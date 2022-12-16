East Jordan edges Charlevoix, Calcaterra comes through in clutch for Boyne

CHARLEVOIX — Nothing like a nice and easy rivalry to send you into the winter break.

Except there’s hardly ever anything nice and easy about the Charlevoix and East Jordan boys’ basketball rivalry.

When the two met up in Charlevoix Thursday, that held true once again, with the game going down to the wire.

Up six after three quarters in the book, East Jordan, already playing with a slim bench, had one starter foul out in the final quarter but was able to hold on with the Rayders making a push in an eventual 52-50 EJ victory.

“A physical, physical game,” East Jordan coach Nate Dzwik said. “I’m proud of the kids’ effort. Charlevoix really fought. Credit to them. We played with just eight guys tonight and had some guys step up. Korbyn Russell did a nice job of settling the flow and Ethan Thomas came up huge today. He hit some big shots and kept us in the game.”

It came as the Lake Michigan Conference opener for both teams and wrapped up the month of December for the Red Devils, sending them into the winter break.

A back and forth game throughout the night, East Jordan led in a 10-8 game after one, then Charlevoix took a 27-23 advantage into the half.

East Jordan eventually stormed out of the gates in the third and took a 10-point lead in the quarter, before settling on a 40-34 advantage after three.

“Credit to East Jordan, they played hard and found a way,” Charlevoix coach Anthony Troshak said. “They shot well from the outside. We missed a lot of easy shots. I was proud of the way we battled back, we had a shot at the end of regulation but couldn't finish it.”

Hudson Vollmer led Charlevoix with 14 points and five steals, Joe Gaffney had 13 points, Troy Nickel scored 11 and Patrick Sterrett also had five steals.

For East Jordan, Thomas led with 15 points, Russell scored 12 and had six rebounds and Max Beal scored 11

Charlevoix (1-1, 0-1) next brings in Manton in a non-conference game on Tuesday, Dec. 20. East Jordan (2-2, 1-0) wrapped up December play Thursday and will next meet St. Ignace out of the break on Friday, Dec. 6.

Boyne City 60, Elk Rapids 57

ELK RAPIDS — A hard drive and finish under the basket and converted and-one from Boyne City senior Alex Calcaterra helped the Boyne City boys’ basketball team to their first Lake Michigan Conference win of the season Thursday.

Calcaterra drove to the hoop with 1:02 left in a tied 57-57 game, knocked down the layup and then the free throw to give the Ramblers a 60-57 lead and eventually the win.

Sophomore forward Jaden Alger also came through in a tight fourth quarter for the Ramblers, with Gavin Hewitt finding the young big man for six points in the final quarter.

Mason Wilcox led Boyne City with 18 points, Calcaterra had 15 points, four rebounds, four assists, Jacob Johnson had 13 points and eight rebounds and Chas Stanek added five points and eight rebounds.

Boyne City (2-1, 1-0) will get back to the court on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Cheboygan.

NORTHERN LAKES

Harbor Light 50, Boyne Falls 48

BOYNE FALLS — A seconds straight Northern Lakes Conference win came for the Harbor Light Christian boys’ basketball team, as they topped Boyne Falls, 50-48.

It wasn’t the prettiest night offensively for the Swordsmen, though head coach Jason Roussin was proud of how his team fought through it.

“We overcame some shooting woes,” said Roussin. “The boys brought it together defensively and laid their heart out to give us the win. Boyne Falls is a good, physical team, but the boys battled for 32 minutes.”

Harbor Light led 14-11 after one, sat in a tied 20-20 game at the break, then trailed 37-36 heading to the fourth.

Landon Jakeway led with 23 points, eight rebounds, six assists and six steals, David Chamberlin had eight points and 10 rebounds and Kirk Rose had seven points.

Ashton Spang led Boyne Falls with 16 points and Keaton Matelski scored 12.

Harbor Light (2-3, 2-1) will get back to action on Monday, Dec. 19 at home against Mackinaw City, while Boyne Falls (0-4, 0-3) will head to Ellsworth on Monday.

GIRLS

NORTHERN LAKES

Harbor Light 49, Boyne Falls 4

BOYNE FALLS — Laney Jakeway’s 15 points helped lead the Harbor Light Christian girls’ basketball team to another Northern Lakes win, 49-4 over Boyne Falls.

The win kept the Swordsmen unbeaten in Northern Lakes play at 3-0.

Jakeway added five steals, Jade Evoy had 12 points, six steals and five rebounds and Sarah Smith added eight points.

Boyne Falls (0-3, 0-3) will next head to Ellsworth on Monday, Dec. 19. Harbor Light (3-1, 3-0) will head to Pellston for a non-conference game on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

