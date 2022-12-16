Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbiw.com
BNL bracing for double-barrel tests in adjusted Pete Pritchett Limestone Classic
BEDFORD – As Old Man Winter prepares his unleash his first blast, forcing everyone to brace for the worst and adjust, Bedford North Lawrence is bracing for a double-barrel shock wave of high-level competition. The Stars will welcome Noblesville and Lake Central for the adjusted Pete Pritchett Limestone Classic....
wbiw.com
Obituary: Raymond G. Graves
May 4, 1937 – December 19, 2022. Raymond G. Graves 85 of Springville passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 1:57 p.m. at his residence. He was born in Bedford on May 4, 1937, to John and Amelia (Sides) Graves. Raymond married Debra P. Graves in 1980 and she preceded him in death on May 21, 2022. Raymond retired from the United States Marine Corps, he also retired from NWSC Crane. Raymond attended the East Oolitic Community Church.
wbiw.com
I-69 Finish Line project makes major step toward progress Friday
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Transportation was joined by the Federal Highway Administration, public and elected officials, and members of the I-69 Finish Line project team to celebrate another major step toward progress on Friday. Twelve miles of I-69 were officially opened from Martinsville to the new State...
wbiw.com
Woman injured in truck/deer accident on Maul Ridge Road
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was injured after the vehicle she was a passenger in struck a deer Friday night on Maul Ridge Road. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, 22-year-old Taylor McElfresh, of Brownstown was driving a silver GMC Sierra pickup when he topped the hill and attempted to accelerate when a deer ran from the woodline near the north side of the road. McElfresh stuck the deer.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Kevin Arthur Lewis
Kevin Arthur Lewis, 63, of Bedford, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, December 19, 2022. Born March 10, 1959, in Bedford, he was the son of Bob and Frances (Garrison) Lewis. He was a graduate of Bedford North Lawrence High School and Indiana University. He worked for thirty-five years as an educational psychologist. Kevin loved family get-togethers and enjoyed I.U. basketball. He attended the Bedford First Church of God. He loved the Lord and his church family. His walk with the Lord brought him his greatest joy. Kevin was so loved by his family. He truly enjoyed his niece and nephews and loved hearing about their lives. He led by example and his family members learned so many important lessons from him through the years.
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 20, 2022
12:01 a.m. Traffic stop at Mitchell Road and 25th Street. 12:25 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and 16th Street. A citation was issued for an expired license plate and false or fictitious registration. 12:41 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and 39th Street. 2:11 a.m. Request for...
wbiw.com
Unintentional shooting results in the death of a Springville man
GREENE CO. – A Springville man was killed Saturday in what police are saying was an “unintentional shooting”. The incident was reported at 1:30 p.m. According to Greene County Sheriff’s Department, a 16-year-old was unloading a semi-automatic weapon to clean it when it “unintentionally” discharged one round striking 21-year-old Bryar Laws.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Ruby Jean Sage
Ruby Jean Sage, 86, formerly of Paoli, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Westview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born January 27, 1936, in Blackwater, Virginia, she was the daughter of Emmett and Inez (Johnson) Collingsworth. Ruby married Charles Edward Sage and he preceded her in death June 8, 2008.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Bryar Laws
Bryar Laws, 21, of Springville passed away at IU Health in Bloomington on Saturday, December 17, 2022. He was born in Bell County, Kentucky on March 29, 2001, to Scottie Laws and April (Johnson) May. Bryar was an Apprentice Electrician at Wilkinson Electric in Bedford. Survivors include his father, Scottie...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Betty Jean Sturgeon
Betty Jean Sturgeon, 88, of Greene County, passed away at 12:05 p.m., on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at her residence. Born August 14, 1934, in Monroe Co., she was the daughter of Theodore and Ethel (Bagwell) Wampler. She was a member of the Bloomington Board of Realtors and a realtor in Bloomington for over thirty years.
wbiw.com
Purdue University launches Snowfall Climatology Toolbox
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University is launching a new tool to track snowfall. It’s called the Snowfall Climatology Toolbox, and it has historic snowfall data not just from Indiana, but from areas around the country. Here is an example of Bedford Indiana. Developers hope it can help people...
