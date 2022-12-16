ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Versailles, OH

Daily Advocate

Gift to Foodbank represents 900 donors

DAYTON — Community Blood Center (CBC) encouraged community members to donate blood during the busy Thanksgiving holiday period, and to support the Foodbank. CBC pledge a $1 donation to the Dayton Foodbank for every person who donated Nov. 21 through Dec. 3 at the Dayton Donation Center. On Dec. 14 CBC presented a $900 check to the Foodbank representing 900 donors.
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

Masonic Lodge gives to Toys for Tots

Gettysburg Masonic Lodge #477 recently donated toys to the Marine Corps. Toys for Tots program. Although based in Richmond, Ind., the program serves Wayne and Randolph counties in Indiana and Darke and Preble counties in Ohio. Shown are Kelly White, Betty Lou Steel, Jen Hawkins, Master Robert Hutcheson, Brother Levi Markley, Terry Sweet and Sammy Shepard.
GETTYSBURG, OH
Daily Advocate

Nominate your favorite organizations for BBB honors

DAYTON — Close out the year by nominating or applying for one of the Better Business Bureau’s 2023 honors – the BBB Torch Awards or Spark Awards. Celebrate an organization’s success, even your own, by entering these competitions. Torch Awards For Ethics. The BBB’s Torch Awards,...
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

Counts leads Greenville Federal in transition

GREENVILLE — Greenville Federal recently announced that Andrew D. (Andy) Counts has been named Interim President & Chief Executive Officer of both the Bank and Holding Company (Greenville Federal Financial Corporation). “We are pleased to welcome Andy to Greenville Federal,” said George Luce, Board Chairman. “We look forward to...
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

Greenville BOE honors driver, recognizes student achievements, discusses House bills

GREENVILLE — The Greenville City School District Board of Education met in the Anna Bier Civic Room of St. Clair Memorial Hall Dec. 15, 2022. Of particular interest were recognition of the untimely passing of bus driver Sheryl Huffman, spelling bee winners, inductees into the National Honor Society, and education-related Ohio House bills presented during lame-duck session.
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

Stockslager honored for service

GREENVILLE — Darke County Weekday Christian Education recently recognized and honored Harold Stockslager for his service to the non-profit organization, now referred to many as R.O.C.K. (Reaching out to Christ’s Kids). Stockslager has been a faithful committee board member for 45+ years, but is now needing to step...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Local Briefs

GREENVILLE — The Darke County offices will be closed all day Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas Holiday. Offices will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, for the New Year Holiday. Business Advisory committee. GREENVILLE —A special meeting of the Greenville Board of Education’s Business Advisory Committee...
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

Edison Foundation nominates Evans as honorary board member

PIQUA — The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College recently nominated Stan Evans as an honorary board member. The board oversees The Edison Foundation as it assists Edison State in meeting its educational and community service goals by providing resources to advance student success. “Stan is a positive...
PIQUA, OH
Daily Advocate

Healthy Kids Running Series gets ready for spring

GREENVILLE — The 2022 Healthy Kids Running Series (HKRS) fall session was a great success. HKRS kids and volunteers want to thank Harry D. Stephens Memorial and the Darke County United Way for adding their support for the series. The fall series, held in October, had 75 runners. This...
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

Council hears report on cameras and drug dog

GREENVILLE — At a recent Greenville City Council meeting, Bishop Lee Bowling addressed council and encouraged them to purchase body cameras for the Greenville Police Department. At Tuesday’s meeting of Greenville City Council, Greenville Police Lt. Dean Flannery presented the bids he received from Motorola and the cost the city could face if the council decides to purchase body cameras for all officers.
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

1,602 wreaths placed to remember veterans

GREENVILLE — In 2018, 315 veterans were recognized in the Wreaths Across America event at Greenville-Union Cemetery. Organizers had a goal of one day placing a wreath on every veteran’s grave at the cemetery. On Saturday, Dec. 17, Fort GreeneVille Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) reached that goal and placed 1,602 wreaths. The effort was part of DAR’s Wreaths Across America initiative that continues to take place across the United States.
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

Children injured in crash on U.S. Route 127

GREENVILLE – On Dec. 17, at approximately 8:39 p.m., Darke County deputies, along with Greenville Fire Department, Greenville Township Rescue, Miami Valley MICU, and Greenville Police Department, were dispatched to U.S. 127 and Children’s Home Bradford Road in reference to an accident with injuries involving a semi tractor-trailer and a car.
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

Will Greenville businesses keep up with the pace of change?

GREENVILLE — The next 10 years will see more technological change than the whole of the last century. That’s the prediction of one IT expert who works with Greenville businesses as they plan for the years ahead. According to Mark Howell of Darke Cloud Solutions, “The pace of...
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

Arcanum and Ansonia swim finish second and third at home meet

ENGLEWOOD — The Arcanum High School swim team hosted a swim meet on Dec. 17 at the Kleptz YMCA. The Trojans, along with Ansonia, competed against Brookville and a few more swimmers. Arcanum took second in the meet as the boys and girls teams finished second each. Ansonia finished...
ARCANUM, OH
Daily Advocate

VEVS breaks ground on Project Opportunity

VERSAILLES — On Thursday, Dec. 15, a large crowd braved the cold to gather outside Versailles Exempted Village Schools (VEVS) at 280 Marker Road in celebration of Project Opportunity’s groundbreaking. Aaron Moran, VEVS Superintendent, thanked board members, teachers, students, and construction teams from Level MB and Garmann Miller...
VERSAILLES, OH
Daily Advocate

Large sentenced for failure to register

GREENVILLE — James M. Large found guilty for failing to register. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Large, of Piqua, was found guilty Monday on the sole count of failure to register, a felony of the third degree. Large originally entered a not guilty plea in September, and if he were to be found guilty, he faced a mandatory three years incarceration, and anywhere from zero to $10,000 in fines.
PIQUA, OH

