ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

DPS Alleges School Principal Engaged in Financial Misconduct

By Brian Maass
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Njduq_0jkU0bbO00

DPS Alleges School Principal Engaged in Financial Misconduct 04:31

A CBS News Investigation has learned the former principal of a Denver Public School, Kimberly Grayson, resigned in August in the midst of two internal investigations into her conduct. In one of the probes, DPS investigators say they found evidence Grayson engaged in "financial misconduct" over the course of several years, likely used taxpayer funds for "personal use," steered school funds toward close associates,  and as much as $175,000 in school funds can no longer be accounted for.

Grayson told CBS News Colorado, "I have done nothing wrong."

She was the principal of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College school for nine years. The school serves grades 6 through 12.

CBS

Edwin Hudson, Denver Public Schools Chief Talent Officer, told CBS News Colorado he believed, "There was misappropriation of funds, financial misconduct. At this point, we're talking about possibly $175,000 of things that were misappropriated."

The HR administrator said many of the questions surround Grayson's use of a district Purchasing card or P-card, which is similar to a corporate credit card.

But the investigation into Grayson's spending also raises broader questions about DPS oversight of school spending, as the alleged financial abuses went on for at least a year before the school district was tipped off by an anonymous call in early 2021 to its fraud hotline.

"'I'm not going to tell you all the safeguards and guardrails worked for us," said Hudson, adding, "We would have loved to have caught it earlier. We didn't, and we regret that, yes."

CBS News Colorado has additionally learned that prosecutors with the Denver District attorney's office are investigating how Grayson and other staff members at the school managed public dollars.

Grayson was at times acclaimed for her leadership and innovation.

But she resigned from her job last summer with little discussion about the underlying reasons for her departure.

"I never got a chance to say goodbye to my staff after being there for nine years," said Grayson during an interview with CBS News Colorado. "And I did not get a chance to say goodbye to my students."

CBS News Colorado has now learned one of the major factors in Grayson's departure: internal DPS reviews of Grayson's spending in 2020 and 2021 raised significant concerns that vast sums of taxpayer dollars might have been spent inappropriately.

Investigators concluded that they believed some purchases Grayson made on her district credit card were for personal use.

Among the expenditures flagged by school investigators as questionable:

  • Spent $140 for women's size 9 Ugg boots that were delivered to her home address. "Those were for a student in the foster home process. We talked to her about an incentive and that's what she wanted," said Grayson, who added the boots were not for her as she wears a size 8 shoe. She acknowledged the student left the program and the boots were never given to the student. Grayson said she had items sent directly to her home during the pandemic.
  • A $140 Michael Kors designer bag which Grayson said was given to an unknown student in a raffle
  • In 2021, Grayson used her district credit card to buy decorations and party supplies for her niece's sweet 16 birthday party which was held at the school gym on April 5.  Additionally, school investigators alleged she allowed 10 school employees to be paid with school funds for setting up for the party, attending it and cleaning up when it was over.  DPS estimated the cost was $1,100. Hudson told CBS News Colorado, "There are a lot of things wrong with that. It's not a good use of our facilities, not a proper use of the money." Grayson denied any impropriety with the party and said employees who helped with the party "were already there. It was a school day." She maintained there was nothing wrong with staff members assisting with the event.
  • Investigators also found  Grayson spent nearly $3,000 on Barbie dolls for an art display at the school. Some of the dolls were collector edition dolls costing more than $300. But DPS said roughly two dozen of the dolls never made it into the display. The district believed the Barbies were purchased for Grayson's personal use. Grayson said any Barbie dolls not found at her school were given to another DPS school to put on display. "What would I do with 17 dolls?" asked Grayson.

But the questionable spending extended well beyond P-card charges according to DPS sources.

Grayson allegedly steered more than $25,000 in extra pay to a close associate at the school for working Saturdays and Sundays. But DPS sources said he never worked those weekend days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oyMoF_0jkU0bbO00
CBS

Grayson told CBS News Colorado, "If he worked extra time, longer than his eight-hour shift, then that's how they told the secretary to code it, on Saturdays and Sundays."

