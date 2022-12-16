ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Robber Choked, Used Zip Ties on Restaurant Manager at CityPlace Doral: Police

A would-be robber is facing attempted murder and other charges after he nearly choked a restaurant manager to death then zip-tied and duct-taped her at CityPlace Doral, police said. Nathaniel Brown Jr., 54, was arrested Monday on charges of attempted felony murder, kidnapping, and armed burglary with assault or battery,...
DORAL, FL
NBC Miami

$50k Reward Offered in Armed Robbery of USPS Worker in Coconut Grove

Postal inspectors are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for the arrest of an armed suspect who robbed a United States Postal Service letter carrier in Coconut Grove. The robbery happened on Dec. 14 in the 3300 block of Oak Avenue, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said. Investigators also...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

1 Hospitalized, 1 in Custody After Stabbing in Hialeah Neighborhood

One man was hospitalized and another man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after a stabbing in a Hialeah neighborhood. Officers arrived at the scene in the 2400 block of West 6th Court and marked the area off with police tape. “I see everything all lit in red and blue...
HIALEAH, FL
NBC Miami

Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Outside Hollywood Convenience Store

Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was shot and killed outside a Hollywood convenience store late Monday. The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. outside a store in the 2400 block of Sheridan Street. Hollywood Police said a male gunshot victim was brought to Memorial Regional Hospital where he...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

Police Investigating Possible Stabbing in Hialeah Neighborhood

Police are at the scene Tuesday morning of a possible stabbing in a Hialeah neighborhood. Officers arrived at the scene in the 2400 block of West 6th Court, where the area was marked off with police tape before 5 a.m. At least one person was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center...
NBC Miami

Broward School Aide Accused of Inappropriately Touching Special Needs Students

An aide at a high school in Pembroke Pines was arrested Tuesday for allegedly inappropriately touching two students with special needs under his supervision. John Harrison Smith, 53, was charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under the age of 16, two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct and two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct by an authority figure, Pembroke Pines Police officials said.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
NBC Miami

Man Dies After Being Shot Near NW Miami-Dade Metrorail Station

Police are investigating a late night shooting Tuesday near a Metrorail station in northwest Miami-Dade that left one man dead. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place at the station located at 6250 Northwest 27th Avenue. Officers arrived and found the victim had been shot in the chest. The victim,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade's Top Prosecutor Vows to Hold HOAs More Accountable

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle spoke to dozens of residents part of the Hammocks Community Association Tuesday on the need for new laws to protect them from becoming victims again. In November, board members were charged with stealing more than $2 million from the homeowners association. Five people in...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

‘Boat Blight' Concerns Emerge After Massive Fire Near Hollywood Marina

Hollywood residents are pleading for stepped-up enforcement on the water after a massive fire near a marina brought up concerns of "boat blight" in the area. At least two people were hospitalized after they swam to shore to escape the fire early Monday in North Lake. Residents said the boats involved in the fire had been tied together for months.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

Gov. DeSantis Urges Florida Lawmakers to Pass Permitless Gun Carry Law in 2023

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging lawmakers to pass legislation that would allow gun owners in the state to carry a weapon in public without a permit. The change to Florida's gun law looks certain as several high-ranking lawmakers are backing DeSantis' pledge to make it happen in the upcoming legislative session, NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reported.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Temperatures Rise Wednesday Across South Florida Before Plummeting by Holiday Weekend

South Florida will be feeling slightly warmer Wednesday and to end the work week before seeing temperatures plummet just in time for Christmas. Showers that were around overnight and into Wednesday morning will continue to move away and improving conditions take over. Clouds will break up and some sunshine is expected to round out the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy