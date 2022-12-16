Read full article on original website
Tyler ISD administrator to receive scholarship from Texas Association of School Administrators
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler ISD administrator was selected for a $2,500 scholarship from the Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA), Tyler ISD said. Cassandra Chapa, the Tyler ISD Chief of School Leadership, will receive the 2023 Johnny L. Veselka award given each year to doctoral students studying education to become superintendents. Chapa was […]
KLTV
Kilgore High School holds groundbreaking for new school
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The groundbreaking for a new school facility took place in front of Kilgore High School with staff, students, family, and the community there to celebrate. The new high school construction is part of a $113 million bond voters passed in November 2021. $91 million is slated...
Homestyle diner, ramen restaurant to move into former Chili's, Whataburger locations in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A diner serving homestyle and comfort foods from California and a local ramen business will soon fill the spots left by the relocations of Chili's and Whataburger in Tyler. Black Bear Diner, based out of Redding, California, will occupy the building, located at 531 W Southwest...
KLTV
Longview Hiway 80 Rescue Mission prepares for freeze
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The forecast for East Texas shows that some of the coldest temperatures of this early winter are coming, and that has sparked some urgency among East Texas homeless shelters. Bitter, freezing cold with overnight temperatures in the teens will be on us by mid-week. The Hiway...
Officials respond to Tyler church fire
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Tyler have responded to a fire at the Freedom Fellowship Church in Tyler on Loop 323 near Fairfax Drive. The call came in around 10 a.m. on Monday, and multiple departments responded to assist.
LIST: What will be open in East Texas on Christmas Day
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The holidays can be stressful enough as is and that’s why KETK has put together this list of East Texas places that will be open on Christmas. Here’s your list of restaurants and shops that will be open on Christmas day this year: Places to Eat: Restaurants Tyler local restaurants: Longview […]
KLTV
Overnight shooting in Tyler
The building is a part of Freedom Fellowship Church located off Loop 323. Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening. Our weather team has declared Thursday evening through Saturday morning as a First Alert weather event. We spoke to some East Texas hardware store owners about ways to winterize our homes in advance of the extremely cold temps.
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in East Texas
Getting some extra cash sent your way from your job during the holiday season is always nice, but winning some serious cash from playing the lottery hits a bit differently around the holidays.
KLTV
Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The people of East Texas are preparing to see some cold temperatures roll through the area Thursday night that will continue through the holiday weekend. Many stores are seeing an increase in customers purchasing items to protect their homes from this freeze. David Abney, owner of...
This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping at a flea market.
Arctic air arrives tomorrow and stays with East Texas through Christmas weekend
TYLER, Texas — A major cooldown is headed for East Texas with our next cold front. Thankfully, we still have time to prepare for its arrival. Tomorrow morning starts out as a typical winter-like day for East Texas. We'll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky and temperatures will be in the low-40s. By lunchtime, the cold front will begin to arrive into East Texas.
KTRE
Longview’s Haynes King leaves Texas A&M for Georgia Tech
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Amongst the players listed in A&M’s transfer portal is Longview native Haynes King who has now reportedly committed to Georgia Tech. Haynes King is one of two quarterbacks that transferred out of Texas A&M in this transfer portal. Since his arrival at A&M he has started only two games, his best game being against Alabama throwing 253 yards and two touchdowns.
Van with 42 dogs on board involved in accident on I-20 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Fire Department responded to an accident on I-20 on Monday involving a transport van with 42 dogs on board. The driver of the vehicle didn’t have any major injuries but getting the dogs transported and out of the cold weather was another issue. The dogs and driver were going […]
Lufkin PD Releases Timeline of Events Prior to Fatal Accident
The Lufkin Police Department has issued a statement regarding the tragic two-vehicle accident that took place early Saturday morning and resulted in the deaths of three individuals. Lufkin PD has requested that the Texas Department of Public Safety perform a reconstruction of the crash that led to the deaths of...
12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to
Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
inforney.com
Winter is coming to Tyler area: Below-freezing temps, sub-zero wind chill
New Orleans Gardens employees were busy Tuesday covering plants that will remain outside with frost cloth in preparation for below-freezing temperatures set to arrive late Thursday. Austin Ruggles explained that less hardy, tropical plants will spend the blast of cold weather in green houses, which the East Texas-based nursery was...
POLICE: One shot at Tyler apartment complex; shooter left the area
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is responding to a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex on Old Bullard Road. Police say a man was shot in the 5600 block of Old Bullard Road., near the Holiday Inn Conference Center, and the shooter fled the area. Officers...
easttexasradio.com
Wood County Woman Arrested For Trafficking
A Wood County woman is in the Smith County Jail for allegedly assisting in the sex trafficking of a minor. The state has charged Carly Sofia Loughmiller of Hawkins with the trafficking of persons. Her bond is $450,000, and her arrest resulted from an extensive investigation by Texas Rangers, Smith County DA’s Office, Homeland Security, and other agencies.
2 dead, 2 children injured in Cherokee County rollover crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Two adults are dead and two children were injured in a Monday afternoon crash in Cherokee County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), around 4:20 p.m., an SUV, driven by Scott Helm, 33, of Rusk, was traveling north on FM 241 at an unsafe speed. DPS says Scott lost control on the wet roadway, went into a southbound ditch and rolled over.
easttexasradio.com
Hearing For Accused Wood County Constable
Quitman held a Monday afternoon status hearing in the case of Wood County Precinct 2 Constable Kelly Smith. A grand jury indicted him for allegedly directing his K-9 partner to “bite a suspect who did not pose a threat that warranted use of the police dog.” The indictment alleges the actions resulted in “unnecessary bodily injury to the suspect.” Constable Smith’s attorney said Smith sustained a broken finger and a knee injury during the incident, and his actions were all in compliance with K-9 handler standards.”