Grayson admitted to CBS News Colorado that she had allowed other school employees to use her district  P-card. "They held me accountable for being a school leader and letting people use the credit card and not checking line item by line item the receipts for each transaction. I handed over my card to let other people use it," she said.

In one case, another school staff member used Grayson's  P-card to pay $149 in airfare charges for her son. "She did buy an airplane ticket for her son. She reimbursed the school the money for that airline ticket," said Grayson. But DPS sources indicated they could never confirm the staff member reimbursed the money. "There were some things on my card," said Grayson, "I said 'I don't know what that's for.'"

DPS believes the alleged financial problems extended beyond Grayson to her staff. DPS concluded two staff members were unable to provide any business purposes for two dozen financial transactions that totaled more than $20,000 on their P cards.

Grayson blamed subordinates for using her P-card and DPS administrators for failing to work more closely with her on her school's spending. "I was not aware that was a policy that we could not let other people use it (P-card) within our school building. I think everyone does it."

Public records show Grayson has filed for personal bankruptcy on multiple occasions. Most recently, she filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in April 2021.

Hudson, the DPS human resources director, said the probe of Grayson's spending was continuing. He said as a result of what investigators believe happened at MLK Jr. Early College, the district is looking more closely at school spending, has expanded its auditing and oversight and has instituted more training for school administrators with P-cards.

"This is a one-off situation," said Hudson, "It's regrettable, we fixed it and we're hopeful this will not occur again."

Comments / 10

Eli Cherokee
4d ago

When I had a P Card, I had to turn in a receipt every time I used it. There were never discrepancies. It was to the dime. She abused her card, but who was checking on her? An accomplice?

Reply
2
Related
CBS Denver

New video shows handcuffed suspect shooting officer at jail

New video shows the moments a handcuffed suspect shoots a Denver police officer from the back seat of a police car in the parking lot of the Denver Downtown Detention Center. Video of the Nov. 28 shooting was released to CBS News Colorado Wednesday as part of an open records request and includes bodyworn camera footage, as well as surveillance footage from a camera inside that parking lot. The officer was shot in the neck but has been recovering in the weeks since. The suspect, 33-year-old Daniel Cheeseman, was originally arrested and accused of driving a stolen car. In the hours...
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Denver homicide suspect was taken into custody in Pueblo after briefly barricading themselves in a house on the city's northside. Pueblo police told KRDO they were asked to assist the Denver Police Department in finding a homicide suspect. According to the PPD, the suspect had recently escaped from a Colorado The post Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver jury delivers guilty verdict in murder trial

A Denver jury on Monday convicted Arturo Villalobos, 41, of second degree murder. The jury deliberated for four hours before delivering their verdict. Villalobos shot James Nixon, 41, on April 14 after an argument in the 300 block of South Eliot Street — the Athmar Park neighborhood. Just after...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Analysis reinstating a corrections employee for off-duty fatal shooting made mistakes: Appeals court

Colorado’s Court of Appeals has said an administrative law judge made mistakes when she decided to reinstate a beleaguered Department of Corrections worker fired for fatally shooting a teenager in 2020. A decision last week by the appeals court doesn’t outright uphold his firing, but directs the administrative law judge to redo her analysis based on its findings. Desmond Manning, a firearms instructor and investigator for the Department of Corrections, in April 2020 saw a group of teenagers breaking into a vacant house behind his...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

DPD settles lawsuit over allegations of discrimination

Denver police discriminated against people who speak limited English, according to an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.The U.S. Attorney's Office Monday announced an agreement with the Denver Police Department, whereby Denver will change its policies and training to provide better language access to residents interacting with police.The investigation by DOJ began after community members raised concerns about incidents involving Denver police and Burmese and Rohingya-speaking residents near East Colfax.Under the settlement, DPD must rely on trained translators and not family members or bystanders - except in emergencies - when encountering individuals with limited English proficiency.In a statement, Denver...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Suspect identified in October homicide

