WLWT 5
Report of a crash, possible injuries on I-471S ramp to US 27 in Fort Thomas
FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with possible injuries on I-471S ramp to US 27 in Fort Thomas. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Wren Avenue in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Wren Avenue in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a reported crash with injuries on OH-28 in Miami Township
LOVELAND, Ohio — Crews on scene of a reported crash with injuries on OH-28 in Miami Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash involving a police vehicle on South Gilmore in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash involving a police vehicle on South Gilmore at Mack Road in Fairfield. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Police are responding to Hands Pike in Covington for reports of a crash with injuries
COVINGTON, Ky. — Police are responding to Hands Pike in Covington for reports of a crash with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WLWT 5
Colerain Avenue closed after a car strikes a pole causing wires in the roadway
CINCINNATI — Police closed a section of Colerain Avenue after a car struck a utility pole, causing wires to fall across the roadway, early Wednesday morning. The crash was reported at 4:37 a.m. with the road being closed soon after. Colerain Ave. is closed between Shepherd Creek Road and Kirby Avenue in Mount Airy.
WLWT 5
Crews respond on Ezzard Charles Drive in the West End for reports of an assault with injuries
CINCINNATI — Crews respond on Ezzard Charles Drive in the West End for reports of an assault with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Dixie Highway and Clover Avenue in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported at Dixie Highway and Clover Avenue in Erlanger. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a crash on I-71S near Fields Ertel Road in Mason
Ohio — Crews are responding to a crash on I-71S near Fields Ertel Road in Mason, right lane is blocked. Use caution in this area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Report of a pedestrian struck on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a pedestrian struck on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Multi-vehicle crash with injuries reported on Snider Road in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Multi-vehicle crash with injuries reported on Snider Road in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Firefighters battle blaze at Bond Hill Quick Stop on Reading Road
CINCINNATI — Firefighters battled a blaze at the Bond Hill Quick Stop on Reading Road, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Police have closed Reading Road just north of the Norwood Lateral while firefighters worked on extinguishing the fire.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Berry Street in Dayton
DAYTON, Ky. — Reports of an assault with injuries on Berry Street in Dayton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Officers responding to Park Avenue in Walnut Hills for a reported assault with injuries
CINCINNATI — Officers responding to Park Avenue in Walnut Hills for a reported assault with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Taylor Mill Road in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Taylor Mill Road in Taylor Mill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a crash involving a Metro bus on Kirby Avenue in Northside
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to a crash involving a Metro bus on Kirby Avenue in Northside. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to Avondale for reports of a crash involving a University of Cincinnati shuttle bus
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to Harvey Avenue in Avondale for reports of a crash involving a University of Cincinnati shuttle bus. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
East I-275 reopen following crash in Boone County
ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash that shut down east I-275 between Mineola Pike and I-71/75 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash has closed one side of Interstate 275 in Boone County, Tuesday evening. According to police, eastbound I-275 is closed between...
WLWT 5
Report of crash on Garvey Avenue in Elsmere, blocking traffic
ELSMERE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Garvey Avenue and Henry Street in Elsmere, blocking traffic. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to West Chester Township for a reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Crews respond to West Chester Township for a reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
