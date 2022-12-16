Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 11 and 41
Downtown Yakima businesses awarded in Winter Wonderland contest
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Downtown Association of Yakima (DAY) awarded businesses in the downtown Yakima area for holiday decoration and spirit in the Winter Wonderland Awards, according to a press release from the association. The competition was announced by DAY on December 3, showcasing the same three categories from...
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima Valley Libraries to remove all late fines starting in 2023
YAKIMA, Wash. – Yakima Valley Libraries (YVL) is switching to a fine-free approach starting January 1, 2023, eradicating late fines for overdue materials, according to a press release from YVL. YVL’s mission is stated as “providing free, open, and full access to a vast array of information and ideas.”...
FOX 11 and 41
Tri-Cities Steel Band Association 26th Annual Christmas Concert at the Bethel Church
For the 26th year, the Tri-Cities Steel Band Association hosts it’s Christmas Concert at the Bethel Church. Several steel drums and Marimba Bands were there to play some holiday music while people had the opportunity to walk around a bake sale full of holiday treats. Two high school steel...
FOX 11 and 41
Holiday bus schedules for Yakima and Tri-Cities
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Several local public transportation services will be running on adjusted Holiday schedules for Christmas and New Year’s. Yakima Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule on both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. The Yakima-Ellensburg commuter and Dial-A-Ride will operate as normally scheduled on both Christmas...
FOX 11 and 41
Two men from Pasco and West Richland become friends through Christmas light displays
TRI-CITIES, Wash. – Two men have developed a friendship over a common light display in their front yards during the holiday season. Harold Odahlen and David Bergmann have become close friends after Odahlen took an interest in Bergmann’s ‘Mega Tree.’. “I just drove by his house last...
FOX 11 and 41
MISSING: Endangered individual with dementia
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing endangered individual. The missing adult man has dementia and was last seen around 72nd Street and Nob Hill Boulevard, according to YPD. Anyone with information regarding the pictured man’s whereabouts should contact...
FOX 11 and 41
Firefighters respond to laundromat fire in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Crews from the City of Sunnyside Fire Department and Yakima County Fire District #5 are responding to a laundromat fire in Sunnyside, according to Fire District #5. The fire is located at the South of 1st St. and Lincoln Ave. Officials are asking the public to...
FOX 11 and 41
Car v. tree crash kills one in Yakima; driver in custody
YAKIMA, Wash. – One woman is dead and another is injured after a car crashed into a tree around 5:15 a.m. December 19 in the 300 block of E Lincoln Ave., according to the Yakima Police Department. The two women were passengers in a Subaru Impreza that drove off...
FOX 11 and 41
I-90 Westbound closed near Ellensburg after semi crash
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The westbound lanes of I-90 at Ellensburg are closed after a semi crash blocking the lanes. Chains are required for the eastbound lanes at North Bend. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Comments / 0