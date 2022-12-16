Read full article on original website
NHL
Preview: Ducks Begin Franchise-Record Homestand Tonight vs. Minnesota
The Ducks return to home ice tonight for the start of a franchise-record 10-game homestand, hosting the Minnesota Wild on Future's Night at Honda Center. PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS WEST | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. The Ducks will play 10 consecutive games...
NHL
PREVIEW: Bobrovsky starts, Lundell returns as Panthers host Devils
SUNRISE, Fla. - Sidelined by an upper-body injury since Dec. 1, Anton Lundell will return to the lineup when the Florida Panthers host the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at FLA Live Arena. With four goals and nine assists in 24 games, Lundell, who finished sixth in voting for the...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Holiday Cheers
Kraken notch goals from five different goal scorers to outskate St. Louis. Three-goal second period and bevy of Martin Jones timely saves gift-wrap satisfying win for fans. The Kraken took a commanding four-goal lead into the third period here Tuesday and could have made it 5-0 with a Brandon Tanev penalty shot. Instead, the St. Louis Blues, playing their second game in back-to-back nights, put a scare in the full-house holiday crowd with two goals in the first 11 minutes of the final period.
NHL
Dumoulin talks Winter Classic, Penguins on '@TheRink' podcast
Defenseman geared up for outdoor game vs. Bruins at Fenway Park on Jan. 2. Brian Dumoulin has played at Fenway Park twice with Boston College, as a freshman in 2010 and again as a junior in 2012. They are lifetime memories for the Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman, but he's hoping his next experience at the Boston Red Sox old ballpark will be even better.
NHL
Giroux having 'a blast' with up-and-coming Senators
34-year-old forward leads Ottawa with 14 goals after playing 15 seasons with Philadelphia. Claude Giroux and Brady Tkachuk were talking the other day about how they didn't have any pictures together, so the Ottawa Senators teammates tried to find one on the Internet. Giroux typed their last names into Google,...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Oilers: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Edmonton on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Wednesday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers at American Airlines Center. Game 34: Dallas Stars (19-8-6, 44 points) vs. Edmonton Oilers (17-14-2, 36 points)
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Canadiens
COLORADO AVALANCHE (17-11-2) VS MONTREAL CANADIENS (15-15-2) 6 PM MT | BALL ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche clash with the Montreal Canadiens Wednesday night in their final game of a season-long five-game homestand. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. MT on Altitude at Ball Arena. LAST TIME OUT. Avs netminder Alexandar Georgiev...
NHL
Sergachev fined $5,000 for actions in Lightning game
NEW YORK - Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev has been fined $5,000.00, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for slashing Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting during NHL Game No. 513 in Toronto on Tuesday, Dec. 20, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Can You Dig It?
Kraken leading goal scorer Jared McCann plays hero role with game-winner in 3-2 victory after Kraken fall behind twice. Philipp Grubauer makes big stops to keep game close. The Kraken dug an early hole for themselves Sunday night, giving up a goal mid-first period and finishing the opening period down 1-0. But then Seattle dug right back, tying the game at 1-1 and then again at 2-2 before Seattle's leading goal scorer, Jared McCann, gathered a loose puck with four-and-a-half minutes remaining in the third period, deploying his signature quick-release shot to beat Winnipeg goalie David Rittich to make it a 3-2 final.
NHL
Hagel and Paul carving out effective roles in Tampa Bay's top-six
The Tampa Bay Lightning have been getting top-six production for several years from big names up front like Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point and Alex Killorn. But a top six isn't complete with just four players, and the other members of this year's top two lines have played an instrumental role in Tampa Bay's success this season. Both acquired at last year's trade deadline, Brandon Hagel and Nick Paul have fit in seamlessly with the Bolts, providing value at both ends of the ice and living up to, if not exceeding, expectations set for them heading into the season.
NHL
Bruins Recall Craig Smith from Providence
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 21, that the team has recalled forward Craig Smith from Providence. Smith, 33, has skated in 18 games with Boston this season, tallying one goal and three assists for four points. The 6-foot, 204-pound forward has appeared in 807 career NHL games with Boston and Nashville, totaling 192 goals and 210 assists for 402 points. The Madison, Wisconsin native was originally selected by Nashville in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
Recap: Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 1
Tampa Bay's five-game winning streak comes to an end on Tuesday in Toronto. A 36-save performance from Andrei Vasilevskiy wasn't enough for the Lightning to overcome a slow offensive night Tuesday in Toronto. Tampa Bay was limited to just 19 shots on goal as they saw a five-game winning streak...
NHL
How Johnston is growing into an NHL athlete and a lineup regular
The 19-year-old has eight goals, five assists, and 56 shots on goal after 33 regular-season games. The Stars' decision to keep 19-year-old Wyatt Johnston was a little out of character for this organization, but the risk sure is paying off right now. Dallas GM Jim Nill has a history of...
NHL
Updates from optional morning skate - Dec. 21
DENVER -- The Canadians held an optional morning skate at Ball Arena ahead of Wednesday's game against the Avalanche. Here's the list of players who hit the ice for the session:. Wednesday, December 21. Optional morning skate. F D G. 20 - Juraj Slafkovsky 21 - Kaiden Guhle 34 -...
NHL
Becher's Bytes: Charles Schulz Was A World-Famous Hockey Fan
If you're watching one of the many Peanuts holiday specials, you might wonder why ice sports show up often. Charles Schulz, the creator of the comic strip and animated cartoon "Peanuts," was born in Minnesota and fell in love with the game of hockey at an early age. His father took him to St. Paul Saints and Minneapolis Millers hockey games, and built a rink in the family's backyard. His love for hockey even influenced Peanuts: Zambonis show up at least a dozen times in the comic strip and Snoopy is sometimes referred to as the "world-famous hockey player."
NHL
Hammond announces retirement from NHL because of ankle injury
Goalie for seven seasons best remembered for 20-1-2 run with Senators in 2014-15 Andrew Hammond announced his retirement from the NHL on Monday. The 34-year-old goalie said he will not be able to make a full recovery from an ankle injury sustained during his time with the Montreal Canadiens last season.
NHL
Ethan Edwards Bringing Whatever Michigan Needs | PROSPECT WATCH
Edwards is one of three Devils picks on the Michigan blueline, paired with fellow Devils prospect Seamus Casey. There's nothing like artic air to welcome you home for the holidays. "I'm good…but it's really cold," was Ethan Edwards' response across the phone line after arriving home near Edmonton for the...
NHL
Connor has 2 goals, assist in Jets win against Senators
WINNIPEG -- Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey each extended his point streak to 10 games, and the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-1 at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. Connor, who had two goals and an assist, has 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) during his point streak. Morrissey, who had a goal and an assist, has 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) during his point streak and extended his assist streak to 10 games.
NHL
MTL@COL: What you need to know
DENVER - The Canadiens (15-15-2) will try to make it two wins in a row out west when they visit the Colorado Avalanche (17-11-2) on Wednesday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. The Canadiens will need to acclimatize quickly to the altitude in Denver following...
NHL
Bruins Survive Florida Push, Cruise to Another Home Win
BOSTON - Jim Montgomery acknowledged that if the makeup of his team was different, he likely would have pushed the pause button. With the Bruins cruising to a four-goal lead less than two minutes into the second period, it appeared it was going to be an easy night for the Black & Gold.
