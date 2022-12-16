Read full article on original website
Experts fear holiday gatherings could make ‘tripledemic’ worse, recommend mitigation strategies
INDIANAPOLIS — With many gathering for holiday celebrations, experts fear the ongoing ‘tripledemic’ could see a rise in January. “This is a typical fall, winter phenomenon when we all go inside and it’s easier to spread viruses and other bugs,” said Dr. Shaun Grannis, vice president of data and analytics at Regenstrief. Newly released data […]
Flu deaths double again, could exceed peak inpatient capacity of COVID
The number of reported flu-related deaths once again doubled in the span of a week, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
hometownnewsnow.com
Seasonal Illness Hitting Hard
(La Porte, IN) - This holiday season, many people need a little vitamin C in their stocking. There’s plenty of sickness going around. According to the La Porte County Health Department, at least one area school went to E-learning in recent days and another has reported 22% absenteeism due to sickness.
Over 38,000 Thousand Birds Killed at Indiana Poultry Farms as Avian Flu Continues to Spread
More than 38,000 turkeys were euthanized at poultry farms in Indiana after outbreaks of avian influenza. Outbreaks across the country continue to drive consumer price increases at the grocery line. 12,000 Turkeys Infected in Daviess County. According to a report from WIBC.com, approximately 12,000 turkeys were confirmed to be infected...
WNDU
Debilitating heart condition POTS linked to COVID-19 and, in rare cases, vaccines
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With the Tripledemic surging around the country, doctors want to warn us about a new debilitating disease linked to COVID infections and, in rare cases, vaccines. POTS, or Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, is a condition that causes your heart to beat faster than normal when...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart County Traffic Safety Partnership stepping up patrols during Safe Family Travel holiday enforcement campaign
The Elkhart County Traffic Safety Partnership will be stepping up patrols as part of the Safe Family Travel holiday enforcement campaign. Starting this week, officers will be out in greater numbers showing zero tolerance for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The Elkhart County Traffic Safety Partnership...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Region unemployment rates continue to increase but so does number of residents working
The number of Northwest Indiana residents looking for work continues to increase, pushing unemployment rates higher. Lake County's November unemployment rate was 4.5 percent, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, up from 4.1 percent in October. Porter County's rate rose a tenth of a percentage point to 3.1 percent.
State flu death total doubles again to 48 this season
There have been 48 recorded deaths from flu-related illnesses this season across the state of Indiana — an increase from 24 deaths last week.
95.3 MNC
Dowagiac’s new city flag recognized in nationwide poll
Dowagiac’s new city flag has been recognized in a nationwide poll. The flag was in the 2022 Urban Life Signs North American City Flag Tournament, a Twitter poll meant to find the best city flag in North America. Leader Publications says that the contest was the idea of San...
Central Indiana has a need for adopting older children, DCS says
The Indiana Department of Child Services says the need is always great for families to adopt older children whose road to a forever home can have some of the most obstacles.
WNDU
How to deal with struggling mental health during the holidays
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - While they call it the most wonderful time of the year, the holidays can be the most stressful. After DJ and Tik Tok star Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death was ruled a suicide, mental health professionals want to remind people that the battle with mental illness is always worth fighting.
104.1 WIKY
State of Indiana Sues Tic Tok
Indiana’s Attorney General is going after tic toc. In an early morning phone conversation,. Rokita says he has filed two lawsuits against the Chinese company because it is not honest about what it does with personals data. The Attorney General says Tic Tok targets 12 year old’s and even...
WISH-TV
Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
95.3 MNC
Indiana State Police districts looking for new recruits
If you have been looking to “serve” or “protect,” you might like to know that Indiana State Police is looking for new recruits. From now until the end of April, you are encouraged to apply for a job online. The organization says it would love to recruit 60 to 80 people, but has not been able to reach those numbers in the last few years.
95.3 MNC
Two people found dead in vehicle appear to have suffered drug overdoses
Two people found dead inside a vehicle appear to have died due to drug overdose. St. Joseph County Police responded around 2:50 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, to call of a suspicious vehicle near Oak & Stanton Roads at the far south side of St. Joseph County, near Lakeville and Marshall County.
WTHI
Funding to continue for invasive species education
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Work will continue for one Indiana ecology project. The State of Indiana Cooperative Invasives management signed a new five-year agreement. The USDA provides partial funding for the group. It allows local specialists to educate people about invasive species. One local leader says invasive species can...
95.3 MNC
Major winter storm to hit Michiana, travel impacts begin on Thursday
A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect for the entire listening area on Thursday evening. A wintry mix Thursday afternoon and evening will likely transition to snow Thursday night. Snow may be moderate to heavy at times through Saturday morning. Storm total snow amounts may exceed 6 inches, especially near Lake Michigan. Westerly winds could gust as high as 55 mph, and will cause blowing and drifting and blizzard-like conditions. On Saturday, we more blowing snow and lake effect snow showers likely. Any snow should wrap up early on Christmas morning. The holiday is shaping up to be very cold, with highs in the teens and lows near zero.
fox32chicago.com
Young children found alone and shivering in unheated apartment in NW Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - A mother is in custody after her two young children were found alone and shivering in a cold apartment Monday afternoon in Merrillville, Indiana. The children, ages 5 and 6, were discovered by a maintenance worker who entered the apartment at 1240 W. 52nd Drive to repair the heat, according to the Lake County (Ind.) Sheriff's Office.
abc57.com
INDOT prepares for upcoming winter storm
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- Michiana is expecting heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures going into the holiday weekend, which make for dangerous road conditions. A spokesperson from the Indiana Department of Transportation tells ABC57 that their plans for the storm won’t be officially decided until a day or two before it’s predicted to start, but they’re keeping their eyes on the radar and already getting a good idea of what they’ll need to do to tackle the treacherous roads.
WANE-TV
DNR: Tree stand ‘malfunctions’, causing fatal fall in Indiana forest
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating what caused a tree stand to malfunction, resulting in a man’s death Saturday in Morgan-Monroe State Forest. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, emergency crews arrived after the man who fell was found by a hunter...