wbiw.com
Tim Deckard honored in final Parks Department Board meeting after 18 years
BEDFORD – Tim Deckard was honored Tuesday afternoon during the Bedford Parks Department board meeting after serving on the board for 18 years. With his term ending at the end of this year, Deckard decided to step away following his many years of serving the parks department. He was appointed to the Bedford Parks Department board under three mayors which included Bedford mayors Joe Klump, Shawna Girgis, and current Mayor Sam Craig.
wbiw.com
35th Annual Martin Luther King Jr March scheduled for Jan. 15
BEDFORD – Clarence Brown and Lawrence County Veterans Affairs Officer Brad Bough asked permission to use the courthouse for the 35th annual Martin Luther King Jr. march on Sunday, January 15th. The event will begin at the Lawrence County Courthouse at 2:00 p.m. January 15th which is also Martin...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Lana Sue Chenault
Lana Sue Chenault, 81 of Bedford passed away on December 16, 2022, at 5:06 p.m. at IU Hospice House. She was born in Bedford on August 25, 1941, to Clovis Rogers and Thelma J. Rogers Glasgow. Lana retired from housekeeping at White River Lodge in Bedford. Survivors include her children,...
wbiw.com
Tickets for the annual Bedford Parks Department Father-Daughter dance to go on sale Jan. 9th
BEDFORD – Tickets for the annual Bedford Parks Department Father-Daughter dance will go on sale starting Monday, January 9th. There will be a maximum limit of tickets sold, set at 425 to keep the event safe for everyone involved at the Bedford First Baptist Church at 1515 20th Street. Once all tickets are sold, no more will be made available.
wbiw.com
Fire causes extensive damage to Springville home
SPRINGVILLE – Early morning fire causes extensive damage to a home at 105 Brick Street in Springville. Firefighters from Perry Township, Indian Creek, Oolitic, and Marshall rushed to the scene at 1:34 a.m. When firefighters arrived flames and smoke was bellowing from the home. Firefighters worked quickly to contain...
wbiw.com
The pursuit in Tippecanoe County ends when the suspect crashes the vehicle
TIPPECANOE CO. – This morning, just after 3:00 a.m., Trooper Schroder was patrolling Interstate 65 near the 172-mile marker. Trooper Schroder attempted to stop a 2013 Honda Odyssey for multiple traffic violations. The Honda failed to stop and fled northbound on I-65. Trooper Schroder continued to pursue the Honda northbound to the 175-mile marker, where the Honda ran off the east side of the road and began to drive parallel with I-65. The Honda ran off an embankment, landed on the southbound lanes of State Road 25, and hit another embankment on the north side of State Road 25. The vehicle then rolled over and came to rest in the ditch north of State Road 25 and east of I-65.
wbiw.com
Sheriffs name Owen County Eagle Scout at 2022 Student Leader of the Year
BRAZIL – Leaders of the Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch have selected Owen County’s Joshua Gephart II as their “Student Leader of the Year.”. Gephart II was selected to design, plan, and build a 20-foot climbing wall at the 62-acre training retreat for future law enforcement officers, at-risk kids, young witnesses, and victims of crime. He completed the wall as a community service project toward earning the Scouts BSA’s top honor of Eagle Scout.
wbiw.com
I-74 crash claims the life of a West Virginia woman
INDIANAPOLIS – Monday at 2:35 p.m., Indiana State Troopers along with emergency personnel from the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a serious roll-over crash on I-74 westbound at the 100-mile marker, which is near the Pleasant View Exit. A 911 caller reported a vehicle had struck the rear end...
wbiw.com
Terrell encourages graduates of the Lawrence County program to make the most of their opportunities
BEDFORD – Jessica Terrell stood in front of a crowded room of people, some she knew and many she didn’t, to tell how she went from an addict and felon to a reliable, productive, and gainfully employed person. She drove one hour from her home in Washington and...
Comments / 0