Rock.
Babylon Releases Naughty and Nice Trailers
The new movie Babylon has decided to release two different kinds of trailers before the Christmas holiday – one naughty, and one nice. As you can see below, The "Nice Trailer" for Babylon frames the film as the collective efforts of the main cast (and all their collaborators) to push the film industry out of the Silent Film Era and into a bold new enduring future. Brad Pitt's character is framed as the classic movie star dreaming of something bigger and better in his career, while Margot Robbie is framed as the sassy and beautiful newcomer who signals that new era's arrival.
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Showrunner Reveals if the Enterprise-E Will Appear
The USS Enterprise-E will not be showing up in Star Trek: Picard's final season, but a similar ship will. The USS Enterprise-E debuted in the film Star Trek: First Contact and was the latest version of the USS Enterprise seen in Star Trek when the franchise disappeared for a while. Some fans may wonder what became of it and hope to see it again in Picard's final season, but that won't be the case. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas confirmed that the Enterprise-E won't be a part of Star Trek: Picard. However, another ship that is of the same Sovereign class as the Enterprise-E, will appear.
Netflix Exec Speaks Out About Shows That Don't Get Any Publicity
The success of a Netflix series can't always be predicted, which goes for both the streamer's triumphs and disappointments, leading some to wonder how the decisions are made of which shows to throw the most marketing support behind. Head of Netflix's U.S.-based scripted series Peter Friedlander recently sat down with Vulture to offer all-new insight into how these decisions are made, as he revealed that there various approaches to getting the word out about its various offerings in countries around the world, whether that be through traditional models, social media, or in-person activations.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Shows Off the Villains With Cool Art
My Hero Academia has reached the climax of the first half of the sixth season, and the anime is showing some major love for the villains this time around with some cool new cover art! Much like how they took the center stage for an arc during the fifth season of the series, the villains have been getting a lot of spotlight over the course of Season 6's episode thus far. As the anime takes on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from the manga series, fans have seen how each of the villains has made some big moves against all of the heroes.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Goes Under the Knife With Toga
My Hero Academia has seen both heroes and villains step up to the plate when it comes to the anime's sixth season, with both Class 1-A and the League of Villains working to forge their own version of Hero Society. With Toga suffering a massive loss as a result of the Paranormal Liberation War, she remains a fan-favorite member of Shigaraki's forces, so it should come as no surprise that anime fans continue bringing her to life via cosplay.
Doctor Who: Billie Piper Reveals Her One Condition For Returning as Rose Tyler
Billie Piper is best known to many for her role as Rose Tyler, companion to Christopher Eccleston's Ninth Doctor and David Tennant's Tenth Doctor on Doctor Who and while her tenure ran between 2005 and 2006, she's appeared numerous times in the franchise since, both on television and in audio dramas. But now, asked if she would return for a Rose spinoff series, Piper has revealed the one condition she would need for that to happen: it has to be filmed in London.
Amazon Prime Video's Hit New Series Gets Good News for Season 2
Fans of the Prime Video sci-fi series The Peripheral may be getting some good news soon regarding the status of a second season. The Peripheral stars Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne Fisher, who finds herself transported to a futuristic London after putting on a VR headset. The trippy series is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by William Gibson, and is one of the newest hits for Amazon, which already has The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, and a new season of Invincible slated for 2023. Speaking of additional seasons, Amazon is already preparing for The Peripheral Season 2.
