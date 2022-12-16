Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox44news.com
Temple’s Taurean York signs with Texas A&M
TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — On Tuesday afternoon, Temple High School held a signing ceremony for Wildcat standout Taurean York, as he readies to move on to Texas A&M. York committed to the Aggies on Monday night, after he decommitted from Baylor last week following the firing of defensive coordinator Ron Roberts.
fox44news.com
Temple Wildcat Football standout Taurean York commits to Texas A&M
TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — Temple senior linebacker Tauren York now has his college destination picked out, as he committed to Texas A&M on Monday night. York had initially committed to Baylor back in February, but decommitted from the Bears last week following the firing of defensive coordinator Ron Roberts.
fox44news.com
No. 14 Mexia beats La Vega in neutral site showdown
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The 14th-ranked Mexia Blackcat Boys Basketball team bounced back from a loss to Connally on Monday by beating La Vega for the second time this month, this time by a 57-52 scoreline. With the win, the Blackcats improve to 13-4 on the season, while...
How Brittney Griner, Baylor and the city of Waco are still coming to terms
Brittney Griner is back in the U.S. How will she be received beyond a supportive WNBA? For now, Baylor and Waco appear to reflect an ambivalence.
fox44news.com
No. 4 Lorena picks up road victory over McGregor
MCGREGOR, TX (FOX 44) — The fourth-ranked Lorena Boys Basketball team continued its winning ways on Tuesday night as the Leopards beat McGregor 57-52. With the win, Lorena improves to 14-2 on the season, while the Bulldogs fall to 8-7.
3 key recruits trending up with Texas football after big visit weekend
Last weekend saw one of the bigger groups of visitors make their way to the Forty Acres among key recruits for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. Texas hosted more than a dozen visitors among high school recruits in the 2023 class over the weekend, which should help head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff end this portion of the cycle on a high note as we approach the first National Signing Day.
KWTX
Hamilton ISD coach under pending investigation
HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - After claims of inappropriate comments being made, students and parents at Hamilton ISD are split over the actions of the girl’s basketball coach. “I can promise this district is failing the third goal. A culture of communication. There are people who are scared to speak,” said one Hamilton parent at Monday night’s school board meeting.
fox44news.com
Lorena names new Chief of Police
LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Lorena has named its new top cop!. The Lorena Police Department says that during Monday night’s Council meeting, Scott Holt was tapped to be Lorena’s next Chief of Police upon the retirement of current Chief Tom Dickson on January 31.
fox44news.com
New Tennyson Middle School Principal named
Waco (FOX 44) — The Waco Independent School District has named a new principal for Tennyson Middle School. Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon selected Bradford McMillan as the next person to lead the school. McMillan is currently an assistant principal at Killeen High School. McMillan will begin work on January...
fox44news.com
‘Let Your Light Shine’ returning to Waco hospitals
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Some Waco hospitals will be getting some extra Christmas cheer this holiday season!. The sixth annual Let Your Light Shine event will take place this Thursday at 7 p.m. McLennan County first responders will visit Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest and Ascension Providence in Waco and shine their lights to give some encouragement.
Keep An Eye Out: Bell County, Texas Most Wanted For December
Law enforcement in Bell County is always looking to keep us safe. Some of us may even not realize when a crime is taking place. But unfortunately every day, it does happen. Some individuals crimes are minor, and may result in a fine. Other however require a harsher sentence. Some individuals also chose to run from the law.
fox44news.com
Roll-over crash kills one in Bell County
Bell County (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that took place Tuesday morning near Academy. According to troopers, a 2011 Ford Edge was going south on SH95 around 6 a.m. when it left the road about a mile south of Academy. The car hit a culvert and then rolled multiple times before coming to a start.
fox44news.com
Rise in Texas antisemitic incidents expected for 2022
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — After a sharp rise in the 2021 numbers, the Jewish community and allies fear antisemitic attacks and rhetoric in Texas and nationwide will be worse this year. Such threats are all too real for Austin synagogue Congregation Beth Israel, which is still recovering from an arson...
Convictions For Unlawfully Carrying Guns Skyrocket After Texas Passed Constitutional Carry
No one seems to know why.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.16.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Golden Chick at 3601 North 19th Street in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 73. According to the food safety worker, there were flies throughout the facility. Some of the hot food was not held hot...
fox44news.com
Midway ISD Superintendent finalist withdraws from consideration
Woodway (FOX 44) — Midway ISD is restarting its search for a superintendent. On Monday, the Midway ISD Board of Trustees announced that Dr. Joseph Coburn had formally withdrawn his candidacy for the position. He told board members it was for personal reasons. Coburn is currently the Chief of...
One Waco, Texas Woman Tried To Use What To Smuggle Items Into Jail?
We all know crime doesn't pay. Committing any crime usually results in the individual in question going through the legal process, and possible jail time. But after the legal process has taken its course, and the individual is either convicted or found innocent, that's the where the story usually ends.
WacoTrib.com
Police: More charges filed against Waco-area theft ring
Waco and Robinson police have filed additional charges against several men who officials said are members of a theft and burglary ring operating in the Waco area. Waco police served warrants Dec. 7 against Elijah Watson, 20; Quincy Jamal White, 20; Stephon Rafael Lucas, 18; and Patrick E. Lucas, 19, charging first-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity with an underlying offense of burglary of a habitation. Watson, White and Stephon Lucas already were in custody, and Patrick Lucas was arrested on the charge, tied to a Sept. 30 burglary of a home in the 2000 block of North 22nd Street.
fox44news.com
Woman dead in Lampasas County crash
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Lometa woman is dead after a crash in Lampasas County. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 12:54 p.m. Tuesday to the corner of FM-580 and CR-1268. A 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by 52-year-old Eula Whitner Carr was traveling westbound on FM-580.
2022 Feast in the East in Waco will feed hundreds in the community
WACO, Texas — The 7th Annual Feast in the East is will take place on December 22, 2022 at City of Waco Multi-Purpose Center from 2 P.M. to 6 P.M. At the Feast in the East, community members will be able to receive a free warm meal, and donations for seasonal gifts like coats, hats, gloves and blankets to give to families in need.
Comments / 0