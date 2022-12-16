Paducah City Commission members ask David Guess to resign, public comments heard on text message incident

Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah City Commission asks David Guess to resign, signs resolution charging him with misconduct regarding text messages
PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission will move forward with a public hearing to vote on whether to remove Commissioner David Guess from the local government body. The move comes after city leaders learned Guess had sent texts with racist connotations to a city employee. During a meeting on...
kbsi23.com
Scott County sheriff, county commissioners disagree about move to new location
BENTON, Mo. (KBSI) – Scott County commissioners and Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury are at odds Monday morning over moving the sheriff’s office to a different nearby building. Scott County commissioners served the Scott County Sheriff’s Office an eviction notice by Judge David A. Dolen. The office has...
westkentuckystar.com
City commission charges Guess with misconduct, asks for his resignation
The Paducah City Commission voted to charge Commissioner David Guess with misconduct following racially-charged text messages sent to a city employee on Election Day. Commissioner Guess made his first public comments on the matter and said that the flippant remarks do not represent who he is or the record he has as a commissioner. He offered an apology to former commission candidate Dujuan Thomas, as well as to the commission and the citizens of Paducah.
KFVS12
Scott County Sheriff’s Office to face injunction that would force them to move from office space
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The latest battle between county commissioners and the Scott County sheriff heads to court. On Monday, December 19 Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch filed an injunction on behalf of the commission after Sheriff Wes Drury tried to stop his department from being moved out of its current space in the courthouse over the jail.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Council Approves Plan to Use License Recognition Cameras
Union City Council members have unanimously approved a plan to pursue License Plate Recognition camera’s for the city. Board members made the vote to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Dyersburg Police Department to apply for a grant. Union City Police Chief Ben Yates explained how the...
wkdzradio.com
Another Concern Of Trigg Sheriff’s Office Brought To Fiscal Court
During Monday’s Trigg County Fiscal Court meeting, Trina Clinkenbeard made known a concern she had regarding the safety of her husband — Kentucky State Police trooper Nathan Clinkenbeard — and a specific incident with the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office, and particularly with Sheriff Aaron Acree. According...
wpsdlocal6.com
City of Paducah announces holiday changes to Public Works Department schedule
PADUCAH — The City of Paducah has announced changes to the Public Works Department's garbage pickup, recycling, and composting schedules during upcoming winter holidays. There will be no residential garbage collection on Friday, Dec. 23. Instead, Friday's routes will be collected on Thursday, Dec. 22. Dec. 26 recycling will...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky AG extends deadline to respond to WPSD's appeal of Murray State denial of records request
Kentucky’s attorney general has extended the deadline for responding to a WPSD appeal of Murray State University’s denial of an open records request centering on Murray State President Bob Jackson. A letter sent by Attorney General Daniel Cameron says the ruling will come on or before Feb. 6,...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves County Sheriff seeks witnesses in wrong-way DUI case
The Graves County Sheriff's Office is looking for witnesses in a recent DUI case. Graves County Sheriff's deputies arrested an individual on Saturday who was allegedly driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes on US 45. Deputies located the vehicle and driver in a parking lot off US 45 at KY 408. The driver was charged with DUI and other offenses.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau School District purchases former Red Star Baptist Church
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau School District purchased the former Red Star Baptist Church building. It’s located at 1301 North Main Street in Cape Girardeau and will be the new home of Cape Central Academy. The district’s early childhood center will move into the current...
KFVS12
Scott County Sheriff's Office, Commission in standoff over moving orders
Space heaters leading cause of home fires and deaths in winter. Scott County Sheriff's Office, Commission in standoff over moving orders. Commissioners want the Sheriff's Office to move to a space above the jail to create more room for the court. Murder suspect appears in court. Updated: 7 hours ago.
westkentuckystar.com
Livingston County Sheriff looking for person and vehicle possibly associated with theft
The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating an individual and a vehicle that could be associated with theft. Few details have been released about the theft, but deputies would like to speak with 47-year-old Brenden K. Tuttle about the case. Deputies are also looking for the silver...
wpsdlocal6.com
Structure fire blocks Cuba Road in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a structure fire is blocking Cuba Road in southside Mayfield. According to a Tuesday release from the cabinet, the blockage is near the McDonalds between Farthing Street and Sunset Drive. Emergency personnel have placed fire hoses across the roadway, the release...
wpsdlocal6.com
Preschool construction project to result in extended closure of section of Otis Dinning Drive
PADUCAH — The Paducah Head Start Preschool construction project will cause a section of Otis Dinning Drive to close for an extended period of time, beginning on Dec. 21. According to a release from Paducah Public Schools, the closure will extend from Washington to Polk streets and is expected to last for the entirety of the second semester.
KFVS12
Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating tool theft
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating tool theft. According to the sheriff’s office, s deputy responded to Kuttawa at Huck’s Travel Center around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, December 12 for a reported theft. They said approximately $820 worth of tree cutting...
kbsi23.com
Trash pick up routes to change for holiday in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The city of Cape Girardeau has an alert for all city trash and recycling customers. On Thursday, December 22, routes will run on Wednesday, December 21. Friday, December 23 routes will run Thursday, December 22. Public Works Director Stan Polivick says folks should be...
Constance Alexander: Following devastating tornado, entrepreneur gets down to business… again
When a tornado tore through Mayfield last December 10, the world turned upside down for Jana Duffy, owner of the unique downtown boutique Anaj. Taking no time for self-pity, Duffy faced the loss of her business with unflinching candor and compassion for others. In a Facebook post the day after...
westkentuckystar.com
Search ends in new drug charges for wanted Paducah woman
A wanted Paducah woman was arrested Monday and faces new drug charges. McCracken County deputies searched a home on Palestine School Road and located 55-year-old Shirley L. Price. The sheriff's office said Price was found to have two outstanding warrants for probation violation and failure to appear. In addition, authorities...
wpsdlocal6.com
Salvation Army of Paducah shares plea for Red Kettle donations as it expects to serve more people during dangerously cold weather
PADUCAH — The Salvation Army of Paducah says it's expecting to see an increase in demand for its services this week because of dangerously cold weather forecast from Thursday night through Saturday. To help cover costs, the Salvation Army of Paducah says it's making a last-minute push for Red...
wpsdlocal6.com
Scarf in the Park
'Christmas is truly about giving:' Scarf in the Park returns to Paducah. "It is the best of Christmas. It is the best of us." That's what community member Susan Guess says about Scarf in the Park, which is returning to Paducah for the sixth year in a row.
