Nine candidates seeking District 4 school board seat, special called meeting set for Wednesday
There will be a special called meeting of the Christian County School Board on Wednesday, as there are nine candidates to be considered to fill the vacant District 4 board member seat. According to a news release, those nine candidates are Caleb Ballard, Desma Blount, Amy Falco, Gary Haile, Linda...
Santa tours Hopkinsville in fire truck
Jolly Old Saint Nick made his way through the neighborhoods of Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon, but it wasn’t on his trusty sleigh, it was on a Hopkinsvile Fire Department fire engine. The Hopkinsville Police Department served as Santa’s helper, following behind and handing out Imagination Library books to youngsters.
HPD Chief retiring Aug. 1
Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner has announced he will retire, effective August 1 of next year. He says after more than eight years as chief and 20 years with HPD, he believes it’s time to move on with the next chapter of his life. He thanks the City of...
Pembroke mayor says last eight years have been rewarding
Pembroke Mayor Judy Peterson is wrapping up her second and final term after choosing not to seek re-election this year. She says over the last eight years, she’s learned a lot about her community and the people who live there. The biggest challenge was undoubtedly the December 11, 2021...
HWEA, CCWD providing tips to protect home in bitter cold
HWEA and the Christian County Water District are offering some tips to prepare your home for the bitterly cold temperatures on the way. Officials say inspect your water meter box to ensure that the box is intact and the lid fits on securely. If the box or lid is damaged and/or missing, you should contact your provider as soon as possible so repairs can be made.
A Tribute to the King at the Alhambra
Attention all Elvis fans! The Pennyroyal Arts Council presents Travis LeDoyt:Tribute to The King as part of the LIVE at the Historic Alhambra Theatre series to the stage February 4th at 7:00pm. Travis LeDoyt is known as “The World’s Best” at portraying young Elvis Presley in his prime in the...
Norman Keith Snyder
(Age 49, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Friday December 23rd at 12noon at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday from 10:30am till the service hour at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville.
That Motown Band at the Alhambra
If you love artists like Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, The Supremes, and Marvin Gaye, then you will LOVE That Motown Band!. This talented group of musicians has been entertaining Motown fans for years and is gracing the Alhambra Theatre stage with a soulful 10-piece band performance on April 14, 2023.
Carolyn Adams
(Age 74, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Thursday December 22nd at 12noon at Freeman Chapel CME Church. Burial will follow in Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 10am till the service hour at the church. Adams & Sons Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Alexis Cartwright
(Age 48, of Yuma, AZ formerly of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Thursday December 22nd at 1pm at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Thursday from 11am till the service hour at Lamb Funeral Home.
Music City Hit-Makers at the Alhambra
Award-winning songwriters Lee Thomas Miller and Wendell Mobley are “the most famous people you’ve never heard of”!. Join these Music City Hit-makers: From Nashville with Strings songwriters perform the songs they’ve penned for Nashville’s most notable stars on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Alhambra Theatre!
Salvation Army extreme weather center to open on bitterly cold nights
As bitterly cold temperatures enter the region in the coming days, the Salvation Army will have their extreme weather event shelter open for those who need a place to get out of the cold. Lt. Lindsey Galabeas says the shelter will open at 7 p.m. the nights the temperature falls...
Woman injured in vehicle versus pole accident
A vehicle versus utility pole accident Monday morning on South Virginia Street injured the driver. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 25-year old Sara Brunson of Hopkinsville was northbound near the intersection with East 21st Street when she went off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a utility pole.
One seriously injured in Lafayette Road roll-over crash
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital Monday afternoon following a single-vehicle crash on Lafayette Road. It happened around 2:15 p.m. in the 14000 block of Lafayette Road, with Hopkinsville Fire Department and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers saying it was a single-vehicle roll-over crash that ejected the female victim.
Christopher James Gerard Pavelchik
(Age 62, of Allensville) Burial with full military honors will be at a later date at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Latham Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Blazers Big Win Over Trojans 63-53
After falling to Bowling Green on Monday, Head Coach Melvin Brown and UHA were ready to get back on the court to take on Webster County Tuesday afternoon. Of course, a return to the court also came with certain mandates from Coach Brown. He was adamant in the pre-game interview about three things. His team getting on the glass, playing better defense from their pressure to their on ball and halfcourt, and that Lemar Northington get going from the jump.
