Drunk driver who downed ten drinks before fatal crash smoked a cigarette as passenger died
A drink-driver who boasted he could have ‘five and drive’ before getting behind the wheel after a seven hour drinking session has been jailed for killing one of his passengers.Daniel Crawshaw, 28, was seen on CCTV bragging to witnesses and flashing his car keys during a night out in which he’s thought to have downed ten alcoholic drinks including lager and vodka lemonade.He later tried to drive home with Keegan Egdell, 20, and Thomas Boothroyd, now 28, in his BMW coupe.But he ploughed his motor into a stone wall during the journey, killing Keegan instantly and leaving Thomas seriously injured.He...
FBI searches lake in hunt for missing 11-year-old whose parents didn’t report her missing for three weeks
FBI officials are searching a lake in North Carolina as the hunt continues for an 11-year-old girl whose parents didn’t report her missing for three weeks – while the child’s mother and stepfather remain behind bars in connection to her disappearance.Madalina Cojocari has not been seen since the evening of 23 November when she was spotted at her home in Cornelius, North Carolina.More than three weeks passed before her family finally reported her missing to a school resource officer at Bailey Middle School on 15 December.School officials then alerted law enforcement, sparking a huge manhunt to find the 11-year-old.On...
newsnationnow.com
Idaho murders: Signs a person is harboring an awful secret
MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — For more than five weeks now, someone has been carrying around the secret that they murdered four people in Moscow, Idaho. Is it possible that the killer is exhibiting strange new behaviors, giving off telltale signs that would be huge red flags?. On Tuesday, NewsNation’s...
thesource.com
26-Year Old Mother of Two Dead After BBL Surgery
In October, 26-year-old Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams and her mother, Latoshia Leggett, traveled to Best U Now cosmetic surgery center in Plantation, Florida so the young woman could receive a breast augmentation and a Brazilian butt lift. As reported by her mother, Wiliams never woke up from the surgery.
Canadian man accused of killing 5 had feud with condo board
TORONTO — A 73-year old man who had a long-running dispute with his condo board in a suburb above Toronto killed five people, including three board members, after he claimed in court and on social media that the building’s electrical room was making him sick. Chief James MacSween...
Lakewood police seeking suspect after man dies from being stabbed
An investigation is underway after police say a man has died after being stabbed in Lakewood.According to authorities, police were called to the 1500 block of Wadsworth Blvd. Friday around 8 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. Responding officers located a 29-year-old man suffering from at least one stab wound. Officers performed lifesaving measurements on the victim until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to an area hospital to be treated, but died two days later from the injuries. Authorities say there are no suspects in custody at this time and encourage anyone with additional information on this investigation to contact Detective Alden at 303-987-7823.
Estranged kids of Canada condo gunman say he was abusive
TORONTO — Three estranged daughters of a 73-year-old man who fatally shot five people in his condominium community near Toronto said Wednesday that he “was a controlling and abusive husband and father.”. The daughters of Francesco Villi said in a statement released by Ontario's Special Investigations Unit that...
