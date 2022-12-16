Read full article on original website
Metro News
Late Ritchie County run seals 38-32 win over Gilmer County
ELLENBORO, W.Va. — Ritchie County used a 9-0 run midway through the fourth quarter to secure a victory over the 2022 Class A state finalists from Gilmer County, 38-32. The Rebels held the Titans (4-2) to a season-low point total. “Our defense was really good tonight. We just turn...
Metro News
University’s Noah Braham inks with WVU football
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Noah Braham has known West Virginia University football all his life. Not long from now, he’ll be a part of it. On Wednesday morning, the University High product inked his letter-of-intent to play for the Mountaineers, where Braham will follow in the footsteps of his father and former WVU legend Rich Braham.
Metro News
Three Guys Before The Game – Run With The Bulls (Episode 427)
The Mountaineer basketball team went for a run with the Bulls on Sunday. Things worked out quite nicely. The victory by WVU (9-2) over the University of Buffalo (5-6) provided the “Guys” with plenty of topics to discuss. Why doesn’t WVU feature a hot shooter? Will the Mountaineers...
Metro News
Mountaineers close strong to beat Buffalo, 96-78
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia continues to excel offensively throughout non-conference play. The Mountaineers, however, have yet to rectify issues defensively that were once again present Sunday. Tre Mitchell’s personal 8-0 run near the midway point of the second half allowed West Virginia to create separation in what had...
Metro News
Report: Daniels bound for Rice; WV natives on the move
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported late Tuesday evening that former WVU quarterback JT Daniels has found a new home once again. Daniels has committed to play at Rice, making him the most high-profile recruit in the history of the Houston-based school. Daniels earned the starting spot...
voiceofmotown.com
Another Former Players Comes Forward About Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – Two days ago, a former players for the West Virginia Mountaineers messaged me to share his experience with the team and with head coach Neal Brown in particular. Yesterday, another player – this time a former starter for the Mountaineers – validated what his former...
Metro News
Despite President’s comments from Baker’s introduction, new AD says Gee ‘not happy’ with 5-7 record
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two weeks ago, West Virginia University introduced Wren Baker as the school’s 13th Director of Athletics after the position had been vacant for little more than two weeks. Only a few hours after it announced Baker’s hiring on November 30, West Virginia revealed it would...
Metro News
Bank robbery charges following separate incidents in Tucker, Preston counties
ROWLESBURG, W.Va. — Two men are in custody after separate bank robberies in Preston and Tucker counties the past two days. A Pittsburgh man is charged with the robbery of Preston County bank. Preston County Sheriff Paul Pritt said his deputies along with West Virginia State Police were called...
Metro News
Taylor principal charged with felony involving a gun
GRAFTON, W.Va. — A Taylor County school principal is charged with wanton endangerment with a firearm following a domestic dispute with his ex-wife. Authorities charged Brian Hage, 49, of Grafton, the principal at Taylor County Middle School, Tuesday. According to a criminal complaint, Hage pointed a pistol at the...
WDTV
Winter system to bring snow & extreme cold
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The next few days will be calm and seasonable, but an impactful system will significantly drop temperatures for Friday, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for details on what we know so far, and what’s still uncertain.
Metro News
Pittsburgh man jailed for Preston County bank robbery
ROWLESBURG, W.Va. — A Pittsburgh man is in custody charged with the robbery of Preston County bank. Preston County Sheriff Paul Pritt said his deputies along with West Virginia State Police were called to an armed robbery in progress at the Rowlesburg branch of Clear Mountain Bank on Monday.
WDTV
Truck on its side impacts traffic on I-68
HAZLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - A single-truck accident on I-68 has one lane shut down westbound. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. at mile marker 29 westbound on I-68 in Hazelton, according to the Preston County 911 Center. The truck was the only vehicle involved in the accident. One lane...
Longstanding Chick-fil-A Location Permanently Closing After 32 Years
The closure is said to have come as a surprise to local residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WBOY.com, OxfordEagle.com, and WFMZ.com.
Former West Virginia corrections officer sentenced for distributing drugs inside jail
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Joshua Quinn, a former corrections officer at the North Central Regional Jail (NCRJ) in Greenwood, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 12 months and one day of incarceration for selling drugs to inmates, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Quinn, of Marietta, Ohio, 28, pleaded guilty in October 2022 to one count […]
