Grace VanSlooten leads 3 double-doubles for No. 16 Oregon women’s basketball in demolition of Eastern Washington

Reviewing Oregon State’s 30-3 Las Vegas Bowl win over Florida, as well as a quick review of the 2022 season and what’s ahead with xx takeaways:. It’s too simple to say the top three teams in Oregon State history are the 10 or 11-win teams. Others must be included in the discussion, given that most Oregon State teams didn’t play 12 or 13 games. The 1956, 1964 and 1967 Beavers finished the season ranked among the final national top 10. The 1956 and 1964 teams won conference championships and played in the Rose Bowl. OSU’s 1967 Giant Killers went 2-0-1 against the country’s No. 1 and 2 ranked teams (Purdue, UCLA, USC). In 1962, Oregon State was 9-2, had a Heisman Trophy winner, beat two top-20 teams and won its bowl game.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO