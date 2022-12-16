Grace VanSlooten leads 3 double-doubles for No. 16 Oregon women’s basketball in demolition of Eastern Washington

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oregon men’s basketball ends nonconference play with upset loss to Utah Valley
For the fourth in five years, Oregon suffered a Quadrant 3 home loss — the second straight year falling to a lesser opponent in December — ending nonconference play in brutal fashion. Will Richardson had 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists and N’Faly Dante had 17 points...
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 77-72 loss to Utah Valley
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and Utah Valley. The Ducks lost 77-72. The Ducks (7-6) were favored by 12 points, according to VegasInsider.com. The Wolverines (9-4) shot 42.2% from the field, including 40% from three. Below are live updates from tonight’s game....
Oregon women’s basketball guard Jennah Isai leaves program for ‘personal reasons’
Oregon women’s basketball guard Jennah Isai has left the program for “personal reasons,” according to Oregon coach Kelly Graves. Isai, who averaged 7.0 points and 3.2 rebounds in 19.1 minutes off the bench in the first 10 games of the season, traveled with the No. 16 Ducks to San Diego but left the team Monday night before Tuesday’s win over No. 17 Arkansas.
Te-Hina Paopao, No. 16 Oregon women’s basketball come back to beat No. 17 Arkansas at San Diego Invitational
Oregon has its best win of the season and got there in comeback fashion. Grace VanSlooten had 26 points and six rebounds, Endyia Rogers had 20 points and six assists and Te-Hina Paopao scored all of her 12 points in the second half to help No. 16 Oregon come back to beat No. 17 Arkansas 85-78 in the opening game of the San Diego Invitational on Tuesday afternoon at Pechanga Arena.
Oregon women’s basketball wraps up nonconference play with pair of top 50 opponents at San Diego Invitational
The caliber of competition goes skyrockets for Oregon this week as it wraps up nonconference play at the San Diego Invitational against two top 50 opponents. The No. 16 Ducks (9-1) face No. 17 Arkansas (12-0) this afternoon (1 p.m., FloHoops) at Pechanga Arena, with No. 3 Ohio State and South Florida playing in the other matchup of the marquee neutral-site event.
Oregon State football early signing day preview: Beavers’ successful season fuels best recruiting class in years
The Oregon State Beavers’ wildly successful football season has resulted in a strong recruiting class. The Beavers posted their best record (10-3) since their historic 2000 season in which they finished 11-1. They finished the season with an emphatic 30-3 win over the Florida Gators in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Oregon Ducks gain two 5-star commitments from Matayo Uiagalelei, Peyton Bowen
The Oregon Ducks improved their recruiting haul by adding two five-star players in a span of 10 minutes Wednesday morning. The Ducks received commitments from edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei and safety Peyton Bowen. Uiagalelei, of out national powerhouse St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, chose Oregon over USC and...
Former Oregon Ducks running Byron Cardwell Jr. signs with Cal
Former Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell Jr. is staying in the Pac-12. Cardwell, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, signed with Cal on Wednesday. Cardwell had 11 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 34 yards and a touchdown this season while appearing in only the first two games. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
Former Oregon Ducks edge rusher Bradyn Swinson commits to transfer to LSU
Former Oregon edge rusher Bradyn Swinson is headed to the SEC. Swinson, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, committed to LSU on Tuesday. The 6-foot-4, 233-pound Swinson had just eight tackles with 1.5 for loss as a third-year sophomore this season. He had 24 tackles with four for loss, including three sacks, and two pass breakups in 2021.
Oregon Ducks football early signing day live updates: Two 5-star prospects join 2023 recruiting class
The Oregon Ducks entered college football’s early signing day with nearly two dozen players committed to join the 2023 recruiting class. On Wednesday morning, the Ducks added their 24th commitment to the class, flipping four-star quarterback Austin Novosad, who had been committed to Baylor. The addition of Novosad, who is from Dripping Springs, Texas, comes just two days after quarterback Dante Moore decommitted from the Ducks to flip to UCLA.
