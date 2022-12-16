ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Downtown Yakima businesses awarded in Winter Wonderland contest

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Downtown Association of Yakima (DAY) awarded businesses in the downtown Yakima area for holiday decoration and spirit in the Winter Wonderland Awards, according to a press release from the association. The competition was announced by DAY on December 3, showcasing the same three categories from...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Valley Libraries to remove all late fines starting in 2023

YAKIMA, Wash. – Yakima Valley Libraries (YVL) is switching to a fine-free approach starting January 1, 2023, eradicating late fines for overdue materials, according to a press release from YVL. YVL’s mission is stated as “providing free, open, and full access to a vast array of information and ideas.”...
YAKIMA, WA
Holiday bus schedules for Yakima and Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Several local public transportation services will be running on adjusted Holiday schedules for Christmas and New Year’s. Yakima Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule on both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. The Yakima-Ellensburg commuter and Dial-A-Ride will operate as normally scheduled on both Christmas...
YAKIMA, WA
MISSING: Endangered individual with dementia

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing endangered individual. The missing adult man has dementia and was last seen around 72nd Street and Nob Hill Boulevard, according to YPD. Anyone with information regarding the pictured man’s whereabouts should contact...
YAKIMA, WA
Firefighters respond to laundromat fire in Sunnyside

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Crews from the City of Sunnyside Fire Department and Yakima County Fire District #5 are responding to a laundromat fire in Sunnyside, according to Fire District #5. The fire is located at the South of 1st St. and Lincoln Ave. Officials are asking the public to...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Car v. tree crash kills one in Yakima; driver in custody

YAKIMA, Wash. – One woman is dead and another is injured after a car crashed into a tree around 5:15 a.m. December 19 in the 300 block of E Lincoln Ave., according to the Yakima Police Department. The two women were passengers in a Subaru Impreza that drove off...
YAKIMA, WA
I-90 Westbound closed near Ellensburg after semi crash

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The westbound lanes of I-90 at Ellensburg are closed after a semi crash blocking the lanes. Chains are required for the eastbound lanes at North Bend. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
ELLENSBURG, WA

