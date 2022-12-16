Read full article on original website
Take it Seriously! Dangerous Cold Settles on Western Montana
Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula say Western Montana is still on track for "near record" cold temperatures Thursday morning. And there's still a chance we could even see some records fall. Forecaster Trent Smith said the latest information still shows Missoula with the coldest day in...
Prepare for -30 as Missoula sees worst cold in decades
The National Weather Service is warning residents all across Western Montana to prepare for the coldest temperatures in 40 years, as an extremely strong push of Arctic air blasts across the state. In fact, temperatures dropping to as much as 30-below zero in Missoula may make you forget the heavy...
Bitter cold not expected to impact flights at Missoula airport
Potentially record-setting cold is not expected to impact holiday plans to fly out of the Missoula airport.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy snow causes major travel impacts; dangerous cold to follow
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for winter storm conditions and dangerous cold. Valleys could see as much as 12 inches of snow!. SNOW: Moderate to heavy snow is currently impacting northwest and west central Montana. This will expand southward through Wednesday morning. Wind will combine with the falling to snow to created reduced visibility and localized blizzard like conditions. Highway 200, US-2 and I-90 near the ID/MT state line have already seen major travel impacts.
Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow, extreme cold
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for winter storm conditions and dangerous cold. Valleys could see as much and 12 inches of snow!. SNOW: Moderate to heavy snow will arrive today and continue through Wednesday morning. Wind will combine with the falling to snow to created reduced visibility and localized blizzard like conditions. About 4 to 12 inches will fall in the Missoula, Bitterroot, Mission, Seeley/Swan, and Flathead Valleys, as well as along the I-90 corridor from St. Regis to Drummond. Lookout and Lolo Passes should expect a foot to 18 inches by Wednesday afternoon. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued. Details regarding snow amounts are located at the end of this article.
Montana Christmas Could be Ruined by Snow & Bitter Cold
There won't be a single person singing "Let It Snow" in Montana this week, as the Treasure State gets pounded by every element of harsh, winter weather. And from the potential for feet of mountain snow to freezing rain and deep, subzero temperatures Christmas travel is going to be especially taxing.
Missoula Shelters Make Room During Cold Snap
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO News spoke with Missoula Poverello Center Director Jill Bonny on Monday in anticipation of the possibly historic winter storm bearing down on western Montana on Christmas week. Bonny Said the Johnson Street Warming Shelter has bumped up its sleeping capacity to cope with the...
Emergency travel only advised in Lake County
Blowing and drifting snow has caused dangerous travel conditions and several roads are blocked by snowdrifts.
Weather Alert Day: Dangerous cold, winter storm to impact holiday travel
WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect through 11 AM Monday for the West Glacier Region. Dangerously cold wind chills, blowing snow and snow expected. Gusty northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph will cause blowing snow and low visibility. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches.
Western Montana school closures and delays - Dec. 21, 2022
Expected severe winter weather is prompting schools in Missoula and Flathead counties to close on Wednesday.
UPDATE: Crash on Highway 93 north of Victor cleared
The Montana Department of Transportation reports a multi-vehicle crash is blocking Highway 93 near Bell Crossing.
Prost! This Is Montana’s Best German Restaurant
Sometimes you want to eat a meal you don't get to have every day, and this sounds like a place to check out. When it comes to specialty restaurants, Montana can be slightly lacking in that department. Only in Montana's most populous cities will you see a variety of Indian, Italian, Asian, or other restaurants that offer something different from American cuisine. One type of restaurant is rare in Montana, but we might have found the best.
New Amazon Facility to Create More than 100 Montana Jobs
HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte announced Amazon’s first facility in Montana is currently under construction in Missoula. Representing Amazon’s first major investment in Montana, the new facility will create more than 100 new jobs. The site, located at 9121 Cartage Road, will be a 72,000 square...
The Oldest High School In Montana Is A Relic
If you have kids, you want them to go to a place they feel safe and can earn a solid education. You also want them to go to a school that isn't hopefully falling apart. Who doesn't love learning fascinating facts about Montana? One of the most debated topics in Montana is what is the oldest town or city. It all depends on your definition of settling, founding, or a town becoming incorporated. Learning about Montana can be fun. So when we found out about Montana's oldest high school, we were surprised.
Missoula High School remains closed because of roof problems
Students and staff at Missoula's Sentinel High School won't have to worry about Wednesday's snow and cold. That's because problems with a portion of the school's roof are forcing the district to cancel classes again Wednesday. The problems first developed Monday evening when it was noticed that there was a...
Amazon facility under construction in Missoula
HELENA, Mont. - Amazon is currently building a facility in Missoula, the first Amazon facility in Montana.
Roof Problems Force Class Cancelation at Missoula’s Sentinel High School
Problems with a roof are forcing Missoula County Public Schools administrators to cancel classes at Sentinel High School until the situation can be checked completely checked out. Word of the closure came Monday evening after problems developed with a roof in an older part of the high school. MCPS spokeswoman...
Graduates, Basketball, Ugly Sweaters This Weekend at U of Montana
As goes the University of Montana's schedule, so goes my schedule this weekend! Two commitments for sure. Don't know about the sweater. My coworker, Peter Christian, and I once again have the honor of reading the names of graduating University of Montana students who are participating in the Fall Commencement ceremony, as they come up on the stage to receive their diplomas.
Missoula mom recounts daughter's scary fight against the flu
We have been watching the climbing cases of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 that are sending people — most notably kids — to the hospital.
This Adorable Montana Town is a Christmas Time Capsule
If you'd like to see what Christmas in Montana used to be, there's no better destination than Philipsburg, the historic Granite County community that's still the greatest historical landmark west of the Divide. Every year, for more than a hundred years, the merchants of Philipsburg have celebrated the season with...
