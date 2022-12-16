ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magna, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Logan kidnapping suspect arrested in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted in connection to an October kidnapping in Logan was arrested in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Police said they found the man after responding to a call about a possible restraining order violation at an apartment complex near 400 West and 200 North. Although officers found there was no valid restraining order in place, police said Tony Bokomba had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a kidnapping earlier this year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Judge dismisses case against Kamas teen accused of killing his brother

KAMAS — A criminal case against a Summit County teenager accused of shooting and killing his younger brother has been dismissed. On June 3, 2020, Cash Cover, 11, was shot and killed at his family's home in what the Summit County Sheriff's Office originally called a "tragic accident." Cash and his older brother, then 14, were outside their house with their mother when they were given permission "to access a BB gun to shoot on the property," according to a statement from the sheriff's office shortly after the incident.
KAMAS, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake man charged with shooting on freeway, injuring woman

SANDY — A Salt Lake man accused on multiple occasions of shooting his gun out of the window of his car as he drove on the freeway, resulting in one woman being injured, now faces criminal charges. Hunter Bott, 21, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with discharge...
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

4 house fires cause extensive damage in 3 Utah counties

PROVO — Firefighters in three Utah counties responded to four separate house fires Monday night through Tuesday morning. One fire in Weber County on Tuesday morning caused an estimated $2 million in damage to a home, which will likely be a total loss. No major injuries were reported in...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Two 14-year-olds made threats that prompted charter school to close, police say

KEARNS — The Entheos Academy announced Monday afternoon that classes will resume Tuesday, but that one campus will hold a remote learning day. The announcement comes after both of the charter school's campuses received threatening messages against students on Sunday, prompting school administrators to cancel classes Monday at both its Kearns and Magna campuses. Police believe two 14-year-olds are responsible for posting the messages on social media. But while officers have talked to one teen, the other remained missing as of Monday afternoon.
KEARNS, UT
ksl.com

Former college football player accused of raping, attempting to kill Utah woman

EPHRAIM, Sanpete County — An Orem man was charged Monday with sexually assaulting and attempting to kill his girlfriend a few years ago while attending Snow College. Peni Latuselu, 23, is charged in 6th District Court with attempted murder and two counts of rape, first-degree felonies; kidnapping, a second-degree felony; two counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury and unlawful use of a financial card, third-degree felonies.
EPHRAIM, UT
ksl.com

Sandy Mexican restaurant House of Corn considering closing its doors

SANDY — House of Corn Mexican Cuisine in Sandy is considering shutting its doors after months of struggling in a low-traffic location. "For me, it's really painful to make that decision," owner and chef Armando Guerrero said. "I made the decision of making a restaurant to share what we do in Mexico, to share the real Mexican food. It's something that I enjoy doing, but if it's not making money and people don't like it, well, we might have to go."
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

Vehicle didn't have mud flaps, but did have 322 pounds of marijuana, UHP says

TOOELE — A minor driving infraction led to a large drug bust in Tooele County over the weekend. Matthew Randall Hatcher, 42, of Springfield, Illinois, was driving east on I-80 in Tooele County Sunday when a Utah Highway Patrol trooper stopped him for not having mud flaps and "an obstructed license plate not allowing the state of registration to be visible," according to a police booking affidavit.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

5 unsheltered people died on Salt Lake streets during cold snap

SALT LAKE CITY — Five unsheltered people have died on Salt Lake City's streets over the past couple of days amid freezing temperatures, state and city officials confirmed Tuesday. The incidents prompted an emergency declaration from Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall to increase additional capacity at area homeless...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?

SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday marks the official start of winter, though it certainly has already felt like winter the past few weeks in Utah. Salt Lake City, to give a valley example, has collected nearly 21 inches of snow this December — 8.7 inches above normal for the whole month. As for the mountains, Utah's statewide snowpack remains at 131% of normal for this point in the snow collection season — and there's more snow on the way in northern Utah this week.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Local nonprofit helps needy kids attend preschool, find passion

NORTH OGDEN — A local nonprofit organization is aiming to strengthen the Weber County community and benefit families by funding financially needy kids in extracurricular activities, including preschool. Amber Hodges, co-founder of the Pledge Jar, said the mission of the organization is to bridge the gap between kids who...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

'Nothing helps recruiting more than success': Utes sign first-ever top 25 recruiting class

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah continues to rise in the recruiting rankings. On the heels of Utah claiming its second straight Pac-12 championship, there was a snowball effect for the 2023 recruiting class as several high school athletes who were considering other schools flipped their commitment and turned their attention to the Utes. In the end, Utah signed its highest-ever recruiting class in program history.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Silicon Slopes job fair offers lifeline to laid off tech workers

LEHI — A hastily organized tech industry job fair brought hope to hundreds of out-of-work people in Utah's tech industry. The event was put together and held at the headquarters of the Silicon Slopes organization in Lehi. "Just a bunch of employees and a bunch of people looking for...
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

No. 12 Utah women cruise past Weber State behind Pili's 20

OGDEN, Utah — Alissa Pili scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds and No. 12 Utah rolled to an 88-52 win over Weber State on Tuesday night. It is Utah's highest ranking since March 10, 2008. The Utes (11-0) were never challenged after they scored the final 14 points...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy