Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
ksl.com
Taylorsville family credits neighbors for saving their lives after house goes up in flames
TAYLORSVILLE — Several neighbors are being credited for helping to save the lives of a Taylorsville family after their home went up in flames. It happened just after 10 p.m. Monday in the area of 6100 South and 3800 West. Screams of, "Get them out of there! Get them...
ksl.com
Logan kidnapping suspect arrested in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted in connection to an October kidnapping in Logan was arrested in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Police said they found the man after responding to a call about a possible restraining order violation at an apartment complex near 400 West and 200 North. Although officers found there was no valid restraining order in place, police said Tony Bokomba had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a kidnapping earlier this year.
ksl.com
Utahn allegedly involved in $2M in construction equipment thefts arrested, yet again
SANDY — A man who has been convicted multiple times for stealing large pieces of equipment from construction sites across Utah — mainly skid-steer front loaders — and selling them at well-below market value is now facing new charges accusing him of returning to his old ways after being placed on probation.
ksl.com
Utahn charged with assaulting police accused of assaulting officers again
SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man already facing charges of assaulting a police officer has been arrested again and accused of fighting with two other officers and trying to grab both of their guns. On Tuesday, Cameron Michael Ward, 25, "came dangerously close to removing a firearm from two...
ksl.com
Judge dismisses case against Kamas teen accused of killing his brother
KAMAS — A criminal case against a Summit County teenager accused of shooting and killing his younger brother has been dismissed. On June 3, 2020, Cash Cover, 11, was shot and killed at his family's home in what the Summit County Sheriff's Office originally called a "tragic accident." Cash and his older brother, then 14, were outside their house with their mother when they were given permission "to access a BB gun to shoot on the property," according to a statement from the sheriff's office shortly after the incident.
ksl.com
Man arrested after firing shots, hiding in elderly woman's home, Salt Lake police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Police found a man who had been hiding in a home near Rose Park Elementary hours after a shooting on Sunday afternoon. Police say the man fired numerous shots in a residential neighborhood and entered the home of an elderly woman without permission while trying to avoid arrest.
ksl.com
Salt Lake man charged with shooting on freeway, injuring woman
SANDY — A Salt Lake man accused on multiple occasions of shooting his gun out of the window of his car as he drove on the freeway, resulting in one woman being injured, now faces criminal charges. Hunter Bott, 21, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with discharge...
ksl.com
4 house fires cause extensive damage in 3 Utah counties
PROVO — Firefighters in three Utah counties responded to four separate house fires Monday night through Tuesday morning. One fire in Weber County on Tuesday morning caused an estimated $2 million in damage to a home, which will likely be a total loss. No major injuries were reported in...
ksl.com
Serial burglar who promised to continue stealing arrested yet again, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police have again arrested a man with an extensive history of theft and burglary who they say has vowed to continue stealing as soon as he's released from jail. Anthony Lee Jack, 44, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Sunday...
ksl.com
Two 14-year-olds made threats that prompted charter school to close, police say
KEARNS — The Entheos Academy announced Monday afternoon that classes will resume Tuesday, but that one campus will hold a remote learning day. The announcement comes after both of the charter school's campuses received threatening messages against students on Sunday, prompting school administrators to cancel classes Monday at both its Kearns and Magna campuses. Police believe two 14-year-olds are responsible for posting the messages on social media. But while officers have talked to one teen, the other remained missing as of Monday afternoon.
ksl.com
Former college football player accused of raping, attempting to kill Utah woman
EPHRAIM, Sanpete County — An Orem man was charged Monday with sexually assaulting and attempting to kill his girlfriend a few years ago while attending Snow College. Peni Latuselu, 23, is charged in 6th District Court with attempted murder and two counts of rape, first-degree felonies; kidnapping, a second-degree felony; two counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury and unlawful use of a financial card, third-degree felonies.
ksl.com
After cousin's death, Utah's lieutenant governor says state must take action on domestic violence
SANDY — Cemetery visits conjure up grief and frustration for the Mayne family. "It's nice to visit here, but it kind of feels bad to go home, like we're leaving her here," said Amos Mayne. The family struggles to understand how their daughter and sister died from domestic violence,...
ksl.com
Sandy Mexican restaurant House of Corn considering closing its doors
SANDY — House of Corn Mexican Cuisine in Sandy is considering shutting its doors after months of struggling in a low-traffic location. "For me, it's really painful to make that decision," owner and chef Armando Guerrero said. "I made the decision of making a restaurant to share what we do in Mexico, to share the real Mexican food. It's something that I enjoy doing, but if it's not making money and people don't like it, well, we might have to go."
ksl.com
Vehicle didn't have mud flaps, but did have 322 pounds of marijuana, UHP says
TOOELE — A minor driving infraction led to a large drug bust in Tooele County over the weekend. Matthew Randall Hatcher, 42, of Springfield, Illinois, was driving east on I-80 in Tooele County Sunday when a Utah Highway Patrol trooper stopped him for not having mud flaps and "an obstructed license plate not allowing the state of registration to be visible," according to a police booking affidavit.
ksl.com
5 unsheltered people died on Salt Lake streets during cold snap
SALT LAKE CITY — Five unsheltered people have died on Salt Lake City's streets over the past couple of days amid freezing temperatures, state and city officials confirmed Tuesday. The incidents prompted an emergency declaration from Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall to increase additional capacity at area homeless...
ksl.com
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday marks the official start of winter, though it certainly has already felt like winter the past few weeks in Utah. Salt Lake City, to give a valley example, has collected nearly 21 inches of snow this December — 8.7 inches above normal for the whole month. As for the mountains, Utah's statewide snowpack remains at 131% of normal for this point in the snow collection season — and there's more snow on the way in northern Utah this week.
ksl.com
Local nonprofit helps needy kids attend preschool, find passion
NORTH OGDEN — A local nonprofit organization is aiming to strengthen the Weber County community and benefit families by funding financially needy kids in extracurricular activities, including preschool. Amber Hodges, co-founder of the Pledge Jar, said the mission of the organization is to bridge the gap between kids who...
ksl.com
'Nothing helps recruiting more than success': Utes sign first-ever top 25 recruiting class
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah continues to rise in the recruiting rankings. On the heels of Utah claiming its second straight Pac-12 championship, there was a snowball effect for the 2023 recruiting class as several high school athletes who were considering other schools flipped their commitment and turned their attention to the Utes. In the end, Utah signed its highest-ever recruiting class in program history.
ksl.com
Silicon Slopes job fair offers lifeline to laid off tech workers
LEHI — A hastily organized tech industry job fair brought hope to hundreds of out-of-work people in Utah's tech industry. The event was put together and held at the headquarters of the Silicon Slopes organization in Lehi. "Just a bunch of employees and a bunch of people looking for...
ksl.com
No. 12 Utah women cruise past Weber State behind Pili's 20
OGDEN, Utah — Alissa Pili scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds and No. 12 Utah rolled to an 88-52 win over Weber State on Tuesday night. It is Utah's highest ranking since March 10, 2008. The Utes (11-0) were never challenged after they scored the final 14 points...
Comments / 0