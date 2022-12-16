ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

No Food, but 15,000 Ornaments, at One of Manhattan’s Last German Restaurants

If you have a yen for German food there aren’t too many choices left that aren’t beer gardens. At one time in Manhattan and Queens, there were dozens — many dating from a time when German was one of the city’s predominant ethnic groups. Now, we have just a handful, including the Heidelberg on the Upper East Side, Zum Stammtisch in Glendale, and Rolf’s in Kip’s Bay, the latter founded in 1968 at the corner of Third Avenue and 22nd Street.
MANHATTAN, NY
newyorkfamily.com

Here is Where to Get The Best Hot Chocolate in NYC

Here is Where to Get The Best Hot Chocolate in NYC. If you ask us, the best part of holiday shopping is warming up with a delicious cup of the best hot chocolate in NYC! Our city is filled with plenty of places where you can indulge in this sweet holiday tradition. Here are a few places to check out this season!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

It's latke time at Yonah Schimmel Knish Bakery

Yonah Schimmel Knish Bakery, located at 137 East Houston St. on the Lower East Side, has plenty of knishes. Six generations have prided themselves on making the baked comfort food wrapped in dough. The recipe was brought to the U.S. by eastern European Jewish immigrants in the late-1800s. What You...
Eater

Does P.F. Chang’s Belong in NYC?

Last week, P.F. Chang’s opened its first, swanky full-service restaurant in New York City at 113 University Place, at 13th Street, in a 7,000-square-foot space that spans three floors. A spokesperson told Eater earlier this year that the location is part of a brand refresh, with updated lighting, sound systems, and staff uniforms.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wchstv.com

PHOTOS: The North Pole's got nothing on this enchanted Brooklyn neighborhood

NEW YORK (TND) — Visit Dyker Heights each December, and you'll see that some things never change. At 8401 10th Ave., for instance, it will always be snowing, no matter the forecast elsewhere. 1134 83rd St. will glow green. The sidewalks will be a thousand times more crowded than they appear in the photos flaunted on social media (typically taken only after standing in makeshift lines for the brief opportunity of a totally clear view). On the more spacious avenues, food trucks will serve hot chocolate to warm the hands and stomachs of all those who brave the beginnings of a bitter winter. If you take the subway, the trip will always feel painstakingly long, and you will wonder if it's worth it.
BROOKLYN, NY
NewSnack

5 Great Burger Places in New York, NY

Burgers are a classic American food, and New York City is home to some of the best burger joints in the country. Whether you're in the mood for a juicy, all-beef patty topped with all the fixings or a plant-based option served on an artisanal bun, you'll find it in the Big Apple. Here are three things to know about burgers in New York City:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Advocate

Protesters Storm Gay NYC Council Member's Apartment Building

Protestors vandalized an out New York City Council member’s office and entered his apartment building on Monday, the member said. Erik Bottcher, who represents the city’s District 3, including Greenwich Village, Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, Hudson Square, Flatiron, Times Square, the Theater District, and the Garment District, tweeted that several people showed up to his office and defaced it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
actionnews5.com

Subway train hits 2 people, leaving gruesome scene behind

NEW YORK (WABC) - A gruesome incident on the New York City subway system happened Tuesday. Two people were found dead, killed by apparently being struck by a train, leaving blood and body parts scattered through the area. The video is so disturbing that almost all of it is blurred,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

December 20: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

ON THIS DAY IN 1932, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “The offices of the Radio City Music Hall, which opens Dec. 27, under the direction of ‘Roxy,’ have been buried under a storm of mail requesting, begging or demanding seats for the premiere. The capacity of the house, the largest theater in the world, is 6,200. By exact count, 61,838 persons ordered seats by mail.”
BROOKLYN, NY
D_FoodVendor

Five Great Steakhouses In New York

A steakhouse in New York is a type of restaurant that specializes in serving high-quality cuts of steak. These restaurants are known for their upscale atmosphere and excellent service, and they are popular with tourists and locals alike.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSBS

An Iconic Radio DJ Retires In NYC, But Is STILL On Our Berkshire Airwaves

In our illustrious business, we have broadcasters who are deemed as icons as my prime list includes big names that I grew up with as these personalities including Dan Ingram, Ron Lundy, Harry Harrison and Dan Daniel (Triple D) were considered dear friends and mentors in life as their memories will ALWAYS remain eternal and everlasting and I thank them for their advice and guidance in making yours truly a LIVE and LOCAL broadcaster. Fortunately, those STILL with us have also given me a major influence to pursue my ventures in this business including Cousin Brucie, Gene Ladd, Lee Arnold (STILL going strong at age 96), Dan Taylor and former New York Mets public address announcer, Del DeMontreaux. A BIG thank you to each and every one as I approach my 40th year behind the microphone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy