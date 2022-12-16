Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anderson County 44, Osawatomie 38
BV West 74, Lee’s Summit North, Mo. 64
Bonner Springs 86, Topeka 78
Council Grove 69, Northern Heights 34
Deerfield 53, Moscow 42
Eudora 49, Tonganoxie 24
Galena 55, Girard 44
Iola 61, Prairie View 41
Madison/Hamilton 49, Marais des Cygnes Valley 18
Norwich 63, Udall 32
Olpe 56, Lebo 46
Southeast Saline 56, Hillsboro 37
Topeka West 58, Junction City 54
Troy 51, Jefferson North 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0