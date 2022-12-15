ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Another Ohio State offensive tackle transfer offer goes out

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FKGJM_0jkU1tHR00

It seems like Ryan Day is tipping his hand a bit on what his current offensive tackles intentions are after playing in the College Football Playoff. Both Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones have eligibility remaining after this year, but the recent action on the transfer trail might signal that Day knows both his starting tackles will be making the jump to the NFL.

Having already offered Rhode Island transfer offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius earlier this week, the offer to UTEP tackle Jeremiah Byers flew a bit under the radar. The Buckeyes followed offers from schools like Penn State, Florida State, Oregon and others.

Byers has already visited FSU and has yet to announce if he will be taking other visits at the time of this post. With Day already offering two tackles from the portal, expect at least a few more offers to come from the position, especially if neither of them ultimately visit Columbus.

