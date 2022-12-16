GREENVILLE — In 2018, 315 veterans were recognized in the Wreaths Across America event at Greenville-Union Cemetery. Organizers had a goal of one day placing a wreath on every veteran’s grave at the cemetery. On Saturday, Dec. 17, Fort GreeneVille Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) reached that goal and placed 1,602 wreaths. The effort was part of DAR’s Wreaths Across America initiative that continues to take place across the United States.

