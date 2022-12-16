ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

True Blue LA

Clayton Kershaw will pitch for Team USA in World Baseball Classic

Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw has done just about everything there is to do in baseball, but in three months will add a new notch to his belt. Kershaw on Monday was confirmed to pitch in the World Baseball Classic. Kershaw, who signed a one-year, $20-million contract to return for a...
True Blue LA

2022 Dodgers in review: Gavin Lux

Gavin Lux did not have the best season by a Dodgers player in 2022. However, considering context, expectations, and everything in between, he is my MVP for this particular team. The former first-round draft pick out of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was nearing Corey Seager levels of prospect hype as he tore...
True Blue LA

Noah Syndergaard looks to recapture his old form with the Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — Noah Syndergaard wants to get back to the fireballing pitcher he was with the Mets early in his career, and has enlisted help everywhere he can get it, including from the Dodgers, his new team. “I feel like everything they touch turns to gold,” Syndergaard said...
True Blue LA

Dodgers chose J.D. Martinez over Justin Turner

A major change for the Dodgers is afoot, with this episode of the Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast looking at Los Angeles bringing J.D. Martinez aboard, leaving no room at the inn for the now-departed Justin Turner. Martinez agreed to terms on a one-year, $10-million deal to be...
True Blue LA

Dodger Greats, Then and Now: Mookie Betts and Raul Mondesí

We’ve got a fun one for you today on our Dodger Greats, Then and Now series, and it features my first Dodgers favorite: right fielder Raul Mondesí. His 1997 season with the Dodgers was his fifth in the majors, and we’re comparing it to Mookie Betts’ 2022, his ninth.
True Blue LA

2022 Dodgers in review: Edwin Ríos

The Dodgers non-tendered Cody Bellinger and Edwin Ríos on the same day. Much of the discussion was focused on Bellinger’s fall from grace with the Dodgers, but the other side of the story was one of Ríos, whose constant injuries led to the end of the big slugger’s career with the Dodgers.
