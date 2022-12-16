After falling to Bowling Green on Monday, Head Coach Melvin Brown and UHA were ready to get back on the court to take on Webster County Tuesday afternoon. Of course, a return to the court also came with certain mandates from Coach Brown. He was adamant in the pre-game interview about three things. His team getting on the glass, playing better defense from their pressure to their on ball and halfcourt, and that Lemar Northington get going from the jump.

WEBSTER COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO