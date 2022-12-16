Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Holiday blood donors can win tickets
DAYTON — Blood donors who help boost the blood supply during the crucial weeks of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays will get a chance to see Broadway come to Dayton. Everyone who registers to donate blood at any Community Blood Center blood drive, or the Dayton Donation Center, Dec. 19-31 will be entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the Broadway in Dayton performance of “Les Misérables” Jan. 27 at Dayton’s Schuster Center.
Daily Advocate
Gift to Foodbank represents 900 donors
DAYTON — Community Blood Center (CBC) encouraged community members to donate blood during the busy Thanksgiving holiday period, and to support the Foodbank. CBC pledge a $1 donation to the Dayton Foodbank for every person who donated Nov. 21 through Dec. 3 at the Dayton Donation Center. On Dec. 14 CBC presented a $900 check to the Foodbank representing 900 donors.
Daily Advocate
Stockslager honored for service
GREENVILLE — Darke County Weekday Christian Education recently recognized and honored Harold Stockslager for his service to the non-profit organization, now referred to many as R.O.C.K. (Reaching out to Christ’s Kids). Stockslager has been a faithful committee board member for 45+ years, but is now needing to step...
Daily Advocate
Nominate your favorite organizations for BBB honors
DAYTON — Close out the year by nominating or applying for one of the Better Business Bureau’s 2023 honors – the BBB Torch Awards or Spark Awards. Celebrate an organization’s success, even your own, by entering these competitions. Torch Awards For Ethics. The BBB’s Torch Awards,...
Daily Advocate
1,602 wreaths placed to remember veterans
GREENVILLE — In 2018, 315 veterans were recognized in the Wreaths Across America event at Greenville-Union Cemetery. Organizers had a goal of one day placing a wreath on every veteran’s grave at the cemetery. On Saturday, Dec. 17, Fort GreeneVille Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) reached that goal and placed 1,602 wreaths. The effort was part of DAR’s Wreaths Across America initiative that continues to take place across the United States.
Daily Advocate
Masonic Lodge gives to Toys for Tots
Gettysburg Masonic Lodge #477 recently donated toys to the Marine Corps. Toys for Tots program. Although based in Richmond, Ind., the program serves Wayne and Randolph counties in Indiana and Darke and Preble counties in Ohio. Shown are Kelly White, Betty Lou Steel, Jen Hawkins, Master Robert Hutcheson, Brother Levi Markley, Terry Sweet and Sammy Shepard.
Daily Advocate
Healthy Kids Running Series gets ready for spring
GREENVILLE — The 2022 Healthy Kids Running Series (HKRS) fall session was a great success. HKRS kids and volunteers want to thank Harry D. Stephens Memorial and the Darke County United Way for adding their support for the series. The fall series, held in October, had 75 runners. This...
wyso.org
Ten years after reopening, Evans Bakery closes down
On Friday, the mother and daughter behind Evans Bakery moved busily in the kitchen, working on final orders before they close down. Customers walked in to pick up their orders and others tried to put in last minute requests in time for Christmas. Sarah Fowler was one of them. She...
Daily Advocate
Edison Foundation nominates Evans as honorary board member
PIQUA — The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College recently nominated Stan Evans as an honorary board member. The board oversees The Edison Foundation as it assists Edison State in meeting its educational and community service goals by providing resources to advance student success. “Stan is a positive...
Long-time Henry’s waitress retires after 40 years
OTTAWA — Things have not changed much since Pam Reinhart started waiting tables in 1982. But regulars who come to Henry’s Restaurant on weekday mornings will notice someone is missing come Monday morning. “This is the only face they’ve seen five days a week, Monday through Friday, for...
Winter in this Ohio town is fun and pure magic
Winter in Jamestown, Greene County, Ohio can be a magical time of year. The town is nestled in the rolling hills of southern Ohio, and the cold winter weather brings a certain charm and beauty to the landscape.
Daily Advocate
Greenville BOE honors driver, recognizes student achievements, discusses House bills
GREENVILLE — The Greenville City School District Board of Education met in the Anna Bier Civic Room of St. Clair Memorial Hall Dec. 15, 2022. Of particular interest were recognition of the untimely passing of bus driver Sheryl Huffman, spelling bee winners, inductees into the National Honor Society, and education-related Ohio House bills presented during lame-duck session.
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
GREENVILLE — The Darke County offices will be closed all day Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas Holiday. Offices will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, for the New Year Holiday. Business Advisory committee. GREENVILLE —A special meeting of the Greenville Board of Education’s Business Advisory Committee...
Local schools to release students early for Christmas break
LIMA — Students in the Lima City Schools will be released early from school Tuesday. Students will return to school on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The release times for individual city schools are as follows: 12:45 p.m. — North Middle School and West Middle School; 1:15 p.m. — Lima Senior High School, Alternative School and South Science and Technology Magnet School; 1:30 p.m. — Liberty Arts Magnet School, Freedom Elementary School and Independence Elementary School; 1:45 p.m. — Heritage Elementary School and Unity Elementary School. Preschool will be released at 1 p.m. at Independence and Freedom and 1:15 p.m. at Heritage and Unity. There will be no afternoon preschool.
Daily Advocate
Counts leads Greenville Federal in transition
GREENVILLE — Greenville Federal recently announced that Andrew D. (Andy) Counts has been named Interim President & Chief Executive Officer of both the Bank and Holding Company (Greenville Federal Financial Corporation). “We are pleased to welcome Andy to Greenville Federal,” said George Luce, Board Chairman. “We look forward to...
Daily Advocate
VEVS breaks ground on Project Opportunity
VERSAILLES — On Thursday, Dec. 15, a large crowd braved the cold to gather outside Versailles Exempted Village Schools (VEVS) at 280 Marker Road in celebration of Project Opportunity’s groundbreaking. Aaron Moran, VEVS Superintendent, thanked board members, teachers, students, and construction teams from Level MB and Garmann Miller...
WDTN
The Calm on Wednesday before the Winter Storm
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the northern half of our viewing area. Counties included are Darke, Miami, Champaign, Mercer, Auglaize, Shelby, Logan and Wayne IN, mostly along and north of I-70. Wednesday will be quiet for the first day of Winter, solstice at 4:48 pm, but severe winter conditions are likely Thursday night and into Friday.
What is open in the Miami Valley on Christmas Day?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you are in search of a last minute gift purchase or wanting to eat a meal on Christmas Day that you don’t have to cook, 2 NEWS has you covered with a list of what stores and restaurants are open for your convenience. Some stores on this list may have […]
Little Big Town, Martina McBride set to join Wynonna Judd in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — When the “The Judds – The Final Tour” stops in Dayton, Wynonna will be joined by two of country music’s top performers. According to a Live Nation release, Wynonna Judd will be joined by Little Big Town and Martina McBride when she performs at Wright State University Nutter Center on Saturday, […]
13 rescue dogs die in Springfield house fire
Two fire personnel were injured during the operation, with non-life-threatening injuries, the release states.
