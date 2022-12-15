ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Nets at Toronto Raptors odds, picks and predictions

By Corey Scott
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Brooklyn Nets (17-12) and Toronto Raptors (13-15) meet Friday at Scotiabank Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Nets vs. Raptors odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Nets covered the spread as 5.5-point favorites in a 112-100 win at the Washington Wizards Monday. F Kevin Durant finished with a game-high 30 points and team-highs in rebounds (9) and assists (6).

Brooklyn is 0-4 against the spread (ATS) in its last 4 games after winning by 11 or more points in its previous game.

The Raptors lost straight up as 5-point home favorites 124-123 vs. the Sacramento Kings Wednesday. G Fred VanVleet scored a season-high 39 points as Toronto lost its 3rd consecutive game.

The Raptors are 2-6 straight up in their last 8 games.

Toronto is 0-3 straight up and ATS vs. the Nets this season. The Nets covered as 1.5-point home favorites 114-105 vs. the Raptors in their last meeting Dec. 2.

Nets at Raptors odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 9:57 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Nets -120 (bet $120 to win $100) | Raptors +100 (bet $100 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Nets -1.5 (-110) | Raptors +1.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 226.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Nets at Raptors key injuries

Nets

  • G Seth Curry (hamstring) questionable
  • G Patty Mills (illness) doubtful

Raptors

  • G O.G. Anunoby (hip) out
  • F Otto Porter Jr. (foot) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Nets at Raptors picks and predictions

Prediction

Raptors 113, Nets 107

BET RAPTORS (+100).

The Raptors are undervalued in this spot after a late collapse vs. the Kings Wednesday. Toronto will come out extra focused Friday in an effort to end its 3-game losing streak and avoid getting swept by the Nets.

PASS.

There is no need to take the points with the Raptors when they should win straight up and avoid getting swept by Brooklyn. Bet Toronto ML or play the total instead.

BET UNDER 226.5 (-110).

The Raptors should tighten up defensively after giving up 124 points to the Kings. The Under is 5-1 in the last 6 meetings in Toronto and Friday’s matchup should be another low-scoring affair as the Raptors come out extra focused on the defensive end.

