SAN DIEGO — Led by Darrion Trammell's 18 points, the San Diego State Aztecs defeated the UCSD Tritons 62-46. The Aztecs are now 9-3 on the season, while the Tritons dropped to 5-7.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO