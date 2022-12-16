Read full article on original website
Related
Drunk driver who downed ten drinks before fatal crash smoked a cigarette as passenger died
A drink-driver who boasted he could have ‘five and drive’ before getting behind the wheel after a seven hour drinking session has been jailed for killing one of his passengers.Daniel Crawshaw, 28, was seen on CCTV bragging to witnesses and flashing his car keys during a night out in which he’s thought to have downed ten alcoholic drinks including lager and vodka lemonade.He later tried to drive home with Keegan Egdell, 20, and Thomas Boothroyd, now 28, in his BMW coupe.But he ploughed his motor into a stone wall during the journey, killing Keegan instantly and leaving Thomas seriously injured.He...
FBI searches lake in hunt for missing 11-year-old whose parents didn’t report her missing for three weeks
FBI officials are searching a lake in North Carolina as the hunt continues for an 11-year-old girl whose parents didn’t report her missing for three weeks – while the child’s mother and stepfather remain behind bars in connection to her disappearance.Madalina Cojocari has not been seen since the evening of 23 November when she was spotted at her home in Cornelius, North Carolina.More than three weeks passed before her family finally reported her missing to a school resource officer at Bailey Middle School on 15 December.School officials then alerted law enforcement, sparking a huge manhunt to find the 11-year-old.On...
newsnationnow.com
Idaho murders: Signs a person is harboring an awful secret
MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — For more than five weeks now, someone has been carrying around the secret that they murdered four people in Moscow, Idaho. Is it possible that the killer is exhibiting strange new behaviors, giving off telltale signs that would be huge red flags?. On Tuesday, NewsNation’s...
thesource.com
26-Year Old Mother of Two Dead After BBL Surgery
In October, 26-year-old Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams and her mother, Latoshia Leggett, traveled to Best U Now cosmetic surgery center in Plantation, Florida so the young woman could receive a breast augmentation and a Brazilian butt lift. As reported by her mother, Wiliams never woke up from the surgery.
KEYT
Canada condo killer faced possible eviction before shooting
TORONTO (AP) — A suburban Toronto man who was killed by police after authorities say he fatally shot five people in his condominium building, including three members of the condo board, had a court hearing scheduled for the next day to determine if the building’s management could evict him. Francesco Villi attacked neighbors on three floors of his building in Vaughan on Sunday, killing three men and two women and wounding a sixth person who is expected to survive. The attack happened the day before a scheduled online court hearing in which lawyers for the condominium corporation were set to argue that it should be allowed to evict Villi because he had spent years harassing building employees, board members and other neighbors.
KEYT
Mexico arrests brother of leading drug cartel boss
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican army on Tuesday arrested the brother of the country’s most wanted drug cartel boss, Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera, the Mexico Defense Department said. The army said it captured Antonio Oseguera in possession of weapons in a suburb of Guadalajara, the...
Jury: Michael Capps, former Kansas legislator, guilty of federal COVID-19 fraud
Federal prosecutors accused the Wichita business owner of defrauding banks and government agencies out of more than $470,000.
KEYT
No plea deal for Briton on trial for killing wife in Cyprus
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A deal for a British man to plead guilty to manslaughter for killing his wife in Cyprus has fallen through. David Hunter, 75, remains on trial for premeditated murder after the plea deal on the lesser charge collapsed. Hunter’s 74-year-old wife Janice, died of asphyxiation a year ago at the couple’s retirement home. Defense lawyers have called it a case of euthanasia or assisted suicide. A state prosecutor said Tuesday that the prosecution wouldn’t accept Hunter’s claim that his wife asked him to end her life unless he provided proof. The defense accused Cyprus’ attorney general of rebuffing what had been agreed were the facts of the case.
Boat with 21 aboard capsizes off the Florida Keys, and several migrants are missing
U.S. Coast Guard crews launched a search for two missing people the agency says were among a group of 21 whose migrant boat capsized Wednesday off the Florida Keys.
KEYT
Man convicted of killing 8 in Ohio massacre sentenced to life in prison without parole
A man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after being found guilty of killing eight people in Pike County, Ohio, CNN affiliate WLWT reported. George Wagner IV was sentenced Monday by Judge Randy Deering after being convicted of murder in the shooting deaths of seven members of the Rhoden family.
KEYT
School bus video shows missing 11-year-old girl just days before her disappearance, police say
Authorities in North Carolina have released a school bus surveillance video they say shows missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari just days before her mother and stepfather said they last saw her. “Today, we are releasing surveillance video from her school bus as Madalina got off at her stop on November 21,...
Comments / 0