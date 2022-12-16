ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Velus Jones Fumble Draws Sharp Criticism From Bears Coach Matt Eberflus

Eberflus gives pointed criticism of Velus Jones fumble originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s really hard to call any player a bust after just one season, but the Bears are going to be hard-pressed to trust Velus Jones on offense moving forward. Jones battled back from a disastrous start to his season, and had a bigger role on Sunday than he’s had in weeks. But once again he had trouble holding on to the ball and fumbled on an end around play. After the game, Matt Eberflus was frank and didn’t hide his displeasure with the rookie.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Bears Projected 2023 Draft Selection, Pick Scenarios

Chicago Bears projected 2023 draft selection, scenarios originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Since the Bears have the second-worst win percentage in the NFL, they currently own the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. But, the Bears, along with the rest of the NFL, have three more...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks D Jarred Tinordi's Facial Fracture ‘Pretty Damaging'

Hawks' Jarred Tinordi's facial fracture 'pretty damaging' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In the second period of Sunday's 7-1 loss to the New York Rangers, Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi took a puck to the face and immediately went to the locker room, leaving a trail of blood on the ice along the way.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Lonzo Ball Gives Update on Knee Rehab, Progress Made

Lonzo Ball's rehab timeline uncertain, but progress made originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Lonzo Ball's timeline to return from his latest left knee surgery in September remains as uncertain as ever. But to hear the Chicago Bulls' point guard tell it himself, he has made strides in his rehab,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

A Look Back at the Notable Athletes Who Retired in 2022

A look back at the notable athletes who retired in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s the end of an era. Some of the greatest athletes of the 21st century called it a career in 2022. The year was full of emotional sendoffs, swansongs and even a handful of un-retirements. A few players came out on top in their final moments in action, while others graciously waved goodbye in defeat.
NBC Chicago

How Justin Fields Blocked Out Early-Season Criticism to Become Bears Future

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields didn't mince words after an atrocious performance in the Bears' Week 3 win over the Houston Texans. “Straight up, I played likeー I want to say the “a” word, but I won’t, so I’ll say I just played like trash,” Fields said after going 8-for-17 for 106 yards and two interceptions vs. Houston. “Played terrible, and really just gotta be better.”
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

WATCH: Patriots Lose to Raiders With All-Time Blunder on Final Play

WATCH: Patriots lose to Raiders with all-time blunder on final play originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you thought the Miami Miracle was a bad loss for the New England Patriots, wait until you see how they gave away Sunday's Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The...
NBC Chicago

Chicago Bears Slide Up to No. 2 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft Order

Bears slide up to No. 2 pick in 2023 NFL draft order originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. And just like that, the Chicago Bears are back at the top. This past weekend, the Denver Broncos defeated the Arizona Cardinals, boosting the Bears back up to the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL draft order after their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Cubs Announce Signing of Jameson Taillon to 4-Year Deal

Cubs announce 4-year deal with starter Jameson Taillon originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Two days after the Cubs reached agreement with All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson on a long-term contract, they officially announced the four-year deal they signed with starting pitcher Jameson Taillon. Team president Jed Hoyer said in October...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

