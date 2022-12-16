Portland police officer charged with sex abuse after allegedly grabbing woman’s groin, pulling hair while off duty at bar

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecastEmily ScarviePortland, OR
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: City's pedestrian deaths reach 70-year high, I-84 eastbound closed between Troutdale and Hood RiverEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local group using preventative graffiti to ward off vandals, spark conversationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless campsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Suspected Shroom House owner pleads not guilty to 40 felony charges; Portland store manager admits guilt
A Canadian man accused of owning an illegal magic mushroom shop in downtown Portland pleaded not guilty on Monday to 40 felony charges in Multnomah County Circuit court. Portland police arrested the owner of Shroom House, Steven Tachie Jr., 32, of British Columbia, on Dec. 8. Police arrested the store’s manager, Jeramiahs Geronimo, 42, of Portland, the same day.
Man injured in shooting on Eastbank Esplanade
A man was shot and wounded Tuesday on the Eastbank Esplanade, Portland police said. Officers responded to the shooting around 1:20 p.m. on the pedestrian and bike path near Southeast Salmon Street. They found a man injured when they arrived and he was taken to a nearby hospital. He is expected to live, said Portland police spokesperson David Baer.
‘Suicidal and homicidal’ Kelso man shot by police has died
A Longview man died at a hospital after he was shot over the weekend by Kelso police responding to a call that he was armed and described as “suicidal and homicidal,” Clark County sheriff’s officials said Monday. Joseph Coons, 38, was taken to a trauma hospital after...
Fatal police shooting of SE Portland homeowner was lawful, grand jury rules
A grand jury found that Portland police Officer Joshua Dyk acted lawfully when he shot and killed a Southeast Portland homeowner who was firing a gun outside his house, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office announced Monday. The grand jury returned a “not true bill” Thursday, meaning members believed...
Portland landlord who killed one tenant, wounded another sentenced to life in prison
A Portland man who gunned down two tenants he was trying to evict from an RV parked at his Cully neighborhood home was sentenced to life in prison Monday with the possibility of parole in 32½ years. Multnomah County Circuit Judge Benjamin Souede handed down the sentence after a...
Pedestrian dead after being struck by driver in NE Portland; city’s second fatal crash in 24 hours
Another pedestrian was killed in Portland after being hit by a car Monday night — the second fatal crash in the city in as many days. Officers arrived in the 14100 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard about 6:30 p.m. Monday to find a man with severe injuries, police said. The driver of the car that hit him stayed at the scene.
Where to find warming shelters in Portland area
With Portland area temperatures expected to reach lows in the teens Wednesday and a wind chill making it feel even colder, severe weather shelters have been activated throughout the tri-county area and in other parts of Oregon. Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler declared a state...
Northbound Interstate 5 reopens at Marquam Bridge after early morning crash; driver arrested
A man was seriously injured Monday morning on the Marquam Bridge after police said he was struck by a truck while working on his stalled car, causing a six-hour shutdown of the northbound lanes of Interstate 5. Traffic was diverted to northbound Interstate 405 as Portland Police Bureau’s Major Crash...
TriMet warns of possible delays, disruptions during ice storm
TriMet says riders should be prepared to wait longer than usual if a storm coats the region in ice this week. A storm arriving Thursday is expected to first bring snow, then freezing rain that could turn to ice on the roads. Tia York, a spokesperson for the regional transit agency, said riders should check for service alerts at trimet.org/alerts before departing and bundle up in case buses and trains are running behind.
TriMet FX2 rollout undermined by delays, other frustrations
TriMet touted its new bus rapid transit line along Division Street as a faster, more efficient way to connect downtown Portland to Gresham, with frequent service promising buses every 12 minutes most hours. Three months into the FX2′s operations, some riders say delays and other trade-offs have stepped on some...
With mental illness running high, Trillium Family Services helps young Oregonians get well: Season of Sharing 2022
Sadiki Stone wanted a meaninful career as a firefighter, where he would be able to help people on their worst days. But after investing the time and energy needed to go through Portland Fire & Rescue’s intensive hiring process, he didn’t make the cut. That’s when he fell...
I-84 eastbound reopens through gorge after fatal morning crash
UPDATE 1:57 p.m. All lanes of I-84 reopened following Tuesday morning’s fatal crash. Travelers should still be cautious on the cold wet roads in western Oregon. Winter weather in the Columbia River Gorge has created icy road conditions and caused a fatal crash on Interstate 84 near Corbett early Tuesday.
Preserved 1902 house, owned by one Oregon family, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places
The 120-year-old Riverdale residence of influential judge Charles H. Carey, considered one of the most important lawyers and political power brokers in early Oregon, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November. The Colonial Revival-style house, near the west bank of the Willamette River between Portland and...
Kate Brown diversified Oregon’s bench; challengers ousted 3 judges
When Gov. Kate Brown appointed Chanpone Sinlapasai to the Multnomah County Circuit Court bench in September 2021, Sinlapasai became the first ethnic Lao judge in the United States. The judge’s milestone reflected a deliberate change under Brown. As governor, Brown made the point of diversifying Oregon’s judiciary. Of her...
Readers respond: Hope from new homelessness approach
I am encouraged that the Portland leadership is now responding to homelessness using a different approach, one that features scale and an orientation towards solutions, (“Portland leaders jumpstart new homelessness plan with $27M cash infusion,” Nov. 30). It seems that previous iterations largely resulted in the perpetuation of the problem instead of facing addiction, mental illness and housing availability more directly. Hopefully the long-term interactions between campers and the staff within the city-managed sites will build personal relationships and trust. Certainly, some mid-course corrections will be necessary to adjust to the realities on the ground. But I believe that the overall structure of this ambitious project makes sense.
Readers respond: Move campers from floodplain
While walking through the Foster Floodplain Natural Area recently, we noticed a group of people offering breakfast to people camping in tents, (“Portland has dramatically escalated tent sweeps,” Dec. 10). Although I appreciate the idea that people want to help other people, especially with necessities like food, wouldn’t...
Portland’s Black Santa is back for another year of Christmas cheer
Here comes Santa Claus, he’s Black Santa Claus; Leroy Barber is his name. The popular local tradition is back for another year as Barber, aka Black Santa, spreads Christmas joy at different events around the Rose City. On Sunday, Dec. 18, Santa sat in front of his inflatable globe, welcoming kids of all ages on Northeast Alberta Street for free photos and gifts for the good little boys and girls who patiently waited in a line that wrapped around the block. (Check out photos from the event in the gallery above.)
Portland should see only rain Tuesday as ice, snow snarl gorge traffic
Tuesday is the beginning of what will be an interesting weather week, with just rain in the metro area while ice and snow in the Columbia River Gorge turns travel hazardous. Several crashes on Interstate 84 east of Corbett have closed the roadway eastbound as of 5:30 a.m. The Oregon Department of Transportation reports ice and snow on the roads lead to several crashed semis. Eastbound traffic is being taken off the freeway at Troutdale.
How to drive in Oregon ice and snow (if you have to)
Weather forecasters say Oregonians should prepare for some snow on Thursday — but that’s just the start. A transition to freezing rain later in the day could turn the roads into slick sheets of ice. And those hazardous conditions will arrive just as Oregonians are gearing up for...
Portland winter storm: A timeline for when bitter cold, snow, ice expected to arrive
Portland area forecasters are sounding the alarms that the impending snow and ice storm may not be our typical winter squall. The worst of it: Temperatures dipping into the mid-teens Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Then a thin layer of snow starting Thursday evening, followed by freezing rain into Friday. That’s expected to create a slick layer of ice over everything.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
89K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0