NEADS World Class Service Dogs seeks puppy raisers in Worcester County
Worcester County residents can now sign up to volunteer with the puppy raiser program to train future service dogs as part of the Princeton-based nonprofit organization NEADS World Class Service Dogs. The need for proper training is a result of the “ever-growing demand for service dogs,” the organization said in...
Emerson Hospital surgeon creates gingerbread masterpiece
CONCORD – One look at Dr. Andrea Resciniti's impressive Gingerbread house, and it's clear it took time and dedication. But Resciniti is the first to admit there was no real plan.Resciniti is a general surgeon at Emerson Hospital. Come holiday season, this is her gift to the community."I have a semi-vision. I make the first part and look at it and build off it," Resciniti said. "It's really fun to watch the kids and a lot of patients ask when it will be there. It's fun for the holidays."For the past 28 years she has made elaborate houses for the...
fallriverreporter.com
Community rallying around 17-year-old seriously injured in southeastern Massachusetts crash
The community is rallying behind a Massachusetts teen that was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in southeastern Massachusetts last week. According to family members, on December 14th at approximately 9:00 p.m., 17-year-old Landen Gibson was injured in a motor vehicle crash on Cowell Street in Plainville. Three others were also injured in the crash.
Haverhill Mayor Fiorentini Hosts Free Holiday Open House for the Public Tuesday
Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini is keeping with his tradition and inviting residents to a holiday open house tomorrow. The celebration takes place Tuesday, Dec. 20, from noon-1:30 p.m., at Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., Haverhill. Haverhill’s High School Chorus is performing holiday music. Refreshments will be served.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough firefighters respond to residential fire
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Fire Department were called to a structure fire this afternoon. The fire at 391 Farm Road was reported at 4:48 p.m. Engine 3, Engine 1, Engine 5, Rescue 1, Tower 1 and Car 5 responded on the initial alarm. Patriot EMS responded to the scene with an ambulance. Engine 3 was the first due truck on scene and reported smoke and fire from the rear of the house with possible extension to the attic space.
DiZoglio Names Transition Team; Includes Former Haverhill Aide Who Called for Hospital Review
Sen. and Auditor-Elect Diana DiZoglio’s new transition team includes a few local notables, including a former Haverhill mayoral aide who 20 years ago called for a forensic audit of the former city-owned Hale Hospital. Stephen Lisauskas, former aide to Haverhill Mayor John J. Guerin, was named to DiZoglio’s Communications...
Haverhill Attorneys Jay and Joe Cleary Team with Downey Law Group as of Jan. 1
Haverhill attorneys James “Jay” P. Cleary III and Joseph A. Cleary will be joining Downey Law Group Jan. 1 as “of counsel” to the firm. The Clearys are third generation lawyers who have been in practice since 1977. They will continue to specialize in elder law, estate planning, wills and trusts, probate of estates, as well as residential and commercial real estate transactions. Their addition to the practice helps Downey Law Group expand its estate planning, elder law and probate practice. Downey Law Group also provides corporate and small business law and formation services, land use, estate planning, probate, condominium law services and builder and developer representation in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
West Newbury, Haverhill and Groveland Students to Perform at New England Conservatory of Music
Four Pentucket Regional High School students were recently accepted into the 2023 Massachusetts Music Educators’ Association Northeastern Senior District Music Festival taking place Jan. 7 at Boston’s New England Conservatory of Music. Senior Bella Higgins of West Newbury, percussion, and juniors Lily Friend of West Newbury, horn, Chaney...
nbcboston.com
‘Do Your Research': Ex-Walpole Cop Claims Town Sabotaged Police Chief Job
A former high-ranking police officer is suing the Town of Walpole and an ex-elected official for missing out on a police chief position in another community, accusing them of releasing confidential details about a secret agreement that allowed him to seek employment elsewhere while he faced a sexual assault allegation.
