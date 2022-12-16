ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland’s top cop hospitalized after grenade launcher gifted by Ukraine explodes

By Katherine Donlevy
 5 days ago

Poland’s police chief was hospitalized after a grenade launcher he was gifted from a Ukrainian official exploded Wednesday, a report said.

Jaroslaw Szymczyk, Commander in Chief of the Polish police, was injured after the gift exploded inside the department’s Warsaw, Poland headquarters, the interior ministry announced.

Though officials have not revealed what the gift was, polish outlet Wyborcza reported that it was a grenade launcher.

Szymczyk had been given the offering by one of the heads of the Ukrainian emergency services during his visit to the war-torn country earlier this week.

The gift blew up at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, two days after the top cop returned home, in the room next to Szymczyk.

“As a result of the explosion, the Commander suffered minor injuries and has been in the hospital for observation since yesterday,” a ministry statement said.

Inspector General of Polish Police Jaroslaw Szymczyk was among two injured in the explosion Wednesday.
NurPhoto via Getty Images

A civilian employee was also injured in the explosion but did not need to be hospitalized.

The ceiling and ground floor of the room collapsed and the rooms on the second floor sustained some damage, Polish news site RMF 24 reported.

Polish authorities have asked Ukrainian officials to “provide relevant explanations” as to why the gift exploded. The case is being investigated.

With Post Wires

