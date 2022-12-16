Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Collin Powell Middle School Girls Are State ChampsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Bloom Township High School Holds Thirteen Year Graduation CeremonySouth Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields May Never Do This AgainOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Related
Velus Jones Fumble Draws Sharp Criticism From Bears Coach Matt Eberflus
Eberflus gives pointed criticism of Velus Jones fumble originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s really hard to call any player a bust after just one season, but the Bears are going to be hard-pressed to trust Velus Jones on offense moving forward. Jones battled back from a disastrous start to his season, and had a bigger role on Sunday than he’s had in weeks. But once again he had trouble holding on to the ball and fumbled on an end around play. After the game, Matt Eberflus was frank and didn’t hide his displeasure with the rookie.
Chicago Bears Projected 2023 Draft Selection, Pick Scenarios
Chicago Bears projected 2023 draft selection, scenarios originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Since the Bears have the second-worst win percentage in the NFL, they currently own the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. But, the Bears, along with the rest of the NFL, have three more...
What Would a Blackhawks-Rangers Trade Involving Patrick Kane Look Like?
What would a Hawks-Rangers trade involving Kane look like? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Let me start by saying this: Patrick Kane has not made a decision yet one way or another about what his future might hold beyond the March 3 trade deadline. I've spoken to some members...
Blackhawks D Jarred Tinordi's Facial Fracture ‘Pretty Damaging'
Hawks' Jarred Tinordi's facial fracture 'pretty damaging' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In the second period of Sunday's 7-1 loss to the New York Rangers, Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi took a puck to the face and immediately went to the locker room, leaving a trail of blood on the ice along the way.
Isaak Phillips Returns to Blackhawks With More Confidence: ‘I'm Really Coming Into My Own'
Isaak Phillips returns to Blackhawks with more confidence originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips on Monday morning after defenseman Jarred Tinordi was placed on injured reserve because of a facial fracture, and it's hard to think of anyone else more deserving of a call-up.
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Bulls' Lonzo Ball Gives Update on Knee Rehab, Progress Made
Lonzo Ball's rehab timeline uncertain, but progress made originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Lonzo Ball's timeline to return from his latest left knee surgery in September remains as uncertain as ever. But to hear the Chicago Bulls' point guard tell it himself, he has made strides in his rehab,...
Bulls' LaVine, DeRozan, Vučević Respond to Reports of Team Turmoil
MIAMI — Loud music pulsated through a Chicago Bulls locker room celebrating victory for the first time in five games. Jokes flew. Good vibes abounded. Underachieving teams often create negative headlines, and the Bulls experienced plenty of them before their 113-103 victory over the Jimmy Butler-less Miami Heat. First...
Bulls Close Dramatic Day by Beating Heat, Snapping Losing Streak
10 observations: Bulls close dramatic day by beating Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One win over a shorthanded Miami Heat squad will not cure all that ails the Chicago Bulls. But for a team that has seen plenty of dark clouds begin to circle over its heads amid...
Bulls Players Had Strong Exchange at Halftime of Loss to Timberwolves
MIAMI — Sunday’s blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in which the Chicago Bulls allowed 150 points in regulation for the first time in 40 years featured players engaging in strong exchanges at halftime, sources said, voicing collective frustrations. The incident drew the attention of the coaching staff,...
A Look Back at the Notable Athletes Who Retired in 2022
A look back at the notable athletes who retired in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s the end of an era. Some of the greatest athletes of the 21st century called it a career in 2022. The year was full of emotional sendoffs, swansongs and even a handful of un-retirements. A few players came out on top in their final moments in action, while others graciously waved goodbye in defeat.
Matt Eberflus' Need for Defensive ‘Engine' Might Hint at Bears' Offseason Plan
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Matt Eberflus arrived in Chicago as a heralded defensive coordinator who led some of the NFL's best units while with the Indianapolis Colts. Eberflus' scheme requires three components to work at optimum capacity: a disruptive three-technique, a ball-productive WILL linebacker, and a do-it-all nickel corner. Eberflus'...
How Justin Fields Blocked Out Early-Season Criticism to Become Bears Future
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields didn't mince words after an atrocious performance in the Bears' Week 3 win over the Houston Texans. “Straight up, I played likeー I want to say the “a” word, but I won’t, so I’ll say I just played like trash,” Fields said after going 8-for-17 for 106 yards and two interceptions vs. Houston. “Played terrible, and really just gotta be better.”
Where Is the NBA All-Star Game in 2023, 2024 and Beyond?
Where is the NBA All-Star Game in 2023, 2024 and beyond? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With the first half of the NBA season coming to a close, fans and players are looking forward to the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend during the midseason break. The Utah Jazz will host...
WATCH: Patriots Lose to Raiders With All-Time Blunder on Final Play
WATCH: Patriots lose to Raiders with all-time blunder on final play originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you thought the Miami Miracle was a bad loss for the New England Patriots, wait until you see how they gave away Sunday's Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The...
Bears' Justin Fields Aiming for Lamar Jackson's NFL Rushing Record
Fields is aiming for Lamar's NFL rushing record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields is 207 yards short of breaking Lamar Jackson's single-season rushing record for a quarterback. And he has three games left to break it. Is he going for it?. "I’m already deep in it this...
Lions' Penei Sewell Hilariously Analyzes Viral Video of Fan Pass-Blocking in Parking Lot
Penei Sewell analyzes viral video of Lions fan pass-blocking in parking lot originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A viral moment emerged from the MetLife Stadium parking lot on Sunday. Ahead of the Detroit Lions-New York Jets game in East Rutherford, N.J., a pair of Lions fans participated in some...
Chicago Bears Slide Up to No. 2 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft Order
Bears slide up to No. 2 pick in 2023 NFL draft order originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. And just like that, the Chicago Bears are back at the top. This past weekend, the Denver Broncos defeated the Arizona Cardinals, boosting the Bears back up to the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL draft order after their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Cubs Announce Signing of Jameson Taillon to 4-Year Deal
Cubs announce 4-year deal with starter Jameson Taillon originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Two days after the Cubs reached agreement with All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson on a long-term contract, they officially announced the four-year deal they signed with starting pitcher Jameson Taillon. Team president Jed Hoyer said in October...
Fields First QB With 1,000 Rush Yards and 8 TD's in One Season
Fields first QB with 1,000 rush yards, 8 TD's in a season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. According to ESPN Stats, Fields is the first quarterback in NFL history to record 1,000 yards in a season while rushing for eight or more touchdowns. He beat out Lamar Jackson and...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
84K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0