Fire breaks out in Acton home, woman seriously injured
ACTON, Mass. — A house fire in Acton sent a woman to the hospital, Monday night. Crews responded to a fire on Washington Street, shortly before 8 p.m., and made entry into a single-family home. Firefighters encountered clutter inside the home, which made fighting the fire difficult, according to Chief Robert Hart.
westfordcat.org
Westford rallies behind local mechanic
WESTFORD — Residents are looking to support a beloved auto body shop. A GoFundMe has been created for Karim Awad, a local mechanic located at the former BP in Nabnasset. $11,370 has been raised at the time of reporting. Dave Peasotti, owner of East Coast Pressure Washing and Westford...
CEO with Down syndrome battles landlord over water damage to North End apartment
BOSTON - Collette DiVitto is no stranger to adversity. The businesswoman with Down syndrome started her own cookie company, Collettey's Cookies, five years ago and since then it has exploded. Now, Collette says she has a new challenge. Her North End apartment building has a buckled floor, cracks in the ceiling and beams, soaked rugs, and yellow plaster. All of it is the result of water damage. "I've just had it. I really am. It makes me get mad and sad," Collette said. Collette's mom, Rosemary Alfredo, said issues with leaking water in the unit started months ago, when the...
PHOTOS: Drone team finds lost dog in Devens
DEVENS - First responders in Harvard used a new drone to find a lost dog in Devens this weekend.The Harvard Police Department the drone team run with the fire department saw a NextDoor post Saturday about a lost dog in the neighboring town and reached out to the owner. After getting the dog's last known location, firefighter Rob Curran launched the team's new drone to take a look."After about an hour, Rob spotted a small heat signature in an otherwise empty field," police said. "He zoomed in on it and there he was!"The dog was found with his leash tangled up in some branches. Police said the owners were "very grateful" that their dog was found safe.
spectrumnews1.com
Saint Vincent Hospital one of five Massachusetts hospitals with Aquablation Therapy
WORCESTER, Mass. - Saint Vincent Hospital is now the first central Massachusetts hospital to offer aquablation therapy, and one of five in the state. The therapy is a minimally invasive robotic treatment designed to help treat benign prostatic hyperplasia, a non-cancerous enlarged prostate. What You Need To Know. Aquablation therapy...
NECN
Victim in Deadly Shooting in Downtown Boston Identified
A man from South Weymouth was killed in a shooting in Downtown Boston earlier this month, police confirmed Tuesday. Branden P. Barrett, 34, died several days after he was shot near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets on the night of Dec. 11. It happened in the highly-trafficked entertainment...
North Shore chiropractor accused of indecently assaulting patient during appointment
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — A North Shore chiropractor turned himself in on an arrest warrant Tuesday after he allegedly indecently assaulted a patient during an appointment, authorities said. Dr. Ilan S. Amar, owner of A Touch of Health at 444 Humphrey Street in Swampscott, was arraigned in Peabody District Court...
Man tries to enter Cohasett police station with chainsaw, residents told to shelter in place
COHASSET, Mass. — Cohasset Police issued a shelter-in-place order Sunday after a man attempted to enter the Cohasset police station with a chainsaw. The man then fled the police station and barricaded himself in a home with two children present. At 3:40 p.m., Cohasset police told residents living within...
Woman killed in crash on snowy N.H. highway identified as longtime teacher, principal
“Jackey was the calm in the storm, link to the chain and piece to the puzzle.”. New Hampshire police have identified the woman killed in a snowy highway crash last week. Jackleen H. Roberts, 58, was fatally injured in the crash, state police said in a press release. The single-vehicle...
WCVB
Massachusetts scratch bakery, oldest in New England, celebrating 135 years
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Along Broadway in Somerville's Ball Square, you'll find Lyndell's Bakery, where they have been serving up sweet baked goodies since 1887. Bill Galatis is the current owner of Lyndell's and only the fourth in the history of the 135-year-old bakery, which is the largest scratch bakery in all of New England.
framinghamsource.com
OB-GYN Doctor Arrested In Connection with Insurrection at U.S. Capitol
BOSTON – Dr. Jacquelyn J. Starer, 68, of Ashland, was arrested Tuesday, December 20, by the FBI, in connection with the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The U.S. Justice Department charged her with felony civil disorder, assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, and entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building as well as engaging in physical violence in a restricted building.