DENVER — Denver police are searching for a man accused of killing a woman inside a home in northeast Denver in October. Juan Solis Valenzuela, 22, is wanted in connection with the homicide Oct. 16 in the 18700-block of East 58th Avenue, which is just east of Tower Road in the DIA neighborhood.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado woman scammed out of $1.6 million

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A widow from Douglas County fell victim to a romance fraud scheme which cost her more than $1.5 million. Federal authorities said the scheme began in January 2018 and lasted until October of that year. A Minnesota man has now been indicted on 21 charges related to the scam.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Woman dies after November crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A woman has died after a crash that happened last month near East Iliff Avenue and South Blackhawk Street. Just before 6 p.m. Nov. 20, a 2021 Subaru sedan made a left turn in front of oncoming traffic and was hit by a 2014 Toyota SUV, according to an investigation by the Aurora Police Department (APD).
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Gender, age discrimination alleged against Park County fire department

A woman who has spent years volunteering for the Jefferson-Como Fire Protection District now claims age and gender discrimination prevented her from being hired full-time in a new Federal case filed Monday.Cynthia Winner spent years as a volunteer search and rescuer in Park County with a goal of becoming a full-time firefighter. After four years with the Park County Search and Rescue, she spent eight years volunteering with the Jefferson-Como Fire Protection District. In those eight years, the lawsuit says Winner logged 820 training hours, 175 call responses, multiple certifications, and passed every physical test she took. The lawsuit says Winner...
PARK COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Jury finds Arturo Villalobos guilty in murder of James Nixon

A jury has found a man guilty of second-degree murder after a deadly shooting that happened in April. A witness told detectives that Arturo Villalobos was at James Nixon's house on April 14 when they had an argument, followed by a gunshot. That witness drove Nixon to urgent care where he was rushed to a hospital. He died a couple of days later. Villalobos will be sentenced in February. Investigators said that Villalobos and Nixon knew each other. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Charges filed against wrong-way driver in fatal head-on crash

A man with four prior DUI arrests has been charged in another accident which killed one person and injured three others over the Thanksgiving weekend. Jonathan Lozoya Caldera, 29, of Arvada, is himself still recovering from extensive injuries suffered in the head-on collision. That didn't stop the 1st Judicial District Attorney's Office, which didn't wait for Caldera's release from the hospital and subsequent booking into jail, as is normal procedure.  Caldera likely won't be out of the hospital for some time, a spokesperson with the Wheat Ridge Police Department told CBS4. It was Wheat Ridge PD's officers who responded around midnight Nov. 26...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
9NEWS

Man killed in north Denver

DENVER — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found in north Denver Tuesday morning as a homicide, the Denver Police Department said. Police said the man was found dead outdoors in the area of the Interstate 70 and Washington Street interchange. They said Tuesday afternoon that they are investigating his death as a homicide. His name has not yet been released.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Law enforcement agencies send warning on circulation of ghost guns

Law enforcement agencies in Colorado are running a new campaign to raise awareness about the rise in "ghost guns" and violence in the community.The U.S. Attorney's Office for Colorado, the ATF and the Denver Police Department released a public service announcement talking about the consequences of making ghost guns and also shared the story of Saul Ramirez Escobedo. Ramirez Escobedo, a now convicted felon, started building ghost guns when the pandemic started after a relative recruited him to buy gun parts and make weapons. Soon he was selling these ghost guns on the streets. "So basically, ghost guns, are guns that you...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

JeffComm 911 at why alert was mistakenly sent to 400K residents

An emergency alert that was mistakenly sent to hundreds of thousands of people in Jefferson County over the weekend is under review."The Lakewood Police has issued a shelter in place order," the message said.Will Baldwin got the voicemail just after midnight Sunday morning. "The first thing I thought of was, 'we have a very high fire danger up here,'" he said.Baldwin lives in Evergreen, several miles from the Lakewood neighborhood the alert was meant for."Only about 25 people were identified to receive this, and the operator, once it was sent out, noticed it was much greater than that," Michael Brewer,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
89K+
Followers
30K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy