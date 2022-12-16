Read full article on original website
Congressional deal meets docs halfway on pay, extends telehealth flexibility
Potential pay cut relief that addresses some physician and therapist concerns is tucked into a 4,000-page proposed 2023 spending bill announced Monday by members of Congress. The draft bill would offset more than half of a key cut the Centers of Medicare & Medicaid Services planned to enact with the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule’s physician conversion factor starting January 1. The conversion factor could now be cut by just under 2%, rather than at the 4.47% cut CMS set earlier this year.
Nursing home sector wants more help from hospitals in vaccination push
Nursing home advocates are doubling down on their push to get hospitals that discharge so many patients to skilled nursing facilities to vaccinate those they’re transfering. LeadingAge and American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living have looked for more cooperation from hospitals since COVID-19 vaccines became available. The urgency has risen with the prospect of viral outbreaks during the winter months.
Senior care scores some wins in congressional budget deal
Congress has agreed on a spending package for fiscal year 2023 that supports key healthcare policy requests important to long-term care industry stakeholders, and saves some clinicians and services from feared cuts. The $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, released Monday, includes a concession on Medicare pay cuts to doctors, extends...
The top long-term care news stories of 2022
As the nursing home sector tried to move out of COVID-19’s shadow in 2022, new challenges rushed in. It was a year filled with more, largely unwanted, attention from lawmakers and regulators, and legal challenges that could define how skilled nursing providers hire, operate and serve patients for years to come. Here are the top stories that grabbed our readers’ attention in what’s been a landmark year.
Researchers ID 7 ways senior care providers can recruit and retain older workers to ease shortages
Attracting more older people to fill frontline senior care jobs is a potentially powerful way to alleviate labor shortages, say researchers writing Friday in the Harvard Business Review on Friday. They based their findings based on responses of 35,000 older workers. The research has particularly strong implications for senior care...
Focus on part-time assignments to improve SNF care consistency, researchers advise
Nursing homes that prioritize building schedules around part-time workers can significantly improve consistency of care by potentially reducing how many nursing assistants care for each resident. Adopting improved scheduling tactics can lessen the number of staff whom residents interact with by up to 30% a month, researchers at Carnegie Mellon...
Pharmacist wary of feds relaxing nursing home vaccination process
While nursing home advocates like LeadingAge and the American Health Care Association lauded last week’s federal loosening of restrictions on facilities giving COVID-19 booster shots in order to increase uptake, at least one stakeholder group hasn’t joined the bandwagon. “Window dressing” is how the executive director and CEO...
Time to get rid of the nurse-aide training prohibition, CMS!
I’ve written a lot in the past few years about increased enforcement against nursing homes when it comes to health surveys by state departments of public health and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Certainly, we have seen the onslaught of increased surveys, and increased fines and penalties...
How bad are the huge pay gaps between agency and full-time staff nurses? This bad
A state-by-state comparison of pay-rate disparities between agency nurses and their full-time counterparts is feeding the fury that disgruntled long-term care operators and other providers have felt during the pandemic. Previously, largely anecdotal accounts of nursing agencies’ soaring pay rates and predatory recruiting tactics have fed providers’ anger. Now, they...
