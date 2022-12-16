ELK GROVE — Police activity and a crash caused major backups on Highway 99 south of Elk Grove Tuesday afternoon. The California Highway Patrol's South Sacramento division said a Stockton officer tried to pull a vehicle over near Crystal Way but the suspect fled. The suspect used the shoulder...
Dashcam video shows a man stealing rims and wheels off of a car in a Stockton apartment complex. And it's not just one car. Residents at the Oakwood Apartments say it has been happening again and again.
