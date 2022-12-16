ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Wren Avenue in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Wren Avenue in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Multi-vehicle crash with injuries reported on Snider Road in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Multi-vehicle crash with injuries reported on Snider Road in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Firefighters battle blaze at Bond Hill Quick Stop on Reading Road

CINCINNATI — Firefighters battled a blaze at the Bond Hill Quick Stop on Reading Road, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Police have closed Reading Road just north of the Norwood Lateral while firefighters worked on extinguishing the fire.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Berry Street in Dayton

DAYTON, Ky. — Reports of an assault with injuries on Berry Street in Dayton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
DAYTON, KY
WLWT 5

East I-275 reopen following crash in Boone County

ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash that shut down east I-275 between Mineola Pike and I-71/75 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash has closed one side of Interstate 275 in Boone County, Tuesday evening. According to police, eastbound I-275 is closed between...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Report of crash on Garvey Avenue in Elsmere, blocking traffic

ELSMERE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Garvey Avenue and Henry Street in Elsmere, blocking traffic. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
ELSMERE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy