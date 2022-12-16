ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leggett, NC

Final two defendants sentenced in 2018 Skelton murders

By By JOHN H. WALKER Staff Writer
 5 days ago

The final two defendants in the murders of then-Leggett Mayor Gary Skelton and his wife Jackie in September 2018 accepted plea deals before Judge Lamont Wiggins on Thursday in Edgecombe County Superior Court.

Mitchell Brinson, 22, pled guilty to two counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 73-to-100 months in state prison.

Dakeithia Andrews, 34, pled guilty to one count of accessory before the fact to armed robbery. She was sentenced to 64-to-89 months in state prison, but the sentence was suspended for 24 months of supervised probation.

A third defendant, Keith Earl Williams, 29, pled guilty in 2020 to two counts of first-degree murder. Williams was sentenced to two life sentences.

Gary and Jackie Skelton were found dead from gunshot wounds late on Sept. 6, 2018, in their home on N.C. 33 N.W., about a third of a mile south of North Edgecombe High School.

Deputies discovered the Skelton’s bodies while responding to a call for a welfare check by a co-worker after Jackie Skelton failed to show up for work as an oncology nurse at Vidant Cancer Care-Edgecombe. They were last seen alive the previous night after going out to dinner with another couple.

