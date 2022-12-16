ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

San Diego State defeats UCSD 62-46

SAN DIEGO — Led by Darrion Trammell's 18 points, the San Diego State Aztecs defeated the UCSD Tritons 62-46. The Aztecs are now 9-3 on the season, while the Tritons dropped to 5-7.
Harrell’s 27 lead Texas State past USAO 87-72

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Led by Mason Harrell's 27 points, the Texas State Bobcats defeated the University of Science & Arts Oklahoma Drovers 87-72 on Wednesday. The Bobcats improved to 7-6.
