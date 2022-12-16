ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, WV

Metro News

Late Ritchie County run seals 38-32 win over Gilmer County

ELLENBORO, W.Va. — Ritchie County used a 9-0 run midway through the fourth quarter to secure a victory over the 2022 Class A state finalists from Gilmer County, 38-32. The Rebels held the Titans (4-2) to a season-low point total. “Our defense was really good tonight. We just turn...
GILMER COUNTY, WV
Metro News

University’s Noah Braham inks with WVU football

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Noah Braham has known West Virginia University football all his life. Not long from now, he’ll be a part of it. On Wednesday morning, the University High product inked his letter-of-intent to play for the Mountaineers, where Braham will follow in the footsteps of his father and former WVU legend Rich Braham.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Three Guys Before The Game – Run With The Bulls (Episode 427)

The Mountaineer basketball team went for a run with the Bulls on Sunday. Things worked out quite nicely. The victory by WVU (9-2) over the University of Buffalo (5-6) provided the “Guys” with plenty of topics to discuss. Why doesn’t WVU feature a hot shooter? Will the Mountaineers...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Mountaineers close strong to beat Buffalo, 96-78

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia continues to excel offensively throughout non-conference play. The Mountaineers, however, have yet to rectify issues defensively that were once again present Sunday. Tre Mitchell’s personal 8-0 run near the midway point of the second half allowed West Virginia to create separation in what had...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Report: Daniels bound for Rice; WV natives on the move

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported late Tuesday evening that former WVU quarterback JT Daniels has found a new home once again. Daniels has committed to play at Rice, making him the most high-profile recruit in the history of the Houston-based school. Daniels earned the starting spot...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Another Former Players Comes Forward About Neal Brown

Morgantown, West Virginia – Two days ago, a former players for the West Virginia Mountaineers messaged me to share his experience with the team and with head coach Neal Brown in particular. Yesterday, another player – this time a former starter for the Mountaineers – validated what his former...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Taylor principal charged with felony involving a gun

GRAFTON, W.Va. — A Taylor County school principal is charged with wanton endangerment with a firearm following a domestic dispute with his ex-wife. Authorities charged Brian Hage, 49, of Grafton, the principal at Taylor County Middle School, Tuesday. According to a criminal complaint, Hage pointed a pistol at the...
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Winter system to bring snow & extreme cold

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The next few days will be calm and seasonable, but an impactful system will significantly drop temperatures for Friday, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for details on what we know so far, and what’s still uncertain.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Metro News

Pittsburgh man jailed for Preston County bank robbery

ROWLESBURG, W.Va. — A Pittsburgh man is in custody charged with the robbery of Preston County bank. Preston County Sheriff Paul Pritt said his deputies along with West Virginia State Police were called to an armed robbery in progress at the Rowlesburg branch of Clear Mountain Bank on Monday.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Truck on its side impacts traffic on I-68

HAZLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - A single-truck accident on I-68 has one lane shut down westbound. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. at mile marker 29 westbound on I-68 in Hazelton, according to the Preston County 911 Center. The truck was the only vehicle involved in the accident. One lane...
HAZELTON, WV

