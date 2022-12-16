Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (Symbol: SPYD) where we have detected an approximate $479.5 million dollar inflow -- that's a 6.5% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 189,450,000 to 201,750,000). Among the largest underlying components of SPYD, in trading today Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG) is up about 1.9%, Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) is up about 0.8%, and Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) is up by about 0.1%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the SPYD Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of SPYD, versus its 200 day moving average:

