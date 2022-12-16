ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shafter, CA

Shafter head coach Pierucci addresses fallout from comments following CIF title game

By Taylor Schaub, Jose Franco
 5 days ago

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — After his comments about poor playing conditions caused a viral firestorm following a CIF state football title game, Shafter head coach Jerald Pierucci isn’t backing down.

Pierucci stood by his comments in an exclusive interview on Thursday. He says he wouldn’t change what he said, but should’ve said more about their opponent, Orland High School.

“I should have congratulated them on winning because they did what they needed to do to win,” Pierucci said. “And so I didn’t want to take away from their end up being a small town guy. I know how big those type of wins are for a small town.”

Comments / 1

