Rocky Mount, NC

City receives $800K state grant to boost downtown public works project

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
 5 days ago

The City of Rocky Mount has been awarded an $800,000 grant from the state to help with revitalizing downtown.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office said in a news release on Wednesday that the municipality was one of 42 local governments in rural areas across North Carolina to have been awarded money from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund.

Interim Rocky Mount City Manager Peter Varney said in a statement on Wednesday that the municipality is elated and grateful to learn of the $800,000 grant.

Varney said the city intends to use the money to do streetscaping and to improve sidewalks on Tarboro, North Washington and Northeast Main streets.

“This work will support the private sector investments from the owners of downtown eateries, entertainment venues and stores,” Varney said. “This grant will help us build even more momentum for the revitalization of downtown Rocky Mount into a thriving center of commercial, retail and residential activity.”

The City Council on Oct. 24 signed off on a request for a $940,000 grant to help cover the cost of what would be a $1.26 million project.

The Telegram on Thursday asked City Communications, Marketing and Public Relations Director Kirk Brown whether the plan remains to have a $1.26 million project but with the municipality having to come up with more money to make up the difference.

Brown said that remains to be determined.

Brown made clear plans still call for repairing the municipal public parking lot between North Washington and Northeast Main streets, but he said the municipality will fund the work there.

The proposed streetscaping and sidewalks improvement project also will be in proximity to the Five Points area of downtown just east of the rail line and to the streetscape project completed long ago on the two Main Streets that run parallel with the rail line.

U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-1st District, and others in 2011 ceremonially started that streetscape project, which was projected to cost a bit more than $6.5 million. The majority of the project was paid with federal funding Butterfield was able to secure.

In 2013 there was a celebration of the project’s completion.

The proposed streetscaping and sidewalks improvement project also will be in proximity to the future Falls Road Streetscape Project and the future Depot Park.

The American Rescue Plan is the source of funding for the Rural Transformation Grant Fund.

The Biden White House successfully advocated the American Rescue Plan Act to provide roughly $1.9 trillion in additional relief to deal with the continued effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.

According to the news release on Wednesday from Cooper’s office, the Rural Transformation Grant Fund is the centerpiece of a broader rural engagement and investment program from the state Commerce Department.

Cooper’s office said in the news release that what is occurring is a second round of grants from the fund and that a total of $19.76 million will be issued in this round.

The first round of grants was announced on June 16.

The news release on Wednesday said the funding is addressing a wide variety of needs, from revitalizing downtown districts to building the capacity of local government staffs, revitalizing neighborhoods, fostering small business recovery and generally supporting economic growth initiatives.

“Extensive preparation and planning are the key ingredients for economic development success,” state Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said in prepared remarks as part of the news release. “I’m pleased to see this second round of grants go out to help our rural communities reach the next level of growth.”

Cooper’s office said in the news release that a third window for grant applications is expected to open in the spring of 2023.

Rocky Mount, NC
