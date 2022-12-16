Read full article on original website
Cincinnati Aiken utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat St. Leon East Central
The clock was the only thing that could stem the competitive juices, and even then Cincinnati Aiken needed overtime to topple St. Leon East Central 57-52 to earn a victory in Indiana boys basketball on December 20. Recently on December 6, Cincinnati Aiken squared off with Cincinnati Woodward in a...
Cedarville chalks up convincing victory over West Alexandria Twin Valley South
Cedarville ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering West Alexandria Twin Valley South 72-38 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 20. The first quarter gave Cedarville a 13-10 lead over West Alexandria Twin Valley South.
Winchester Eastern darts by Cincinnati Woodward in easy victory
Winchester Eastern earned a convincing 74-35 win over Cincinnati Woodward in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on December 7, Cincinnati Woodward faced off against Trotwood-Madison and Winchester Eastern took on West Union on December 15 at West Union. For a full recap, click here.
Not for the faint of heart: Cadiz Harrison Central topples St. Clairsville
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Cadiz Harrison Central wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 39-36 over St. Clairsville in Ohio girls basketball on December 19. Cadiz Harrison Central drew first blood by forging a 13-7 margin over St. Clairsville after...
Urbana rides the rough off South Charleston Southeastern
Urbana collected a solid win over South Charleston Southeastern in a 63-52 verdict on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 9, South Charleston Southeastern faced off against Springfield Catholic Central and Urbana took on Dayton Carroll on December 13 at Urbana High School. Click here for a recap.
Dayton West Carrollton designs winning blueprint against Sidney
Dayton West Carrollton knocked off Sidney 71-54 on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Sidney and Dayton West Carrollton squared off with January 10, 2022 at Sidney High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
It took an extra action before Mowrystown Whiteoak could beat Ripley RULH
A few extra minutes on the clock is exactly what Mowrystown Whiteoak needed to top Ripley RULH in a 57-54 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 20. The last time Ripley RULH and Mowrystown Whiteoak played in a 58-56 game on February 12, 2022. For more, click here.
Lima Senior earns narrow win over Dayton Dunbar
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Lima Senior did just enough to beat Dayton Dunbar 73-71 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 18. The start wasn't the problem for Dayton Dunbar, as it began with a 19-17 edge over Lima Senior through the end of the first quarter.
Cincinnati Woodward takes a toll on Cincinnati St. Xavier
Saddled up and ready to go, Cincinnati Woodward spurred past Cincinnati St. Xavier 55-44 on December 18 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 9, Cincinnati Woodward faced off against Cincinnati Hughes and Cincinnati St Xavier took on Springfield on December 11 at Springfield High School. For a full recap, click here.
