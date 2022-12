HOUSTON—Middle Tennessee women's basketball opened Conference USA with another statement win, beating Rice, 74-68 Tuesday afternoon. Middle Tennessee (8-2, 1-0) scored 52 points in the second half after trailing Rice (9-1, 0-1) 22-27 at the break. Overall, the Lady Raiders hit 19 of 20 free throws, including shooting 15-of-16 in the second half.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO