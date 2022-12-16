Read full article on original website
Jones leads No. 2 Stanford women past No. 21 Creighton
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer had hoped to find her starters some rest and give the reserves extended minutes ahead of conference play. That looked possible until Creighton got going in the second half. Haley Jones had 16 points and eight assists in 37 minutes, freshman...
He’s The Captain Now | A Look At The New Pittsburg Football Coach
Charlie Ramirez Is The First New Pittsburg Football Coach In 21 Years — His Own High School Coach And Former Players Share What To Expect •. It was part high-step, part strut and pure emotional release. Charlie Ramirez stormed up the sideline away from a Pittsburg High defense celebrating...
154-year-old California university to close next year
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A 154-year-old Northern California university said Monday it plans to close its doors for good next year as it struggles with declining enrollment, rising operational costs and financial trouble brought on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Holy Names University in Oakland, which opened in 1868, announced...
3 Injured In 2 Weekend Shootings
OAKLAND (BCN) Oakland police are investigating two shootings that left three injured over the weekend. Two people were wounded around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Mead Avenue in the Hoover Foster neighborhood of West Oakland. Police were alerted to the shootings by the city's gunshot detection system....
The Daily 12-19-22 Frank Somerville publicly opens up about arrest, KTVU exit
Former KTVU anchor Frank Somerville went off the air in May 2021 after he was recorded slurring his words and abruptly left mid-broadcast with no explanation. A spokesperson for the station later said that he left the air to “focus on his health.” The celebrated anchor returned to his post at “The Ten O’Clock News on KTVU” that August without addressing his sudden exit, but was suspended indefinitely a month later after disagreements with the station over coverage. That November, Somerville told the Bay Area News Group he was “never going to anchor” at KTVU again. He was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after a car crash the following month, according to the Oakland Police Department. Now, almost a year later, Somerville publicly opened up about the arrest and his exit from KTVU.
Oakland bar and concert venue Starline Social Club announces closure
Its last day in operation will be New Year's Eve.
The best places to eat between San Francisco and Los Angeles
The classic California road trip isn't complete without a bite to eat.
Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Marijuana Distribution Charges
SAN JOSE (BCN) A San Jose man pleaded guilty last week to federal marijuana distribution charges, according to the Department of Justice. Tan Minh Vo, 50, admitted to the scheme to ship nearly 500 pounds of marijuana from Fresno to Kansas City, Missouri, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. The first...
3.1-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes In East Bay
A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in the East Bay on Wednesday morning. The quake struck at 8:34 a.m. and was centered 2 kilometers northeast of San Leandro. No other details were immediately available. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express...
Woman Dies, Man Arrested Following Crash In Oakland Hills
OAKLAND (BCN) A 42-year-old Antioch woman died and a man was arrested following a crash early Tuesday morning in the Oakland hills, police said. Officers went at 12:44 a.m. to the 3800 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard following the crash. A vehicle was traveling east on the road when it left the pavement and went down an embankment, according to police.
Why it looks so gross outside in the SF Bay Area today
A bleak, brownish haze lingered over the Bay Area on Monday, obscuring the San Francisco skyline and adding to the gloom on a day also marked by unusually cold temperatures.
97-year-old Stanford Theatre in Palo Alto closes again
"I'm so sorry I couldn't bring happier news."
Mysterious nightstand appears in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, Alamo Square
"There's magic all over the city."
Police seek help finding missing woman last seen in SF
ALAMEDA (BCN) Police in Alameda are searching for a young woman from Alameda who was last seen after meeting with friends in San Francisco on Friday night. Giovanna Swarts, 18, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has distinct tattoos, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, with a black tank top and black biker shorts, according to Alameda police.
Calif. pot landlord hit with $387,000 in damages after alleged dog theft
The landlord abducted the tenant's dog for nearly a month, according to court documents.
How to score the best 2023 cruise deal out of San Francisco
Book now for the best deals on cruises to Alaska, Mexico and more.
San Francisco's House of Nanking family gets Food Network series
"My parents came here with less than $40 in their pocket and the first place they stepped into was Chinatown."
Are you allowed to fly out of SFO with pot? We asked defense attorneys.
It's technically illegal to fly with cannabis, so we asked two criminal defense attorneys why people are getting away with it.
Bay Area pickling business set to move into former Cowgirl Creamery space
The new business is slated to open next spring.
