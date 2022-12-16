ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, IN

FOX59

Experts fear holiday gatherings could make ‘tripledemic’ worse, recommend mitigation strategies

INDIANAPOLIS — With many gathering for holiday celebrations, experts fear the ongoing ‘tripledemic’ could see a rise in January.  “This is a typical fall, winter phenomenon when we all go inside and it’s easier to spread viruses and other bugs,” said Dr. Shaun Grannis, vice president of data and analytics at Regenstrief. Newly released data […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Seasonal Illness Hitting Hard

(La Porte, IN) - This holiday season, many people need a little vitamin C in their stocking. There’s plenty of sickness going around. According to the La Porte County Health Department, at least one area school went to E-learning in recent days and another has reported 22% absenteeism due to sickness.
LA PORTE, IN
95.3 MNC

Elkhart County Traffic Safety Partnership stepping up patrols during Safe Family Travel holiday enforcement campaign

The Elkhart County Traffic Safety Partnership will be stepping up patrols as part of the Safe Family Travel holiday enforcement campaign. Starting this week, officers will be out in greater numbers showing zero tolerance for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The Elkhart County Traffic Safety Partnership...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Dowagiac’s new city flag recognized in nationwide poll

Dowagiac’s new city flag has been recognized in a nationwide poll. The flag was in the 2022 Urban Life Signs North American City Flag Tournament, a Twitter poll meant to find the best city flag in North America. Leader Publications says that the contest was the idea of San...
DOWAGIAC, MI
WNDU

How to deal with struggling mental health during the holidays

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - While they call it the most wonderful time of the year, the holidays can be the most stressful. After DJ and Tik Tok star Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death was ruled a suicide, mental health professionals want to remind people that the battle with mental illness is always worth fighting.
INDIANA STATE
104.1 WIKY

State of Indiana Sues Tic Tok

Indiana’s Attorney General is going after tic toc. In an early morning phone conversation,. Rokita says he has filed two lawsuits against the Chinese company because it is not honest about what it does with personals data. The Attorney General says Tic Tok targets 12 year old’s and even...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Indiana State Police districts looking for new recruits

If you have been looking to “serve” or “protect,” you might like to know that Indiana State Police is looking for new recruits. From now until the end of April, you are encouraged to apply for a job online. The organization says it would love to recruit 60 to 80 people, but has not been able to reach those numbers in the last few years.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Funding to continue for invasive species education

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Work will continue for one Indiana ecology project. The State of Indiana Cooperative Invasives management signed a new five-year agreement. The USDA provides partial funding for the group. It allows local specialists to educate people about invasive species. One local leader says invasive species can...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Major winter storm to hit Michiana, travel impacts begin on Thursday

A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect for the entire listening area on Thursday evening. A wintry mix Thursday afternoon and evening will likely transition to snow Thursday night. Snow may be moderate to heavy at times through Saturday morning. Storm total snow amounts may exceed 6 inches, especially near Lake Michigan. Westerly winds could gust as high as 55 mph, and will cause blowing and drifting and blizzard-like conditions. On Saturday, we more blowing snow and lake effect snow showers likely. Any snow should wrap up early on Christmas morning. The holiday is shaping up to be very cold, with highs in the teens and lows near zero.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox32chicago.com

Young children found alone and shivering in unheated apartment in NW Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - A mother is in custody after her two young children were found alone and shivering in a cold apartment Monday afternoon in Merrillville, Indiana. The children, ages 5 and 6, were discovered by a maintenance worker who entered the apartment at 1240 W. 52nd Drive to repair the heat, according to the Lake County (Ind.) Sheriff's Office.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
abc57.com

INDOT prepares for upcoming winter storm

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- Michiana is expecting heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures going into the holiday weekend, which make for dangerous road conditions. A spokesperson from the Indiana Department of Transportation tells ABC57 that their plans for the storm won’t be officially decided until a day or two before it’s predicted to start, but they’re keeping their eyes on the radar and already getting a good idea of what they’ll need to do to tackle the treacherous roads.
INDIANA STATE

