Pyotr Kochetkov wins again, Hurricanes top Kraken 3-2

By BOB SUTTON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina goalie Pyotr Kochetkov had his scoreless streak end and the Hurricanes held on after building an early lead to beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Thursday night.

Andrei Svechnikov and Derek Stepan scored in the first period and Stefan Noesen added a second-period goal on his first career penalty shot.

Kochetkov, who went more than 151 minutes without allowing a goal, made 15 saves for his sixth win in the team’s last seven games. Carolina has a nine-game points streak, capped by a performance with few glitches.

“We were sharp and all over it,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said.

Ryan Donato and Daniel Sprong scored for Seattle and Philipp Grubauer made 36 saves. The Kraken finished a four-game trip 1-3-0.

“We knew what this stretch looked like,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “We’re disappointed to go home with two points out of the eight (possible) points.”

Svechnikov scored unassisted 10:10 into the game after a terrible Seattle turnover. Stepan’s first goal of the season came with 2:08 left in the opening period. He had been without a goal throughout his first 25 games this season.

“It’s a confidence thing. It’s always nice to score,” Stepan said. “It definitely builds that momentum a little bit. If you really to start to beat yourself up, it just gets worse. I think there was a stretch where it was for me.”

Stepan had more than 11 minutes of ice time for the first time since Nov. 9. Brind’Amour said he had provided other assets.

“If you’re doing it right, eventually it’s going to go in for you,” Brind’Amour said. “He’s not playing a ton of minutes, and I’m not expecting him to score a ton of goals.”

Noesen gave the Hurricanes a goal on a penalty shot for the first time since March 2017. Noesen converted on a slap shot.

“I don’t think anyone is going to stop that one,” he said.

The second period also featured Kochetkov’s save on Sprong’s breakaway before Donato’s goal on a redirection at 11:26. That ended Kochetkov’s scoreless stretch at 151 minutes, 26 seconds. Still, he broke the franchise’s rookie goalie record for longest scoreless streak.

Sprong made it a one-goal margin with 10:46 remaining.

Grubauer was an unexpected starter for the Kraken after Martin Jones was scratched.

“He battled hard,” Hakstol said. “He gave us a chance to stay within striking distance in this game. … We stayed with it. We didn’t come apart. We didn’t try to start doing things on our own or get off the page.”

The Hurricanes held a 27-11 in shots through two periods.

Both teams were 0 for 2 on power plays. That might be more concerning for the Kraken, which is in a 1-for-18 stretch across the last six games.

“We had, in the second period tonight, outstanding opportunities early in the power play and didn’t sustain it to the next group coming out,” Hakstol said.

ICE MATTERS

Stepan, a 13-year NHL veteran, now has scored against all 32 active NHL teams. … Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho missed his third game in a row with a lower-body injury, but forward Jesper Fast was back following a two-game injury-related absence. … Seattle’s Yanni Gourde had an assist on his 31st birthday. He also had an assist seven years earlier on the only other occasion of playing an NHL game on his birthday.

Kraken: Host Winnipeg on Sunday.

Hurricanes: Host Dallas on Saturday.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

Woolen still learning in standout rookie season for Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For the most part, Tariq Woolen’s rookie season in Seattle has gotten one glowing review after another. He has six interceptions, which is tied for the league lead and the most by any rookie. He’s making a case for defensive rookie of the year. And he’s already getting special treatment from opponents choosing not to throw his direction at times. But for all the accolades Woolen has received, he’s still a young cornerback prone to the occasional mistake. That’s what happened last week against San Francisco when Woolen’s miscue in coverage led to a long touchdown pass to George Kittle in Seattle’s 21-13 loss. It was the kind of error Woolen has mostly avoided.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Vikings' Jefferson unfazed by big hits, as big games pile up

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — For all the superb skills Justin Jefferson has as the leading receiver in the NFL, from route-running savvy to quick-twitch elusiveness to vertical jump to just pure speed, his ability to simply hang onto the ball for the Minnesota Vikings might be his best attribute of all. The sure hands are one thing, but his unflinching courage and natural strength to grab a ball in tight coverage and secure it during a jarring hit is a regular sight to behold. “They’re just difficult to hear footsteps and not shrink back, drop the ball, not hold on,” his ever-appreciative quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “His ability to consistently hold on in traffic is just an elite trait. I don’t know how you coach it, but you certainly have it and it gives me a lot of gratitude when I see him do that and the catches he makes.” The Vikings have faced five of the league’s top 12 defenses in terms of total yards allowed over their past six games, and during this stretch Jefferson has seemingly had to pay an even steeper physical price than usual to come down with the ball.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

The next LT? Giants rookie rusher Thibodeaux has promise

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Every time the New York Giants draft a linebacker high in the first round, some people start hoping he turns out to be the next Lawrence Taylor. The chances are remote. There’s never going to be another L.T. He was one of the greatest players of all time. It’s wishful thinking hoping for another. It brings us to Kayvon Thibodeaux, the linebacker/edge rusher the Giants took with the fifth pick overall this spring. The rookie from Oregon as shown flashes this season after missing the first two games with a knee injury. What he did on Sunday night in a 20-12 win at Washington was a good imitation of Taylor, at least for a game.
OREGON STATE