Oregon State football early signing day live updates: Beavers’ 2023 recruiting class takes shape
It’s college football’s early signing day for the recruiting class of 2023, and the Oregon State Beavers are putting together a strong group of recruits following their 10-3 season and lopsided victory in the Las Vegas Bowl. As of 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, the Beavers had announced the signings...
Former Texas offensive lineman Junior Angilau commits to transfer to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks have added an experienced offensive lineman via the transfer portal. Junior Angilau, a former Texas offensive tackle, committed to transfer to UO on Tuesday. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound Angilau started 34 games at left and right guard for the Longhorns from 2019-21 but missed this season due to a knee injury suffered during the preseason. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Oregon Ducks flip 4-star quarterback Austin Novosad after losing Dante Moore
The Oregon Ducks’ anguish over losing quarterback Dante Moore was quickly replaced by joy after they landed another big-time quarterback. Four-star quarterback Austin Novosad announced Wednesday morning that he had flipped his commitment to the Ducks after he had previously committed to Baylor. The news comes after Moore, the...
Oregon women’s basketball holds steady in AP poll
The Oregon Ducks held steady in the AP women’s basketball poll after cruising to two nonconference wins. The Ducks (9-1, 1-0 Pac-12) remained No. 16 with 280 points in the AP poll after defeating Eastern Washington and College of Charleston. That’s up from 264 points in the same spot...
Bill Oram: Bo Nix’s return is exactly the good news Oregon Ducks football needed
Oregon football has the better part of a year to nail down the branding for Bo Nix’s second season in Eugene, but what matters is that there will be one. This is a badly needed victory for the Ducks. The last month has been rough. The Ducks fell out...
Oregon State women’s basketball falls to No. 11 LSU at Maui Classic; Tigers’ Angel Reese scores 25, grabs 20 rebounds
Angel Reese scored 25 points and grabbed 20 rebounds — her 12th consecutive double-double to open the season — and No. 11 LSU beat Oregon State 87-55 Sunday night at the Maui Classic in Kihei, Hawaii. Alexis Morris had 18 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals...
Oregon State’s 2022 place in history, final ranking, shame on Billy Napier: 10 takeaways from Beavers’ 30-3 win over Florida
Reviewing Oregon State’s 30-3 Las Vegas Bowl win over Florida, as well as a quick review of the 2022 season and what’s ahead with xx takeaways:. It’s too simple to say the top three teams in Oregon State history are the 10 or 11-win teams. Others must be included in the discussion, given that most Oregon State teams didn’t play 12 or 13 games. The 1956, 1964 and 1967 Beavers finished the season ranked among the final national top 10. The 1956 and 1964 teams won conference championships and played in the Rose Bowl. OSU’s 1967 Giant Killers went 2-0-1 against the country’s No. 1 and 2 ranked teams (Purdue, UCLA, USC). In 1962, Oregon State was 9-2, had a Heisman Trophy winner, beat two top-20 teams and won its bowl game.
Former Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Dawson Jaramillo commits to transfer to NC State
Former Oregon offensive lineman Dawson Jaramillo will finish his career in the ACC. Jaramillo, who entered the transfer portal last week, committed to NC State on Monday. A fifth-year junior who appeared in 11 games for the Ducks this season, Jaramillo has one year of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound...
Dante Moore, five-star quarterback, flips commitment from Oregon Ducks to UCLA
The centerpiece of Oregon’s 2023 recruiting class is no more. Dante Moore, the five-star quarterback ranked No. 11 overall in this year’s class, flipped his commitment from the Ducks to UCLA on Monday.
Oregon Ducks football early signing day preview: Despite losing Dante Moore, 2023 recruiting class still among nation’s best
The Oregon Ducks’ recruiting class for 2023 ranks among the top 20 in the nation. However, the Ducks program suffered a loss as early signing day approaches. The three-day early signing period begins Wednesday, and the Ducks’ ranking didn’t slip much after quarterback Dante Moore flipped from Oregon to the UCLA Bruins.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
89K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0