NBC Miami
Suspect Sought in Attempted Kidnapping of Teen Girl in Pompano Beach
Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a teen girl in Pompano Beach. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday as three girls were walking home in the 2700 block of Northeast 9th Court, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. A man on a...
NBC Miami
Robber Choked, Used Zip Ties on Restaurant Manager at CityPlace Doral: Police
A would-be robber is facing attempted murder and other charges after he nearly choked a restaurant manager to death then zip-tied and duct-taped her at CityPlace Doral, police said. Nathaniel Brown Jr., 54, was arrested Monday on charges of attempted felony murder, kidnapping, and armed burglary with assault or battery,...
NBC Miami
$50k Reward Offered in Armed Robbery of USPS Worker in Coconut Grove
Postal inspectors are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for the arrest of an armed suspect who robbed a United States Postal Service letter carrier in Coconut Grove. The robbery happened on Dec. 14 in the 3300 block of Oak Avenue, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said. Investigators also...
NBC Miami
1 Hospitalized, 1 in Custody After Stabbing in Hialeah Neighborhood
One man was hospitalized and another man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after a stabbing in a Hialeah neighborhood. Officers arrived at the scene in the 2400 block of West 6th Court and marked the area off with police tape. “I see everything all lit in red and blue...
NBC Miami
Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Outside Hollywood Convenience Store
Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was shot and killed outside a Hollywood convenience store late Monday. The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. outside a store in the 2400 block of Sheridan Street. Hollywood Police said a male gunshot victim was brought to Memorial Regional Hospital where he...
NBC Miami
Teen Arrested in North Miami High Football Star's Killing to Be Charged as Adult
The 15-year-old arrested in the shooting death of a North Miami High School football star last month will be charged as an adult. The teen appeared at a Zoom hearing Tuesday, where Miami-Dade Judge Dawn Denaro explained that prosecutors are charging him as an adult in the shooting of of 17-year-old Mekhi Stevenson.
NBC Miami
Police Investigating Possible Stabbing in Hialeah Neighborhood
Police are at the scene Tuesday morning of a possible stabbing in a Hialeah neighborhood. Officers arrived at the scene in the 2400 block of West 6th Court, where the area was marked off with police tape before 5 a.m. At least one person was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested After Fatally Stabbing Another Man in Hialeah Neighborhood: Police
One man was killed and another man was facing a murder charge after an argument led to a stabbing in a Hialeah neighborhood Tuesday morning. Hialeah Police officials said officers responded to the scene in the 2400 block of West 6th Court after a verbal dispute between two men ended in a stabbing.
NBC Miami
Man Facing Arson and Attempted Murder Charges in Miami Gas Station, Car Dealership Fires
A man who set a pump on fire at a Miami gas station and was caught on camera setting a car on fire at a dealership is facing arson and attempted murder charges, police said. Amos Servants, 45, was arrested Sunday on attempted felony murder, first-degree arson, and second-degree arson in connection with two separate fires, officials said.
NBC Miami
Broward School Aide Accused of Inappropriately Touching Special Needs Students
An aide at a high school in Pembroke Pines was arrested Tuesday for allegedly inappropriately touching two students with special needs under his supervision. John Harrison Smith, 53, was charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under the age of 16, two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct and two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct by an authority figure, Pembroke Pines Police officials said.
NBC Miami
Man Dies After Being Shot Near NW Miami-Dade Metrorail Station
Police are investigating a late night shooting Tuesday near a Metrorail station in northwest Miami-Dade that left one man dead. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place at the station located at 6250 Northwest 27th Avenue. Officers arrived and found the victim had been shot in the chest. The victim,...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade's Top Prosecutor Vows to Hold HOAs More Accountable
Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle spoke to dozens of residents part of the Hammocks Community Association Tuesday on the need for new laws to protect them from becoming victims again. In November, board members were charged with stealing more than $2 million from the homeowners association. Five people in...
NBC Miami
Large Fire and Partial Roof Collapse at Business in Lauderdale Lakes
Crews responded to a large fire and partial roof collapse at a business in Lauderdale Lakes Monday morning. The fire broke out at a building in the 3800 block of Northwest 19th Street. It appeared to be a furniture business. Footage showed multiple fire rescue crews at the scene and...
NBC Miami
Lauderhill Duplex Fire Leaves Resident Injured, 14 People Displaced
A fire at a duplex in Lauderhill left one resident injured and more than a dozen people displaced Tuesday morning, officials said. The fire broke out at the home in the 5400 block of Northwest 17th Street. Residents said a young child who was the first to recognize something was...
NBC Miami
Pigs Pardoned: Miami-Dade Mayor Issues Holiday Proclamation for “Holly” and “Jolly”
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava gave new life to two young pigs Wednesday by pardoning the animals ahead of the Christmas holiday. "Holly" and "Jolly", both two-month-old siblings, were spared from being the annual Noche Buena meal and were granted clemency by the county. They will enjoy a new foster...
NBC Miami
‘Boat Blight' Concerns Emerge After Massive Fire Near Hollywood Marina
Hollywood residents are pleading for stepped-up enforcement on the water after a massive fire near a marina brought up concerns of "boat blight" in the area. At least two people were hospitalized after they swam to shore to escape the fire early Monday in North Lake. Residents said the boats involved in the fire had been tied together for months.
NBC Miami
Gov. DeSantis Urges Florida Lawmakers to Pass Permitless Gun Carry Law in 2023
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging lawmakers to pass legislation that would allow gun owners in the state to carry a weapon in public without a permit. The change to Florida's gun law looks certain as several high-ranking lawmakers are backing DeSantis' pledge to make it happen in the upcoming legislative session, NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reported.
NBC Miami
Massive Water Main Break Floods Streets, Halts Traffic in Hollywood Neighborhood
A massive water main break Wednesday morning in Hollywood flooded several streets and caused a traffic nightmare in the area. The city tweeted that contractors working in the area of Washington Street between 19th and 20th Avenue hit the main, resulting in localized flooding. Hollywood officials said the city's underground...
NBC Miami
Temperatures Rise Wednesday Across South Florida Before Plummeting by Holiday Weekend
South Florida will be feeling slightly warmer Wednesday and to end the work week before seeing temperatures plummet just in time for Christmas. Showers that were around overnight and into Wednesday morning will continue to move away and improving conditions take over. Clouds will break up and some sunshine is expected to round out the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
NBC Miami
South Florida Stars Making College Choices During Early Signing Day Wednesday
High schools across Miami-Dade and Broward will be buzzing Wednesday as some of the top football talent in the area announce their college choices. In its sixth year, the early signing day period runs through Friday and allows athletes a chance to sign their letter of intent and enroll in the selected college for the spring semester.
