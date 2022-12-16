ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

Musk says Twitter in precarious position, defends cost cuts

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk is defending his massive cost-cutting at Twitter as necessary for the social media platform to survive next year, due in part to debt payments tied to his $44 billion takeover of the company. “This company is like, basically, you’re in a plane that...
SFGate

New label law has unintended effect: Sesame in more foods

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A new federal law requiring that sesame be listed as an allergen on food labels is having unintended consequences — increasing the number of products with the ingredient. Food industry experts said the requirements are so stringent that...
CALIFORNIA STATE

