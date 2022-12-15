ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings odds, picks and predictions

By John Holler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sugk9_0jkTKdKu00

The Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) hit the road to play the Minnesota Vikings (10-3) Saturday in US Bank Stadium at 1 p.m. ET (NFL Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Colts at Vikings odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

The Colts have lost 6 of their last 7 games and have scored fewer than 20 points in all 8 of their losses this season. Their only glimmer of hope is that the Vikings have the NFL’s worst-ranked pass defense.

The Vikings are coming off a 34-23 road loss as 2.5-point underdogs to the Detroit Lions, their 2nd loss in their last 4 games following a 7-game winning streak. Minnesota is allowing 24 points a game and in the last 5 games opponents are averaging more than 30 points a game.

FOOTBALL NEVER STOPS

Live games, analysis and more 7 days a week: Get ESPN+

Colts at Vikings odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 10:22 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Colts +170 (bet $100 to win $170) | Vikings -200 (bet $200 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Colts +4 (-109) | Vikings -4 (-111)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 47.5 (O: -100 | U: -110)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Colts at Vikings key injuries

Colts

  • CB Brandon Facyson (illness) doubtful
  • CB Kenny Moore II (ankle) out

Vikings

  • C Garrett Bradbury (back) questionable
  • CB Cameron Dantzler (illness) questionable
  • OLB Danielle Hunter (neck) questionable
  • DL Harrison Phillips (back) questionable

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Colts at Vikings picks and predictions

Prediction

Vikings 27, Colts 20

PASS.

The Vikings need to get back on track and are 6-1 at home. That said, you should never place a bet where your return on investment is only half.

TAKE THE VIKINGS AND LAY 4 POINTS (-111).

The Vikings defense is brutal against the pass, but does a solid job against the run. They will be geared up to stop Jonathan Taylor and teams that do that beat the Colts consistently.

The Vikings are known for playing tight games, but only 3 of their wins have been by less than 4 points and all 3 of them were on the road. I’m projecting another 1-score win, but 1 that covers the required number of points.

TAKE THE UNDER 47.5 (-110).

It’s hard to imagine that any NFL team has scored more than 20 points just twice through 13 games. That is historically bad.

If they get held under 20 again, the Vikings would have push 30 or more points to hit the Over. If they get a lead, they will try to run the ball with Dalvin Cook and work the clock, making an Over/Under this high a lot more difficult to surpass.

Want action on this NFL game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CommandersWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | ListWire

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peyton and Eli Manning seemingly couldn’t believe Aaron Rodgers would sail such an awful INT

Throughout his future Hall of Fame career, Aaron Rodgers has developed a reputation for driving a dragger into an opponent’s heart any chance he gets. It’s essentially why the Green Bay Packers have been so successful, unleashing many different variations of the Lambeau Leap during his tenure over the last 15 years. This trend didn’t seem so certain to continue early on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notable Quotes from Dan Lanning following whirlwind signing day for Oregon

If you’re just tuning in you’ve missed a lot. Wednesday marked the start of the early signing period in college football, and the Oregon Ducks took that opportunity to steal back the ‘Win the Day’ motto from Chip Kelly and make a splash in the world of recruiting. It started out before the sun was up in Eugene, with 4-star Baylor quarterback flipping his commitment to the Ducks, A couple of hours later, 5-star safety Peyton Bowen announced his flip from Notre Dame to Oregon, and minutes after that, 5-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei announced that he was committing to the Ducks over...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Cousins is in a category of his own after the last two games

When the Vikings hired Kevin O’Connell, they were hoping that he could unlock something in QB Kirk Cousins that no other coach had done before. Throughout this season, we’ve seen many moments where Cousins has impressed fans and coaches and it truly does look like O’Connell has Cousins playing confidently and comfortably within his system, more specifically the last two games.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
245K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy