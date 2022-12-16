ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Paducah City Commission members ask David Guess to resign, public comments heard on text message incident

By Jasmine Youngblood
wpsdlocal6.com
 5 days ago
westkentuckystar.com

City commission charges Guess with misconduct, asks for his resignation

The Paducah City Commission voted to charge Commissioner David Guess with misconduct following racially-charged text messages sent to a city employee on Election Day. Commissioner Guess made his first public comments on the matter and said that the flippant remarks do not represent who he is or the record he has as a commissioner. He offered an apology to former commission candidate Dujuan Thomas, as well as to the commission and the citizens of Paducah.
PADUCAH, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Council Approves Plan to Use License Recognition Cameras

Union City Council members have unanimously approved a plan to pursue License Plate Recognition camera’s for the city. Board members made the vote to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Dyersburg Police Department to apply for a grant. Union City Police Chief Ben Yates explained how the...
UNION CITY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Another Concern Of Trigg Sheriff’s Office Brought To Fiscal Court

During Monday’s Trigg County Fiscal Court meeting, Trina Clinkenbeard made known a concern she had regarding the safety of her husband — Kentucky State Police trooper Nathan Clinkenbeard — and a specific incident with the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office, and particularly with Sheriff Aaron Acree. According...
wpsdlocal6.com

City of Paducah announces holiday changes to Public Works Department schedule

PADUCAH — The City of Paducah has announced changes to the Public Works Department's garbage pickup, recycling, and composting schedules during upcoming winter holidays. There will be no residential garbage collection on Friday, Dec. 23. Instead, Friday's routes will be collected on Thursday, Dec. 22. Dec. 26 recycling will...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Graves County Sheriff seeks witnesses in wrong-way DUI case

The Graves County Sheriff's Office is looking for witnesses in a recent DUI case. Graves County Sheriff's deputies arrested an individual on Saturday who was allegedly driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes on US 45. Deputies located the vehicle and driver in a parking lot off US 45 at KY 408. The driver was charged with DUI and other offenses.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Structure fire blocks Cuba Road in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a structure fire is blocking Cuba Road in southside Mayfield. According to a Tuesday release from the cabinet, the blockage is near the McDonalds between Farthing Street and Sunset Drive. Emergency personnel have placed fire hoses across the roadway, the release...
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating tool theft

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating tool theft. According to the sheriff’s office, s deputy responded to Kuttawa at Huck’s Travel Center around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, December 12 for a reported theft. They said approximately $820 worth of tree cutting...
LYON COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Trash pick up routes to change for holiday in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The city of Cape Girardeau has an alert for all city trash and recycling customers. On Thursday, December 22, routes will run on Wednesday, December 21. Friday, December 23 routes will run Thursday, December 22. Public Works Director Stan Polivick says folks should be...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Search ends in new drug charges for wanted Paducah woman

A wanted Paducah woman was arrested Monday and faces new drug charges. McCracken County deputies searched a home on Palestine School Road and located 55-year-old Shirley L. Price. The sheriff's office said Price was found to have two outstanding warrants for probation violation and failure to appear. In addition, authorities...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Scarf in the Park

'Christmas is truly about giving:' Scarf in the Park returns to Paducah. "It is the best of Christmas. It is the best of us." That's what community member Susan Guess says about Scarf in the Park, which is returning to Paducah for the sixth year in a row.
PADUCAH, KY

