Junior Anthony Leger and senior Jake Buchman combined for 45 points and nine three-pointers as the Braves topped the Rebels for their first win of the season. Leger finished with a game-high 24 points with four three-pointers and Buchman went for 21 points on five threes. Junior D.J. Orloff led...

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO