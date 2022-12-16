ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take it Seriously! Dangerous Cold Settles on Western Montana

Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula say Western Montana is still on track for "near record" cold temperatures Thursday morning. And there's still a chance we could even see some records fall. Forecaster Trent Smith said the latest information still shows Missoula with the coldest day in...
Prepare for -30 as Missoula sees worst cold in decades

The National Weather Service is warning residents all across Western Montana to prepare for the coldest temperatures in 40 years, as an extremely strong push of Arctic air blasts across the state. In fact, temperatures dropping to as much as 30-below zero in Missoula may make you forget the heavy...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy snow causes major travel impacts; dangerous cold to follow

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for winter storm conditions and dangerous cold. Valleys could see as much as 12 inches of snow!. SNOW: Moderate to heavy snow is currently impacting northwest and west central Montana. This will expand southward through Wednesday morning. Wind will combine with the falling to snow to created reduced visibility and localized blizzard like conditions. Highway 200, US-2 and I-90 near the ID/MT state line have already seen major travel impacts.
Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow, extreme cold

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for winter storm conditions and dangerous cold. Valleys could see as much and 12 inches of snow!. SNOW: Moderate to heavy snow will arrive today and continue through Wednesday morning. Wind will combine with the falling to snow to created reduced visibility and localized blizzard like conditions. About 4 to 12 inches will fall in the Missoula, Bitterroot, Mission, Seeley/Swan, and Flathead Valleys, as well as along the I-90 corridor from St. Regis to Drummond. Lookout and Lolo Passes should expect a foot to 18 inches by Wednesday afternoon. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued. Details regarding snow amounts are located at the end of this article.
Missoula Shelters Make Room During Cold Snap

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO News spoke with Missoula Poverello Center Director Jill Bonny on Monday in anticipation of the possibly historic winter storm bearing down on western Montana on Christmas week. Bonny Said the Johnson Street Warming Shelter has bumped up its sleeping capacity to cope with the...
Prost! This Is Montana’s Best German Restaurant

Sometimes you want to eat a meal you don't get to have every day, and this sounds like a place to check out. When it comes to specialty restaurants, Montana can be slightly lacking in that department. Only in Montana's most populous cities will you see a variety of Indian, Italian, Asian, or other restaurants that offer something different from American cuisine. One type of restaurant is rare in Montana, but we might have found the best.
MONTANA STATE
New Amazon Facility to Create More than 100 Montana Jobs

HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte announced Amazon’s first facility in Montana is currently under construction in Missoula. Representing Amazon’s first major investment in Montana, the new facility will create more than 100 new jobs. The site, located at 9121 Cartage Road, will be a 72,000 square...
The Oldest High School In Montana Is A Relic

If you have kids, you want them to go to a place they feel safe and can earn a solid education. You also want them to go to a school that isn't hopefully falling apart. Who doesn't love learning fascinating facts about Montana? One of the most debated topics in Montana is what is the oldest town or city. It all depends on your definition of settling, founding, or a town becoming incorporated. Learning about Montana can be fun. So when we found out about Montana's oldest high school, we were surprised.
Graduates, Basketball, Ugly Sweaters This Weekend at U of Montana

As goes the University of Montana's schedule, so goes my schedule this weekend! Two commitments for sure. Don't know about the sweater. My coworker, Peter Christian, and I once again have the honor of reading the names of graduating University of Montana students who are participating in the Fall Commencement ceremony, as they come up on the stage to receive their diplomas.
This Adorable Montana Town is a Christmas Time Capsule

If you'd like to see what Christmas in Montana used to be, there's no better destination than Philipsburg, the historic Granite County community that's still the greatest historical landmark west of the Divide. Every year, for more than a hundred years, the merchants of Philipsburg have celebrated the season with...
