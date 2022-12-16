An animated favorite is back on HBO Max after being removed earlier this year. Fans of the Cartoon Network show Clarence are celebrating on social media right now, as the sweet kid's adventures have returned out of the blue. Users are reporting that the series appeared overnight. Of course, there's been no explanation of why its back yet. But, people are just happy to see the series back on the streaming platform. When the news of the first shows being removed from the platform hit, a lot of fans wondered what was going on. But, the company offered some slight clarification. Now, we know that a lot of these removed shows will be sold to FAST model platforms. (i.e. stuff like Pluto TV and FreeVee over at Amazon.) So, rejoice, maybe there's a way to get some of this stuff back on the platform without waiting for a bidding war to resolve.

5 HOURS AGO