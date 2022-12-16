NEW YORK (TND) — Visit Dyker Heights each December, and you'll see that some things never change. At 8401 10th Ave., for instance, it will always be snowing, no matter the forecast elsewhere. 1134 83rd St. will glow green. The sidewalks will be a thousand times more crowded than they appear in the photos flaunted on social media (typically taken only after standing in makeshift lines for the brief opportunity of a totally clear view). On the more spacious avenues, food trucks will serve hot chocolate to warm the hands and stomachs of all those who brave the beginnings of a bitter winter. If you take the subway, the trip will always feel painstakingly long, and you will wonder if it's worth it.

