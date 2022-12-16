Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion BillTom HandyNew York City, NY
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at GunpointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
New York is traditionally the rat capital of the USA. A new ranking shows another metropolis as the roden capital.Anna S.New York City, NY
Related
Eater
No Food, but 15,000 Ornaments, at One of Manhattan’s Last German Restaurants
If you have a yen for German food there aren’t too many choices left that aren’t beer gardens. At one time in Manhattan and Queens, there were dozens — many dating from a time when German was one of the city’s predominant ethnic groups. Now, we have just a handful, including the Heidelberg on the Upper East Side, Zum Stammtisch in Glendale, and Rolf’s in Kip’s Bay, the latter founded in 1968 at the corner of Third Avenue and 22nd Street.
NYC's chain stores still haven't bounced back
Large empty showroom retail space for lease sign, Manhattan, New York. The annual report from the Center for an Urban Future, a New York-based public policy think tank, shows signs of a stagnating recovery among the city’s chain retailers. [ more › ]
newyorkfamily.com
Here is Where to Get The Best Hot Chocolate in NYC
Here is Where to Get The Best Hot Chocolate in NYC. If you ask us, the best part of holiday shopping is warming up with a delicious cup of the best hot chocolate in NYC! Our city is filled with plenty of places where you can indulge in this sweet holiday tradition. Here are a few places to check out this season!
NY1
It's latke time at Yonah Schimmel Knish Bakery
Yonah Schimmel Knish Bakery, located at 137 East Houston St. on the Lower East Side, has plenty of knishes. Six generations have prided themselves on making the baked comfort food wrapped in dough. The recipe was brought to the U.S. by eastern European Jewish immigrants in the late-1800s. What You...
Eater
Does P.F. Chang’s Belong in NYC?
Last week, P.F. Chang’s opened its first, swanky full-service restaurant in New York City at 113 University Place, at 13th Street, in a 7,000-square-foot space that spans three floors. A spokesperson told Eater earlier this year that the location is part of a brand refresh, with updated lighting, sound systems, and staff uniforms.
New Yorker Busts Common Myths Tourists Believe About the Big Apple
He's setting the record straight!
wchstv.com
PHOTOS: The North Pole's got nothing on this enchanted Brooklyn neighborhood
NEW YORK (TND) — Visit Dyker Heights each December, and you'll see that some things never change. At 8401 10th Ave., for instance, it will always be snowing, no matter the forecast elsewhere. 1134 83rd St. will glow green. The sidewalks will be a thousand times more crowded than they appear in the photos flaunted on social media (typically taken only after standing in makeshift lines for the brief opportunity of a totally clear view). On the more spacious avenues, food trucks will serve hot chocolate to warm the hands and stomachs of all those who brave the beginnings of a bitter winter. If you take the subway, the trip will always feel painstakingly long, and you will wonder if it's worth it.
5 Great Burger Places in New York, NY
Burgers are a classic American food, and New York City is home to some of the best burger joints in the country. Whether you're in the mood for a juicy, all-beef patty topped with all the fixings or a plant-based option served on an artisanal bun, you'll find it in the Big Apple. Here are three things to know about burgers in New York City:
NYC spotlights sanitation workers in 2023 calendar
Supervisor Dzara Melcone, a member of DSNY's Bureau of Information Technology, pictured in the June photo of DSNY's 2023 calendar. Now in its eighth year, the calendar honors the New York City Sanitation Department’s employees. [ more › ]
Advocate
Protesters Storm Gay NYC Council Member's Apartment Building
Protestors vandalized an out New York City Council member’s office and entered his apartment building on Monday, the member said. Erik Bottcher, who represents the city’s District 3, including Greenwich Village, Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, Hudson Square, Flatiron, Times Square, the Theater District, and the Garment District, tweeted that several people showed up to his office and defaced it.
Dance legend 'Mambo King' to teach salsa at Bronx dance studio
Dancing legend Eddie Torres is now teaching his famous salsa steps at a dance studio in the Bronx.
NBC New York
Protesters Vandalize NYC Councilmember's Home Over Library Drag Story Hour for Kids
Protesters upset over a reading event for children that featured drag artists at a New York Public Library allegedly vandalized the home of a Manhattan councilmember who showed his support for the LGBTQ-friendly event. NYC Councilmember Erik Bottcher, who represents Chelsea, said two people were arrested after they got inside...
actionnews5.com
Subway train hits 2 people, leaving gruesome scene behind
NEW YORK (WABC) - A gruesome incident on the New York City subway system happened Tuesday. Two people were found dead, killed by apparently being struck by a train, leaving blood and body parts scattered through the area. The video is so disturbing that almost all of it is blurred,...
Christmas 2022: What’s open, closed in NYC on Dec. 25 and Dec. 26
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Christmas is right around the corner!. With the winter holiday falling on a Sunday this year, many offices and institutions will remain closed to observe the holiday on Monday, Dec. 26. Here’s a look at what will be open and what will be closed on Sunday,...
Bronx woman sells afro-centric ornaments to represent Black culture
Tiffany St. Christopher, the owner of The ChristmUs Corner, says finding decorations that reflect Black culture hasn't always been easy.
Enormous Crowds by Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Are Out of Control
This is why people avoid tourist traps!
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
December 20: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
ON THIS DAY IN 1932, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “The offices of the Radio City Music Hall, which opens Dec. 27, under the direction of ‘Roxy,’ have been buried under a storm of mail requesting, begging or demanding seats for the premiere. The capacity of the house, the largest theater in the world, is 6,200. By exact count, 61,838 persons ordered seats by mail.”
Bad NYC landlords worse than ever: 100 worst landlords list shows drastic increase in overall complaints
Public Advocate Jumaane Williams released his annual 100 worst New York City landlords list on Tuesday. The ignominious winner of this year’s list set the record as the worst landlord since Williams started the tradition four years ago.
Five Great Steakhouses In New York
A steakhouse in New York is a type of restaurant that specializes in serving high-quality cuts of steak. These restaurants are known for their upscale atmosphere and excellent service, and they are popular with tourists and locals alike.
An Iconic Radio DJ Retires In NYC, But Is STILL On Our Berkshire Airwaves
In our illustrious business, we have broadcasters who are deemed as icons as my prime list includes big names that I grew up with as these personalities including Dan Ingram, Ron Lundy, Harry Harrison and Dan Daniel (Triple D) were considered dear friends and mentors in life as their memories will ALWAYS remain eternal and everlasting and I thank them for their advice and guidance in making yours truly a LIVE and LOCAL broadcaster. Fortunately, those STILL with us have also given me a major influence to pursue my ventures in this business including Cousin Brucie, Gene Ladd, Lee Arnold (STILL going strong at age 96), Dan Taylor and former New York Mets public address announcer, Del DeMontreaux. A BIG thank you to each and every one as I approach my 40th year behind the microphone.
Comments / 0