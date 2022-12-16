ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland police officer charged with sex abuse after allegedly grabbing woman’s groin, pulling hair while off duty at bar

By Catalina Gaitán
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
The Oregonian

Suspected Shroom House owner pleads not guilty to 40 felony charges; Portland store manager admits guilt

A Canadian man accused of owning an illegal magic mushroom shop in downtown Portland pleaded not guilty on Monday to 40 felony charges in Multnomah County Circuit court. Portland police arrested the owner of Shroom House, Steven Tachie Jr., 32, of British Columbia, on Dec. 8. Police arrested the store’s manager, Jeramiahs Geronimo, 42, of Portland, the same day.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Man injured in shooting on Eastbank Esplanade

A man was shot and wounded Tuesday on the Eastbank Esplanade, Portland police said. Officers responded to the shooting around 1:20 p.m. on the pedestrian and bike path near Southeast Salmon Street. They found a man injured when they arrived and he was taken to a nearby hospital. He is expected to live, said Portland police spokesperson David Baer.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Where to find warming shelters in Portland area

With Portland area temperatures expected to reach lows in the teens Wednesday and a wind chill making it feel even colder, severe weather shelters have been activated throughout the tri-county area and in other parts of Oregon. Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler declared a state...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

TriMet warns of possible delays, disruptions during ice storm

TriMet says riders should be prepared to wait longer than usual if a storm coats the region in ice this week. A storm arriving Thursday is expected to first bring snow, then freezing rain that could turn to ice on the roads. Tia York, a spokesperson for the regional transit agency, said riders should check for service alerts at trimet.org/alerts before departing and bundle up in case buses and trains are running behind.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

TriMet FX2 rollout undermined by delays, other frustrations

TriMet touted its new bus rapid transit line along Division Street as a faster, more efficient way to connect downtown Portland to Gresham, with frequent service promising buses every 12 minutes most hours. Three months into the FX2′s operations, some riders say delays and other trade-offs have stepped on some...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Hope from new homelessness approach

I am encouraged that the Portland leadership is now responding to homelessness using a different approach, one that features scale and an orientation towards solutions, (“Portland leaders jumpstart new homelessness plan with $27M cash infusion,” Nov. 30). It seems that previous iterations largely resulted in the perpetuation of the problem instead of facing addiction, mental illness and housing availability more directly. Hopefully the long-term interactions between campers and the staff within the city-managed sites will build personal relationships and trust. Certainly, some mid-course corrections will be necessary to adjust to the realities on the ground. But I believe that the overall structure of this ambitious project makes sense.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Move campers from floodplain

While walking through the Foster Floodplain Natural Area recently, we noticed a group of people offering breakfast to people camping in tents, (“Portland has dramatically escalated tent sweeps,” Dec. 10). Although I appreciate the idea that people want to help other people, especially with necessities like food, wouldn’t...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland’s Black Santa is back for another year of Christmas cheer

Here comes Santa Claus, he’s Black Santa Claus; Leroy Barber is his name. The popular local tradition is back for another year as Barber, aka Black Santa, spreads Christmas joy at different events around the Rose City. On Sunday, Dec. 18, Santa sat in front of his inflatable globe, welcoming kids of all ages on Northeast Alberta Street for free photos and gifts for the good little boys and girls who patiently waited in a line that wrapped around the block. (Check out photos from the event in the gallery above.)
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland should see only rain Tuesday as ice, snow snarl gorge traffic

Tuesday is the beginning of what will be an interesting weather week, with just rain in the metro area while ice and snow in the Columbia River Gorge turns travel hazardous. Several crashes on Interstate 84 east of Corbett have closed the roadway eastbound as of 5:30 a.m. The Oregon Department of Transportation reports ice and snow on the roads lead to several crashed semis. Eastbound traffic is being taken off the freeway at Troutdale.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

How to drive in Oregon ice and snow (if you have to)

Weather forecasters say Oregonians should prepare for some snow on Thursday — but that’s just the start. A transition to freezing rain later in the day could turn the roads into slick sheets of ice. And those hazardous conditions will arrive just as Oregonians are gearing up for...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Portland winter storm: A timeline for when bitter cold, snow, ice expected to arrive

Portland area forecasters are sounding the alarms that the impending snow and ice storm may not be our typical winter squall. The worst of it: Temperatures dipping into the mid-teens Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Then a thin layer of snow starting Thursday evening, followed by freezing rain into Friday. That’s expected to create a slick layer of ice over everything.
PORTLAND, OR
